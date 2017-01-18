Citigroup: Buyback Machine Changes Up A Gear

Citigroup's fourth quarter was fine. The headlines are a little subdued with revenue down YoY, but this reflects the absence of Citi Holdings as a major contributor to the P&L of the group. Citi Holdings will no longer be reported separately going forward because its assets have been reduced from $800bn to just $54bn.

Citi Holdings revenue fell >$5bn in 2016 and accounted for most of the income drop. Thus, the P&L items on the right hand side of the above chart represents the base for Citi to now start growing in its headline, rather than just "core", numbers. The portents here are good, not just because of improving macro globally (which may not last) but because 4Q data showed some growth over 4Q'15. In constant dollars Citicorp revenue was up 8%, or 6% in unadjusted terms and all geographies - North America, Mexico and Asia - reported growth. Within these areas North American Cards was strong with 14% growth and in International markets and securities services revenues were up 24% though bear mind that 4Q'15 was a poor quarter for markets facing businesses.

There are two big drivers for investors to get a handle on with Citi from here. First is to expect revenue growth to come through with the same order of growth we saw in 4Q core: 6-8%. Assume that costs relative to income stays about the same while LLP costs stay reasonably benign given the recent pickup in activity data. That will give you bottom line growth of 5% in 2017 and 7.4% in 2018 (more rate hikes by 2018 should lift revenue further). This really just continues current 4Q growth trends, and does not assume major lifts from rate hikes. This is mainly because Citi has substantial non dollar revenues that took 2% off core 2016 revenue growth. The point is that rate hikes might benefit Citi a little more than I am allowing.

The second big value driver is capital return. Citi has a 12.5% CET1 ratio and wishes to return all value generated to shareholders. This reached $11bn in 2016 and I would expect to see at least $8n for buybacks annually, allowing Citi to reduce the share count by 6.5% in 2017 and nearly 8% in 2018. EPS growth of course reflects the two processes and should be 13% in 2017 and 16% in 2018.

Conclusion

Citi remains cheap. One thing this is not is a pure US domestic with simple operations that grind up on a clockwork basis. But its shedding of Citi Holdings assets means it is a simpler proposition than it was and importantly is now delivering core growth in line with management's expectations at 3Q. The buyback levels offer a protection against downside in the P&L. FIG Ideas is looking forward to good things from Citi in 2017.

