3 Small Gold Explorers Worth Less Than Their Liquidation Value

In this article, we will take a look at three micro-companies ($3-35m) that are deeply undervalued and whose current market cap is lower than the liquidation price.

All of them are in the gold and minerals mining business and all of them have participations in bigger companies and own their own ancillary projects, the value of which is not considered by the market. These companies are Societe d'exploration miniere Vior Inc. (OTC:SXMVF), Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:SOACF) and Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCPK:CGMLF).

This article will be structured as follows: We will analyze each company's parts, value these parts and compare the value of the company with its actual market cap, keeping an eye on the share structure and management profile. All price calculations will use data from January 13, 2017.

The conclusion will wrap up the main strengths of the companies while reminding the reader of the inherent risks associated with investing in micro-caps.

Societe d'exploration miniere Vior Inc.

Societe d'exploration miniere Vior (Vior) is a prospect generator that holds 21.48m shares of Aurvista Gold Corp. (OTCPK:ARVSF) and 1.5 million in cash accordingly to the last Statements of Financial Position. It has no debt and all its projects are located in Quebec, Canada, an excellent jurisdiction according to the Fraser Institute Investment Attractiveness Index.

Aurvista's Douay project is the largest undeveloped gold resource in Quebec, sporting a 238,500 Oz Au at 2.76 g/t in the Indicated category and 2,754,600 Oz Au at 0.75 g/t in the Inferred category. It is located 55km from the town of Matagami with several currently operating large mines in a 120km radius, meaning labour and services are good. A MOU with the Abitiwinni Pikogan First Nations is signed and local support for the mine is strong.

Aurvista is currently re-logging and re-assaying 120,000m of historic drilling and creating an updated database. A 4,000m drill program is also currently underway in order to confirm the mineralization-continuity between zones of the deposit.

Aurvista is going in the right direction and is cashed up for 2017. Vior owns around 23% of the company.

Aurvista's shareholder structure. Insider ownership is high at 9%. (September 2016 Aurvista Presentation)

The share structure (next figure) is not completely clean as there is a huge amount of warrants and options that would dilute 33% the actual shares. Dilution will be huge in 2017 as a consequence of the exercise of these 7,700,000 warrants. These are still not in the money as in Canadian Dollars, Vior's share trades at 0.135 today. If exercised, these warrants could thus be a positive as they will provide cash without paying brokerage fees. All in all the share structure, although non-conventional, is not a danger to potential investors at current prices.

Figures are in Canadian Dollars (Company Website, Retrieved January 13th, 2017)

Out of Vior's other assets, the Vezza-Noyard gold deposit is the most interesting. It is located a mere 300 meters from the namesake high-grade producing gold mine operated by Nottaway Resources. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) recently bought a 5% NSR on the Vezza mine for $10m. The Vezza gold deposit extends at depth into Vior's Vezza-Noyard Property, that already has a separately indicated and measured resource study that was done in 2013 and showed an estimated 261,000 ounces of gold at 6.5 g/t and inferred resources at 68,540 ounces at 4.9 g/t. Nottaway is currently ramping up production and it is just a question of time until they will need to expand under land held by Vior.

Vior also holds several other minor properties - some 100% and some JV - such as the Foothills project. This project is seeking to extract Rutile (TiO2) and is 100% owned by Vior but optioned to Iluka Resources Limited (OTC:ILKAF). Iluka Resources is the largest producer of high-grade titanium dioxide and hence a valuable partner. Vior's ownership will dilute to 10% after incurring $2.5m in exploration expenditures during the 2016-2019 period, something that Iluka is poised to do. Other properties, although not actively explored, are in rutile, copper, zinc, silver and gold. For our valuation, this part of Vior will be valued at about $1m.

Summarizing what we have said, Vior's valuation is as follow:

Aurvista shares: 21.48m shares at 0.17 = 3,651,600

Cash: 1.5m

Other Properties: 1m

$5,151,600 vs. a current market cap of 2.94m with today's share price of $0.096.

Southern Arc Minerals

Southern Arc Minerals is a project generator with a market cap of $5.82m. Southern Arc owns a 42.9% interest in Japan Gold Corp. (OTCPK:JGLDF), Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK) and 29.9% of Tethyan Resources (traded at the London Stock Market, TETH) as well as some interests in Gold-Copper properties in Indonesia.

