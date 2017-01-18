Halliburton: Starmine Says Sell

Starmine "Very Bearish" On Halliburton

Last month, we wrote about a stock with a "bearish" Equity Summary Score from Thomson Reuters' Starmine, Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC). StarMine has one worse ranking than "bearish" though -"very bearish." And that's the one it currently gives to Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), as you can see in the screen capture below from Fidelity, which uses StarMine research.

As the text in that graphic explains, Starmine overweights the opinions of the research shops that have historically been the most accurate. So, HAL gets a "very bearish" rating even though only three of 11 analysis firms give it their most bearish rating. For those curious, the three firms giving HAL sell ratings were Ned Davis Research, MSCI's Governance Metrics International (no public website) and EVA Dimensions.

The research firms polled by Starmine are all considered "independent" in that they're not attached to sell-side Wall Street firms. The sell-side analysts aren't bearish on Halliburtion, on average, as the image from Nasdaq below shows.

That consensus 12-month price target implies a potential return of about 4.5% over the next six months.

If you're long Halliburton and share the sell-side analysts' bullishness, but want to limit your downside risk in case the bearish independent analysts end up being right, we'll look at a cost-effective way of doing so below.

Getting Paid To Hedge Halliburton

This hedge is designed for an investor who can tolerate a drawdown of no more than 16%. The cap is set at 9%, which is double the potential return suggested by the sell-side analysts over the time period. We used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to find this optimal collar, but you can find optimal hedges without the app using the method explained here.

As of Tuesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 500 shares of HAL against a >16% drop between now and late July, while not capping your possible upside at less than 9% by then.

We wrote "getting paid to hedge Halliburton" above, but, to be precise, you are paying for the protection part of this hedge, the put leg. The cost of it was $715, or 2.60% of position value. This was calculated conservatively using the ask price of the puts (you can often buy puts for less, at some price between the bid and ask). However, as you can see in the screen capture below, the income generated by selling the call leg of this collar was $1,100, or 4% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls), more than the cost of the put leg.

So the net cost of the collar was negative, meaning an investor opening this on Tuesday would have collected $385, an amount equal to 1.4% of position value. Since the cost was calculated conservatively here, it's likely the investor would have collected more than $385 when opening this hedge.