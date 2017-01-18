J.C. Penney Company: Looks Like Easy Money

As of market close on Friday January 13th, J.C. Penney Company's (NYSE:JCP) valuation is at one of its lowest points in the company's twenty-year public history. While most often a record low valuation is indicative of a failing company, I don't believe this is the case with J.C. Penney. In fact, I believe the depressed stock price creates an opportunity to buy JCP stock at a sizeable discount.

Data from Ycharts.

Why is JCP trading at such low levels in relation to the company's history? The truth is - JCP hasn't been profitable on a consistent quarterly basis since 2011. This lack of profitability has also caused shareholder equity (total assets - total liabilities, or essentially what shareholders get if the company stopped business and sold everything tomorrow) to decrease from $4.7 billion in 2011 to $1.14 billion today.

So why buy JCP? At the beginning of 2014, 2015, and 2016 JCP carried a similar valuation to the present. But each of those years were an opportunity to make a profit, and something is different this time around.

That something different is that analysts expect JCP to turn a profit in fiscal year 2016. This is something the company has not done in over five years. While shareholders' equity was higher in previous years with a depressed valuation, the company was also losing money, and a lot of it. This time JCP is entering 2017 in the green, presumably. And the fact that JCP is becoming profitable while carrying the valuation of previous years when it was losing millions of dollars, is a buying opportunity in my eyes.

Table created by myself, data found via Ycharts.

*estimated based on 2016 yearly EPS forecast (via Nasdaq) of $0.06 times 308.3 million shares outstanding.

The other thing to note (perhaps the sprinkles on top of the cake) is that in the past three years, there's been a clear pattern in an ascending valuation beginning in January up until March (when holiday earnings have been released and digested). This is shown in the table below with a minimum return of 21% in no less than a three-month period. While I wouldn't act on this alone, I believe it's a bonus to the stock being plain undervalued.

Table created by myself, data found via Ycharts.

It's no secret that there are headwinds in brick & mortar companies within the retail industry. But it appears JCP may be in a better position to tackle the challenges ahead. For example, while Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) reported 2016 holiday comparable store sale declines of 2.1%, JCP only reported declines of 0.8%. In other words, Macy's and Kohl's reported almost 2.5x the declines in holiday sales as J.C Penney's. While some may see this as discouraging for the industry, (I do as well) it's quite encouraging for JCP.

And what's more encouraging, is when you look at JCP's valuation versus the competition.

The price to sales (PS) ratio is a great financial metric to look at for companies returning to profitability. It shows how much you are paying for $1 of a company's sales. The chart below shows historic PS ratios for J.C. Penney's, Macy's and Kohl's.

Data from Ycharts.

It's evident here that JCP's TTM (trailing twelve-month) PS ratio is much lower than the competition. In part, this makes sense. JCP is not yet a profitable company and both Macy's and Kohl's are. But, as mentioned before, JCP plans to be profitable. Not only that but if it weren't for quarterly interest payments, JCP would have been profitable for the past three quarters. For the past three quarters, JCP averaged quarterly interest payments on its long-term debt of almost $92 million. If this debt were to be paid off, JCP would have been more profitable than Macy's in the latter half of 2016. Now that's a big 'if', but JCP does plan to close stores in 2017 - some of which are un-profitable. If the company can allocate additional capital to pay off long term debt, they could be in a much better position moving forward.

While I am still weary over the long-term success of the brick & mortar retail industry, I do think JCP presents a unique opportunity in the short-to-medium term to profit from a depressed valuation. JCP reports full fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results on February 24th.

At time of writing, March 03, 2017 call options at a $7.00 strike price cost $0.50 a contract. This means, for $50, you can control 100 shares of JCP stock. You can break even in this scenario if JCP stock reaches $7.50 a share by March 3, minus brokerage fees. I believe, based on valuation, historic seasonal turnaround, and a return to profitability, this is an acceptable risk/reward.

If you recall from the second table which presented January lows and March highs, the minimum seasonal turnaround for the past three years presented a return of 21%, and as high as 62%. Even at a 21% return, withholding all else, JCP would be trading at $8.18 per share - and that's in the money.