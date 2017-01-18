What Does 3M's 2017 Look Like?

The company is well-positioned to benefit from Trump's policies, but is not reliant on them.

The beginning half of 2017 will likely be focused mostly on Trump's inauguration, the first 100 days, and whether all his business-friendly reforms happen as quickly as he says or if they take years (like many, including myself, think they will).

The latter half of the year is anyone's guess, including where the stock market will be at that time.

So where does one of the world's largest, most diversified, and venerable manufacturers fit into the 2017 picture?

In this article we take a look at 3M's (NYSE:MMM) recent performance, some highlights from their recent investor day, and how they can certainly benefit from the Trump one-two punch of lower taxes and cash repatriation — but are not reliant on such to do well.

2017 and beyond

3M is targeting 2%-5% real organic growth, independent of currency fluctuations. Health Care is their fastest growing segment, with an expected growth rate of 4%-6%.

Electronics and Energy continue to be the one standout laggard for 3M. This is due to slow growth in the consumer handset market, where 3M has a presence in many of the materials that go into many smart phones, like films, fluids for semiconductors, and LCD screen components.

The upside of this segment is that despite 1%-2% revenue growth since 2011, margins have actually improved by around 20bps.

3M has been taking actions to divest low-margin or commoditized products in this space and focus their investments and efforts on places that they can have an edge, such as the OLED transition, the connected car, data centers, and more.

I see no sign of a pickup in the Electronics part of this segment in 2017, as the cell phone market remains saturated in most Western nations. Morgan Stanley just updated their iPhone sales projections for 2016, with revenue down 3% and shipments down 4%. They did expect a big pop in 2018, though, with shipment growth of 20% over 2017.

The Energy segment does have a chance to slightly outperform, though, as it may see a most from positive sentiment around proposed infrastructure spending which would likely be a boon for 3M in multiple areas. The rebound in the Oil & Gas sector will also provide a tailwind for this segment, as 3M has large exposure there, with over 1000+ products.

Moving on to the positives, at the recent investor day 3M management talked a lot about their new ERP system, which they rolled out to Europe and are excited to bring to the US and other markets. They expect significant cost savings, business insights, and other positives from this implementation, although there might be growing pains associated with any large-scale IT change.

Health Care Segment

As mentioned above, Health Care is 3M's fastest growing segment and is therefore responsible for carrying much of the burden of growth going forward, if the company is to meet its own projections.

3M's advantage and key growth driver has always been its relentless focus on innovation and research. The company is more a scientific research firm than manufacturer, in some ways. This is a great pedigree to have, as Health Care is still evolving and new products are constantly needed. The investor presentation noted that 25% of this segments products are "new," and that percentage is rising. What is considered a "new" product was not defined, though. Are these new for 2016 or 3 years old?

The big risk for this segment in 2017 is the changing health care landscape in the US. An appeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act means uncertainty across the system and pressure on drug companies or other parts of the health care supply chain could hurt demand for 3M's products.

That being said, the Health Care business is very well-diversified, and has been focused on areas with large market opportunity that are unlikely to fizzle anytime soon.

At the investor day, the Health Care CEO noted a few other examples of ways where they have the right products for growing health care needs. He notes that the infection of patients admitted to hospitals causes 75000 deaths in the US and is a growing problem and also one that compounds costs of a hospital stay and for the system as a whole. 3M has a variety of products that address and help facilitate the prevention of these type of infections.

Financial Results & Valuation

Looking at 3M's 6-year financials provided in the last annual report, a few things stand out. Revenue growth has been slow, as you might expect from a mega-cap company, while EPS has not.

This is driven in large part by the decrease in shares of almost 90 million since 2010. Debt has doubled since 2010 as well, although the company maintains a decent debt to capital ratio. This is a familiar story for many of the mega caps in the past few years of rock bottom interest rates- nothing new to see here.

Another thing I look at, since we are so far into a bull market since the Great Recession low, is how the company I am analyzing performed during 2009 and the GR in general. While not perfectly analogous, this does give me a clue about how the company might perform through the next downturn, whenever it comes.

3M's performance is nothing short of incredible. Revenue fell $2 billion while net income fell $200 million off a base of 25 billion in sales and 3.4 billion in net income. This is one of the best performances I have seen out of all the stocks I researched.

The extreme performances during the Great Recession range from bankruptcy, to the lack of even making a gross profit and needing a private injection (in the case of Wabash National - WNC), to the stellar performance of consumer staples like Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL), which, to be fair, are supposed to be recession-resistant. CL saw sales flat in 2009 while net income increased $300 million.

3M clearly deserves a quality business premium on top of its projected growth rate. At 22 times trailing earnings, even considering where the general market is, I would consider most if not all of that premium and growth to be baked in.

The stock had a strong 2016 rising from $140 to $176 currently.

I would like 3M much more at under 20x times earnings which would be an expensive but fair price considering the qualitative advantage that company has had and maintains in addition to growing EPS at a 8%-10% rate despite already being one of the world's largest companies.

At the current price I can only recommend a half position for a retirement account that you are likely to hold for over 10 years, which is likely to be a small percentage of investors.

Conclusion

3M has strong headwinds in its leading Health Care business, and some uncertainty in its still struggling E&E segment.

The company has generated exceptional performance for decades now and weathered the Great Recession almost as well as a dish soap maker. Valuation wise, growth and a quality premium appear fully baked in at these levels and a pull back is needed to get more bullish on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, CL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.