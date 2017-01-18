10 Scary Charts - Jan. 17, 2017, Update

The charts show how "atypical" the current economic era is from a long-term perspective.

Charts generally show worrisome levels despite 91 months having passed since the end of the recession.

Displays 10 long-term charts depicting various broad-based aspects of the economic situation.

Please note this post is the latest update to a series of articles, the last being "10 Scary Charts: Oct. 13, 2016, Update."

I find the following charts to be disturbing. These charts would be disturbing at any point in the economic cycle; that they (on average) depict such a tenuous situation now -- 91 months after the official (as per the Sept. 20, 2010, NBER BCDC announcement) June 2009 end of the recession -- is especially notable. These charts raise a lot of questions. As well, they highlight the "atypical" nature of our economic situation from a long-term historical perspective.

All of these charts are from the Federal Reserve, and represent the most recently updated data. (Note: Please click on the charts to enlarge the images.)

Housing starts (last updated Dec. 16, 2016):

The Federal Deficit (last updated Jan. 9, 2017):

Federal Net Outlays (last updated Jan. 9, 2017):

State and Local Personal Income Tax Receipts (% Change From Year Ago, Last Updated July 29, 2016):

Total Loans and Leases of Commercial Banks (% Change From Year Ago, Last Updated Jan. 13, 2017):

Bank Credit - All Commercial Banks (% Change From Year Ago, Last Updated Jan. 13, 2017):

M1 Money Multiplier (Last Updated Jan. 12, 2017):

Median Duration of Unemployment (Last Updated Jan. 6, 2017):

Labor Force Participation Rate (Last Updated Jan. 6, 2017):

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) Three-Month Moving Average (CFNAI-MA3, Last Updated Dec. 22, 2016):

I will continue to update these charts on an intermittent basis as they deserve close monitoring.

The Special Note summarizes my overall thoughts about our economic situation.

The SPX was at 2274.64 as this post was written.