Southern Arc's first asset is 23,750,000 Japan Gold shares, giving Southern Arc a 42.9% interest. Japan Gold is the first Canadian mineral exploration company to focus on Japan since the new local mining code was enacted.

Japan Gold's exploration targets in Japan (Japan Gold September 2016 Company Presentation).

All exploration is early stage and there is no guarantee that something substantial will be found. Some of the prospects are near past-producing mines and Japan Gold is licensing the best, having first mover advantage in the area.

In Osisko Mining Inc. (OTC:OBNNF), Southern Arc holds substantial investment in shares and warrants. Osisko Mining is an emerging Canadian gold mining developer, focused on Canada's Abitibi Gold Belt. Southern Arc owns 3,129,319 common shares of Osisko representing approximately 2% of the issued and outstanding shares of Osisko (161m) on an undiluted basis. Southern Arc also owns warrants exercisable into Osisko's common shares. This investment is worth at least $6.5m (OBNNF share price is around 2.20 multiplied by 3.1m shares = $6.5m, warrants value is valued at 0, although in reality, it is probably worth something).

Tethyan Resource PLC is a London-traded gold exploration company worth around 4.5m GBP (5.4m USD). Tethyan is conducting exploration in the Balkans for gold and copper, in particular in Serbia and Bulgaria.

The Rudnitza project in Southern Serbia is the main focus at the moment. It is a copper-gold porphyry that has returned 567m at 0.28% copper and 0.45 g/t gold in Tethyan's first drill hole (results for 3 drill holes are still pending). More about the exploration progress of Tethyan can be found here. For the purpose of this analysis, we will value this participation in Tethyan at $1.75m.

In Indonesia, Southern Arc has found a local farmer that farmed-in the West-Lombok Project: PT Genesis Sumber Energi. The local partner has to fund an Environmental Impact Statement and Feasibility Study for small-scale underground gold mines and processing plants as well as pay for the local expenses of the Project. Southern Arc retains a 65% interest in the deeper gold and porphyry rights elsewhere on the property, while keeping 25% of the upper part.

Moreover, Southern Arc retained two NSR in Indonesia. At Taliwang, a project that will be advanced to commissioning by a new local owner related to PT Genesis Sumber Energi, it retained a 5% NSR on gold production. At East Elang, a property adjacent to Newmont's Elang Cu-Au deposit, Southern Arc owns a 3% NSR on minerals production.

Southern Arc's share structure is not really clean as it has a huge amount of warrants outstanding (4,166,667) as well as 959,000 options to be added to the undiluted amount of shares outstanding (15,088,116) representing, if exercised, a dilution of 33%. The warrants are exercisable at C$0.32 ($0.24). Today's price is C$0.38, meaning that these warrants are in the money right now, potentially bringing cash into the chest but less than the overall dilution expected.

Directors, management and insiders control is approximately 32%, with Dr. Michael Andrews, President & COO of Southern Arc owning approximately 9% of the company. If it would exercise all options and warrants however, his share would go up to 21.1%.

The same applies to Mr. Proust, Chairman & CEO of Southern Arc, who would, if he were to exercise all his warrants and options, own 11.8% of the company. More about management ownership can be found here.

The final value of Southern Arc if we consider its components is the shares of Japan Gold worth $2.90m, shares in Osisko Mining $6.5m and Tethyan $1.75m. Valuing the royalties and JV in Indonesia as zero, the value of Southern Arc using our methodology is $11.15m while the market cap is $5.82m. Quite a valuation gap.

Chalice Gold Mines

Chalice Gold Mines is an Australian company that sold its Cameron Gold project to First Mining Finance (OTCQX:FFMGF) in 2016.

Chalice currently has a market cap of $34.95m and more than A$55M in cash and investments equivalent to 41.3 million USD and a A$5M trailing payment upon commercial production at the Nyanzaga Project.

Chalice has cash and shares in First Mining Finance, as they received 32.3 million shares when they closed the transaction and since sold 8 million shares for C$6.5 million.

The current market value of 24.3 million shares of First Mining at today's closing price of C$0.86 is equal to C$20.9 million that at today's CADUSD rate is 24.3m x 0.86 x 0.76 = $15.88m.

Cash and shares in a new mid-tier developer are only one side of Chalice´s business however. Namely, there is a portfolio of exploration opportunities in Australia and Canada:

- Warrego North (JV with Meteoric Resources): A historical production of 1.3Moz of gold, 90,000t of copper, at 8g/t Au and 2% Cu. Currently, with a 800m exploration program is underway, it is located near Tennant Creek, a town in the Northern Territory of Australia.

