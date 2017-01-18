After A Pullback Emclaire Financial Offers Growth And An Attractive Yield

My search to find an energy beaten bank in the backwoods of Pennsylvania has actually unearthed a basket of strong banks with a lot of growth potential. And, with $693 million in assets, Emclaire Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCF) is one of them. The bank is conservative with a strategic branch network that has its eyes set on expanding into Pittsburgh. An effort that was spearheaded this year with a small acquisition and the opening of a de novo branch in Aspinwall at the end of August. EMCF has been busy and shares are up ~15% over the past year (after trading as high as $31 per share), but there's still a lot to like here and I think the market might be sleeping on the size of the opportunity that the new branches represent for the company.

Conservative to a Fault?

At the end of September EMCF's $513 million (gross) loan portfolio was packed with real estate assets (86%) and a small amount of commercial (12%) and consumer obligations (<2%). On the surface, 86% isn't too far off from the bank's traditional make-up (80%), but within it's clear that a significant change came with the acquisition of United-American Savings Bank (completed 4/30/16). Going back to as far as 2006 (where I started), you could pretty much set your watch and wait for reported residential, home equity, and commercial real estate loans to land at or near 30/20/30 percent of the portfolio - which differs from the current 37/17/31.5, respectively.

Alone, this is an admittedly subtle change, but the bank is clearly at an inflection point. After 115 years of extracting what it could from core markets, management is looking to leverage its above average asset quality by scaling up in Allegheny County.

I'm going to highlight opportunity more in the next section, but let's pause to review two standout items that investors should consider as the company progresses - one we'd like to see stay the same (1) and another that needs to change (2).

1. Asset Quality - YTD provisions are up 74% and in line with a growing portfolio (up 18.4% since year-end). 74% sounds large, but $470 thousand is only equivalent to 12.8% of YTD pre-tax earnings, and ~65.7% of that charge was added to reserves (allowance to gross loans is 1.07%). EMCF didn't have a yearly loss throughout the financial crisis, but provisions were up in 2009, 2010 and 2012, when the average charge for these three years significantly outpaced all others dating back to 2006 (4-5X higher, average provision in 'more-normal' 7/10 years was ~$450K). Again, nothing out of the ordinary on the surface, but consider that from 2006 to 2015 net charge-offs averaged just $486K. This puts the bank's 10-year average net charge-off ratio at 0.15%. Last year it was 0.10%, making it fair to say that quality is one of the bank's strongest assets. With industry-wide loan losses near historic lows, EMCF's 10-year average charge-off ratio is 30-40% lower than what similarly sized banks reported last quarter.

2. Returns - Like the company's portfolio allocation, returns have been consistent but unfortunately below average. In the last 5 years, ROA has never strayed from 0.7% and ROE has never touched double-digits. The company is a high quality lender, has below average operating costs, but gets little to nothing in the way of noninterest income and is suffering from low NIMs (3.33% last year). Since 2011, the loan to deposit ratio has moved from 75-85%, but mostly flat asset yields have slowly been eaten up by the cost of interest bearing liabilities (up 26.8% YOY to 0.85% in September). To open its 116th year of operation, management outlined the bank's potential by saying that: "we believe executing our focused brand of community banking has the potential to deliver core earnings growth of 3-5% per year, which when coupled with a targeted annual dividend yield of 3-4% should deliver a total return to shareholders of 6-9% per year." I'm not a banker in Pennsylvania, but aiming for 3-5% core earnings growth is a little weak considering the bank's size. I think there's more out there for EMCF, but without higher returns the company will fail to trade above the current valuation.

Upside

I said earlier that EMCF has a strategic branch network. By that I meant that there is little overlap - no more than one branch is listed for each city that the company services. This may be by design, but truthfully, based on deposits I'd say that one branch may even be too many in some markets. Since 2005 the average amount of deposits per branch has moved up from $23 to only $37.3 million, and that's only after a 10% jump that followed the acquisition of the new branch in Pittsburgh (added $69 million).

A few of the smaller offices do store 100% of deposits for their respective cities, but let's try to wrap our heads around what Pittsburgh means for EMCF - also remembering that the new de novo branch in Appleton is just south of the city and not yet reported on annual FDIC deposit reports.

Prior to the southern move, total deposits within EMCF's reach totaled $4.7 billion, of which EMCF held ~11%. In Pittsburgh alone, total deposits were last reported at $84.6 billion. For those of you keeping track, that's an 18X move. It only took one branch to grow deposits 10% and another is already hanging out with a sign advertising 'open for business.'

I'm optimistic that the bank will do well here because the traditional bent towards real estate isn't a high priority for larger companies in the area. Banks like PNC and many others of similar size are downsizing and focused on more exciting business-backed assets. 47% of EMCF's loan portfolio are in 1-4 family residential loans, that with a 4.26% yield have nowhere to go but up. In addition, EMCF is already paying ~1.7% for time deposits (accounts less than $100K, 34% of liabilities) when peers of similar size are getting by paying 40% less (helps EMCF look more attractive to savers). Putting these two trends together (improving mortgage yields and a short-term hold on cost of funds) hints at higher returns. Assuming little to no benefit for cost of funds from the gathering of core deposits in the bank's new market yields a more conservative projection, but I'd be surprised to not see margins improve from these efforts in 2017.

Bottom Line

At $26.60 (down from ~29.40 last week), EMCF trades for 1.28X TBV ($20.64) and for 15.4X trailing EPS. Both of these numbers took a hit after the merger (dilution and one-time charges), but I have the feeling that this is a different bank and that management will in a short period of time need to revisit its internal growth projections. Core earnings last quarter came in at $0.49 (note that annualized this gets ROTCE very close to double-digit returns that the bank hasn't seen in a very long time) and if this pace is maintained reported figures will have improved 14% by the same time next year. And, this is not an excessive projection, it requires little to nothing from the new branch, assumes larger provision charges are maintained to track with portfolio growth and it bakes in no NIM improvement.

Shares have pulled back from the post-election high and the dividend is very attractive (3.9% - payout of ~55% core earnings). There are still a lot of hurdles to clear but management is conservative and if asset quality continues along its long-term track there should be little to worry about. The economics are here, and the pullback presents investors with a good opportunity to benefit from the company's move into a much larger market. Shares traditionally trade with a 3.4-3.5% dividend, suggesting 10-15% upside.