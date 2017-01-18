Invest In Paint's New Kid Axalta

Axalta is the youngest public company swimming among the legacy paint companies but doing pretty well worthy of a hard look.

I believe money is to be made investing in paint companies. I've recommended a few in previous Seeking Alpha articles. This article explores a niche company, Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA). It has an impressive pedigree in the liquid and powder coatings business for industrial and marine performance coatings, automobile and other transportation vehicles, refinishing coatings, OEM and some spill over into architectural coatings.

I grew up in my father's small paint business. I still cannot get it out of my blood, figuratively and literally, having handled chemicals as a kid like mercury, lead, benzene, turpentine and tri-sodium phosphate, sans goggles, breathing masks and gloves. Thank God, no cancer yet. My memories kept alive my career and hobby of following legacy paint manufactures as they morphed into multinational corporations.

Previously, I recommended Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) and PPG (NYSE:PPG). Both are well positioned to benefit from improving world economies, and operate under great management. My favorites were Valspar and RPM (NYSE:RPM) before Valspar was bought-out by SHW in 2016 for more than $11b (about $113 per share).

Legacy Companies Drag Axalta Along With Them

SHW, PPG, RPM, and AXTA will sell more paints and coatings, as new and existing home sales continue to gin up, and when the Trump administration's promised investment in rebuilding America's infrastructure is underway. The demand for transportation vehicle coatings will continue clawing upwards with new vehicle sales increases. For instance, the automotive coatings market worldwide is projected to exceed $16b by 2021, a 7 percent increase from 2016 sales.

History Of Axalta

Axalta C S was founded in 2013 in a spin-off to The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from DuPont (NYSE:DD) Performance Coatings. AXTA then went public. Here is a snapshot of AXTA today:

150 years in the coatings industry

36 manufacturing facilities

Four global technology centers

30 country technology laboratories

47 customer training centers

Doing business in 130+ countries

100,000+ customers, many with multiple facilities

4,000+ distributors

More than 12,800 employees

1,300+ scientists, engineers and technology staff holding 1,100+ patents

2015 net sales of $4.1b

It's The Environment Not The Technicals That Matter

Axalta has a market cap of nearly $7b. Shares are selling for more than $28 down from a 52-week high of $30.45; the low was $20.67. Analysts' recommendations are mixed: Citi and Zacks Investment Research moved from a buy to neutral or hold rating with a high target price for 2017 of $32.45. RBC Capital Markets issued a buy rating recently.

I caution small investors about to buying AXTA too heavily because insiders are selling shares at about the $28 range. CFO Robert Bryant reportedly sold 48,882 shares dated January 12, 2017. Share price seems to be holding steady but perhaps plateaued for a while. The company projects slow growth in sales volume except for incremental growth from acquisitions. It expects to have $440m to $480m of free cash flow in 2017 from EBITDA, lower interest expense, and modest cutbacks on capital investments.

Its strength as an investment opportunity is that institutions are heavily invested. Institutional buyers (more than 200) are buying into AXTA or upping their holdings. Web Breaking News reports "98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds."

Warren Buffett paid $560m in 2015 for 20m shares of AXTA to The Carlyle Group. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) owns 9.7% of AXTA.

Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AXTA (by 132%), as have

First Mercantile Trust Co.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCPK:DSEEY)

Shell Asset Management

American International Group (NYSE:AIG), and

Westpac Banking Corp. (NYSE:WBK)

Great Moves, Marketing And R&D

Axalta purchased Ellis Paint Company in 2017 to strengthen its market grip on industrial and automotive refinish paints and lacquers for steel, concrete and wood, shipping vessels and construction equipment, indoor and outdoor furnishings.

Graph from F. S. Comeau Nov. 2014: "As long as we need cars, we'll need companies like Axalta."

AXTA is a leader in modern color science and publishes a report on global color preferences (its pick for automotive color of the year is Gallant Gray enhanced by blue and silver flakes producing a sparkle but sophisticated effect). AXTA is heavily into sponsoring international motor sports as part of its marketing.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for the Manhattan Loft Gardens project, according to Bloomberg, recently specified Axalta C S coatings. AXTA continues introducing innovative coatings and application techniques, because of its investments in R&D.

Solvent paints are being replaced by latex or water-based paints for environmental safety reasons; waterborne and ceramic coatings were introduced followed by self-priming paints, and today, companies are experimenting with graphene, the wonder chemical, to harden coatings and heighten anti-corrosion properties in coatings for metals. Axalta has a very respectable R&D, and introduced a cost-effective powder coating system that eliminates two powder coating bake cycles for direct to metal painting used in the transportation industry. AXTA has a primer-finish coat powder coating combination requiring one bake cycle, reducing cure time, time and energy costs in the paint shop, and capital costs while productivity is increased using the new coating.

AXTA's greatest potential might be as a takeover target perhaps by suitors like SHW (whom Buffett admires) and PPG. Either can easily fold AXTA products and operations into their operations. Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) was suspected of being a serious contender for AXTA when The Carlyle Group considered the sale of its shares. AKZOF is rumored to be looking for acquisitions to build revenues, and AXTA fits nicely into Akzo's portfolio of companies.

Mark Twain warned that "Words are only painted fire, a look is the fire itself." No one wants to get burned, so small investors be cautious but I believe Axalta is worth the chance if you have time.