- Latitude Hill (JV with Traka Resources): An under-explored nickel copper PGE sulphide opportunity in Western Australia.

- West Pilbara Gold Project (JV with Red Hill Iron): A farm-in deal with Red Hill Iron with a minimum A$0.5M expenditure commitment in Western Australia. Chalice may earn up to a 70% interest after completion of exploration works for a total expenditure of A$3M.

- The Nordeau Gold Project (Option with Globex Mining (OTCQX:GLBXF): Structured in such a way that Chalice has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the project through total option payments of C$590,000 and incurring exploration expenditures of C$2,500,000 over the next four years. Chalice shall grant a 3% Gross Royalty to Globex upon exercising the option.

Chalice also owns other land in the Abitibi Terrane in Canada and in the Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia. The management will dedicate a total minimum exploration expenditure commitment of $A2.5 million in 2017 for all these minor projects, which represents less than 5% of current cash and investments.

Finally, there is the Nyanzaga Project, which is a JV between Orecorp Ltd (ASX:ORR) and Acacia Mining PLC (OTC:ABGLY) located in Tanzania. The Project hosts a JORC 2012 compliant Resource Estimate at a grade of 3.5g/t Au for 3.34Mozs using a 1.5g/t lower cut-off, in the Nyanzaga Deposit. A Pre-Feasibility Study has commenced and according to the timeline furnished by Orecorp, it should be done by the end of Q1 2017. Chalice became entitled to a payment of A$5 million upon commercial production at the Nyanzaga Project in Tanzania following its merger with Sub-Sahara Resources NL ("Sub-Sahara") in 2010.

More about this project can be found here. What is important for us to know is that Chalice will receive $5m upon commercial production at the project. If a positive DFS is done by the end of the year and financing is found (and nota bene it is Orecorp and Acacia that will pay for everything), we could see commercial production in 2019-2020.

The Nyanzaga Project is an interesting and relatively high grade open pit at 3.5g/t Au project. PFS has commenced, while scoping studies were already done in 2016 (Orecorp September 2016 Presentation).

Chalice's share structure is clean and the company is actually repurchasing its stock taking advantage of the discount to NAV, and when looking at the activity on the company's website, is doing so quite actively as well. Shares issued stand at 269,780,802 with only 500,000 Unlisted Options and 6,825,988 Performance Rights, thus dilution will be minimal going forward. Another very strong point here is that the manager director, Tim Goyder, owns 16.1% of Chalice.

Management in general looks solid with many experienced veterans. Between them there is for instance Stephen Quin (Director), President and CEO of Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX:MDRPF) and previous CEO of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCPK:CSFFF), both companies being successful mid-tier developers and producers.

If we sum the value of all the parts of Chalice Gold Mines, we see a cash and investments equivalent to $41.3m, compared to a market cap of $34.95m. This is without including the A$5M trailing payment upon commercial production at Nyanzaga Project and the exploration potential in other properties.

Conclusion

All three companies are valued at less than eventual liquidation value, and are exposed to other people's success in the gold mining business. Vior is clearly undervalued compared to its major holding in Aurvista. It has some share structure flaws however, and there is no clear immediate catalyst.

Southern Arc is also undervalued compared to the possible liquidation of its shares in Osisko Mining, Tethyan and Japan Gold. The other properties in Indonesia also offer some interesting potential cash flow. All of this is quite early-stage though, and similarly to Vior, there is some potential dilution down the road.

The most solid of these three companies appears to be Chalice with big exposure to First Mining Finance, a portfolio of promising properties, cash and a deferred payment that when it will hit, will represent 15% of the actual market cap of Chalice. Quite unusual for a small cap, there is an active share buyback program as management is aware of this chance of buying its own stocks under NAV.

This article tried to get the reader interested in some opportunities in the underwood of the gold mining sector. Before considering an investment however, I want to remind the reader of the inherent risks associated with micro-cap stocks, including bid-ask spread risk and liquidity risk that can be at times non-existent when you need to sell, or at outrageously lower prices than expected if sold at market.

That said and after applying your own due diligence, I propose to have a look at these companies that are undervalued compared to their books and offer significant positive exposure in case gold should stay stable or go up.