Safe Miller/Howard Rebalanced Winter Dog Dividends

Broker targets revealed $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of ten top yield "Safe" M/H SDI Dog showed 2.32% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

Besides their safety margin, payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, were also reported for Safe M/H SDI Dogs as of January 13.

M/H SDI Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here verified by Yahoo Finance for ten stocks from six of eleven Morningstar sectors as of market closing prices January 13 revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below. Miller/Howard Investments, publisher of the index states:

"The Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index (MHDT) seeks to capture and distill all we have learned over nearly a quarter century of active management of dividend companies. Our strategic, rules-based index is created to enhance current passive approaches to asset allocation, going beyond market exposure by applying persistent, strategic factors we have observed and confirmed through our active management."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best named, "underdogs".

These Sectors Show Up As "Safe" In The M/H SDI Winter Rebalance

Of eleven Morningstar sectors, eight showed at least one representative with cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends for the Index. Those showing two or more included: basic materials; technology; industrials; consumer cyclical; energy; financial services. The sectors showing just one firm with cash to cover dividends were utilities, and healthcare. Not represented were real estate, consumer defensive, nor communication services.

The count of top ten "safe" M/H SDI Winter Quarter Selections by industry revealed representation in seven sectors: (1) Utilities had one dog; (2) basic materials showed one; (3) technology was represented by three stocks; (4) industrials had one representative; (5) consumer cyclical had two; (6) energy had one; (7) healthcare had one.

22 of 30 M/H SDI Firms Showed Cash Margins to Cover Dividends

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of these 30 M/H SDI stocks from which twenty-two "safe" ones were sorted. You see above the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 22 dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a cranky board of directors or company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) on the list was founded in 2009 but only began paying quarterly dividends as of as of August, 2011. Also Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was founded in 2008 but did not pay a dividend until August, 2011 to suit its cash flow. Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) paid a dividend from 1983 to 1986 and suspended it until 2005. TSO then continued paying dividends until it was suspended after November 2009 and not reinstated until November 2012.

Three additional columns of real estate cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks.

Dog Metrics Found No Bargains In M/H SDI Winter "Safe" Stocks

Ten "Safe" M/H SDI Winter Quarter Selections showing the biggest yields January 13 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Predict 5 Lowest Priced of "Safe" Ten High Yield M/H SDI Dogs To Deliver 10.14% VS. (2) 10.38% Net Gains from All Ten by January, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten M/H SDI kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 2.32% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced safe M/H SDI dog, Marathon Petroleum showed the best net gain of 27.06% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" M/H SDI dogs as of January 13 were: The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES); American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO); Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) ; Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM); KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR), with prices ranging from $11.72 to $45.66.

Higher priced five Safe M/H SDI dogs as of January 13 were:Marathon Petroleum; Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN); LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB); Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO); Amgen Inc., whose prices ranged from $48.38 to $156.12.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Root for the Underdog.

