Dollar Cost Averaging In Gold

I wrote an article a few weeks back encouraging investors to ride the gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) bull until years end. At this juncture, I am even more convinced that the precious metals complex has re-initiated its bull run after its steep decline over the past 6 months. The huge dollar sell off we saw yesterday will add fuel to the fire for gold. Furthermore I refute the argument that dollar weakness yesterday will end up only being temporary due to Trump's comments about the dollar being too strong. The greenback has now printed a multi-week weekly swing high plus it has lost its 50 day moving average. This usually means that a trend change has taken place which means lower prices should be ahead of us on the dollar index.

With relation to gold, when the asset class undergoes a big move like we have seen, it invariably means that more investors look to join the party. As previously stated, I would not entertain the idea of selling any positions in this sector until we print at least a yearly high sometime probably around mid year. In saying this, many investors will want to add to their holdings when fresh capital becomes available. Dollar cost averaging can really boost returns over the long term especially if capital is deployed at daily or intermediate cycle lows. In fact, this is probably one of the most essential skills a trader or investor can learn in investing. When an asset class undergoes a strong move, the majority of investors dollar cost average at whatever price they can get in at.

This usually over time leads to underperformance because the entry points end up being much higher than what they should have been. Gold should continue to undergo sharp corrections be it daily cycle lows or intermediate cycle lows this year. Although this rally is mirroring to an extent the powerful rally out of 2015's yearly cycle low in December of that year (where investors had little opportunity to buy on pullbacks), I don't think it will be the same this time round as this year's rally has started from a higher level. Therefore if you are long the asset class and looking to add, here are some strategies you can use to get the best entry points possible for your hard earned capital.

Firstly, with gold blasting out of a strong intermediate cycle low, this intermediate rally should be much stronger than intermediate rallies that follow. Intermediate cycles usually last anything from 20 to 30 weeks (the last one was particularly long which could mean that this one will be shorter). Wrapped up in every intermediate cycle are daily cycles which usually last anything from 30 to 40 trading days. Currently we are on day 21 which means that potentially we could be seeing a daily cycle top any day now. What I use to try and spot tops and bottoms are Fibonacci retracements, sentiment and cycle lengths. As we can see from the chart below, gold at present is coming up against resistance at its first Fibonacci level. It may or may not get through this level on its first go.

Furthermore if it continues to struggle to pierce through this resistance area, the odds would become high that this first daily cycle has topped. Moreover the momentum RSI indicator is also showing gold is overbought on a short term basis. This (hopefully) at the next daily cycle low will be at oversold levels. That should be the area where one should be adding to their core position. I cannot stress enough the importance of having a core position which is fundamental. Adding every month or every quarter comes a distant second to one's core position.

In fact if we take a close look at the RSI oscillator, we can clearly see that gold almost always underwent a correction when the indicator got overbought over the past few years. When this momentum indicator lines up favorably with cycles and sentiment readings, it usually is a good idea to wait until a better entry price presents itself. For example, if the daily cycle were to top here and gold were to retrace 38% of the rally up to now, this would result in a move down of well over $30+ an ounce. Just waiting instead of chasing can make a huge difference in a portfolio when invested over the long term.

If the asset keeps rallying hard, then pullbacks will be rare and many will chase. This is when intermediate bottoms come into play as they are more defined and usually retrace at least 30 to 50% of the preceding rally. Therefore if we keep charging north, just look at the chart above and observe how much of the early gains in 2016 were wiped out by the steep decline at the back end of the year. This is when sentiment (especially long term) becomes invaluable as it illustrates when one should be buying and not selling

To sum up, investors will see more and more bullish articles about gold if it continues its swift move north. However now is not the time to chase. Wait for the technical indicators and sentiment to come back into line

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNUG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.