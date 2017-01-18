Copper - Red Flags Waving

In my opinion, the copper market is sending a serious warning signal for the copper bulls.

Currently, the net position held by Commercials in copper futures points to a top in copper prices.

Similar to the gold market, the Commitments of Traders reports deliver useful data to assess the current state of the copper market.

In my opinion, the Commitments of Traders reports deliver useful information to evaluate the current state of many financial instruments. For example, after the last rally copper presents a similar pattern to that drawn by gold in summer 2016:

Gold:

Copper:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

The charts show the net position held by the so-called "Commercials" in gold and copper futures. Contrary to other analysts, I am measuring the size of each position against the open interest (in this way I am taking into account the current size of the game).

To remind my readers, due to their huge financial power, Commercials (mainly banks) are considered as price makers. Therefore, it is vital to know the actual position held by these players.

As the charts show, important price peaks are printed when Commercials hold huge short positions in gold and copper futures (look at the circles marked in red). For example, last summer the Commercials were holding a huge net short position in gold futures (minus 55%). Then, in the autumn 2016 gold prices encountered a strong correction.

Now a similar pattern is visible in copper. In December 2016 the Commercials were holding a huge net short position in copper futures (minus 26%). This month this position was cut a little bit (to minus 21.2% last week) but Commercials still hold large net short position.

What is more, the copper market is overcrowded:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

As the chart shows, the open interest in copper futures stands at its record high of around 240 thousand contracts. In other words, the rising copper prices attracted many players into the game. Indeed, too many players.

And, as a rule, the overcrowded market plus huge net short position held by Commercials are attributable to meaningful price tops.

What is more, the net position held by the so-called "Money Managers" also indicates excessive optimism among these players:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

Note: According to the COT report: "A "money manager" is a registered commodity trading advisor (CTA); a registered commodity pool operator (CPO); or an unregistered fund identified by CFTC. These traders are engaged in managing and conducting organized futures trading on behalf of clients"

The circle, marked in violet, indicates the current situation - Money Managers hold the highest long position in copper futures in history. In my opinion, in the medium term this overconfidence should be treated as a red flag by prudent investors.

Gold

Last but not least - below I present the chart showing the gold flows reported by the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD). For the first time since November 2016 this gold vehicle reported an inflow of gold into its vaults:

Source: Simple Digressions and the GLD data

Well, this inflow was not impressive - just 95.3 thousand ounces of gold but, who knows, maybe it is the first sign of an incoming change in gold sentiment?

