U.S. Inflation Rose 0.3% In December; Up 2.1% Over Last 12 Months

Year-over-year 'headline' inflation broke through the 2.0% barrier for the first time since June 2014.

News is not good for I Bond investors: Inflation is flat over first three months of rate-setting period.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 0.3% in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, CPI-U - also called 'headline' inflation - rose 2.1%, topping the 2.0% barrier for the first time since June 2014.

The December number matched the consensus estimate, so it won't surprise the markets. But the rise in overall inflation is apparent -- as the BLS noted:

The CPI rose 2.1 percent in 2016, a larger increase than the 0.8 percent rise in 2014 and the 0.7 percent advance in 2015. This also represented a larger increase than the 1.8 percent average annual increase over the past 10 years.

December inflation was again propelled by higher energy prices, with the cost of gasoline rising 3.0% for the month, and now up 9.0% over the last 12 months. Fuel oil costs were up 6.0% for the month, along with rises in the costs of used cars and trucks (up 0.5%), medical care commodities (0.4%) and shelter (0.3%). Food prices, however, were flat for the month and apparel costs dropped a sharp 0.7%.

Core inflation - which strips out food and energy - rose 0.2% in December and was up 2.2% for all of 2016. While headline inflation was rising sharply in 2016, core inflation continued a 12-month trend just above the 2.0% mark, as shown in this chart:

What this means for holders of I Bonds and TIPS. Investors in I Bonds and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to set future interest rates for I Bonds and adjust the principal balances of TIPS.

In December, the CPI-U inflation index was set at 241.432, a rise of only 0.03% over the November number. This means that principal balances on TIPS will rise 0.03% in February. The Treasury today released the new inflation indexes for all TIPS.

I Bond investors should be concerned about this December number, because it marks the midpoint of the September 2016 to March 2017 adjustment period for the I Bond variable rate, which will be reset May 1. So far, inflation has been flat, and if a new I Bond variable rate were being set today, it would be 0.00%. Here are the numbers:

However, it's important to remember that non-seasonally adjusted inflation balances out over 12 months. So while non-seasonally adjusted inflation is lagging behind the seasonal adjustments today, this will turn around in future months. But at this point the May 1 reset is not looking attractive. The current variable rate is 2.76%.

The bigger picture. Nothing in this December report should cause the Federal Reserve to rethink its policy of gradually increasing short-term interest rates. Inflation - measured by both core and headline numbers - has reached the Fed's goal of 2.0%. Anything higher should trigger alarms.

Thursdays' TIPS auction. TIPS investors are looking forward to a new 10-year TIPS auction Thursday. As of Tuesday's market close, the Treasury was estimating a real yield (after inflation) of 0.36% for a full-term 10-year TIPS. Not bad, but also not attractive.

I will be writing tomorrow after the close of that auction.

