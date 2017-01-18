Intel: Plans For 10 Nanometer And Beyond

Despite assurances given by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) that it was moving on to the next process node, 10 nm, in 2017, speculation has been rife about what products would be introduced on the new node, and when. Although Intel has been secretive about the timing and products for 10 nm, there can be little doubt that Intel's 10 nm process is on the way.

Source: Intel

Under the Radar

SA contributor Stephen Breezy wrote an article provocatively titled Intel Has No Plans For 10 Nanometer Chips. This title is contradicted by various clues that Intel has let fall for more than a year.

Intel has made it clear since its November 2015 Investor Meeting that 10 nm is on its processor road map, despite the extended dwell time on 14 nm. This was shown on a number of slides by Bill Holt, Intel's General Manager of Technology and Manufacturing Group, such as the one shown above, and this one:

In August, Intel announced a partnership with LG (OTC:LGEAF) to fabricate ARM architecture processors for mobile devices using Intel's 10 nm process. This involved the licensing of ARM (OTCPK:SFTBY) physical IP optimized for Intel's 10 nm process.

During Intel's 2016 Q3 earnings call, startup costs associated with 10 nm were discussed extensively, although no specific timetable was offered for when 10 nm products would be released. However, the following statement by Stacy Smith, Executive Vice President Manufacturing, Sales, and Operations implies that 10 nm products would be available sometime in Q2-Q3 of 2017:

So typically on the shape of start-up costs, you would expect that 10-nanometer costs go up in the back half of this year as you're seeing they stay high into the first two to three quarters of next year and then they start to fall off in the back half of next year. So, I'll just stick with that for now...

And finally, during CEO Brian Krzanich's presentation at CES 2017, he showed briefly a working prototype ultrabook with a 10 nm processor inside. This means that 10 nm engineering samples have been available to OEMs for some months, in order for a notebook using the processor to have been designed and built.

Despite the lack of flashy promotional events, there's no reason to believe that Intel has somehow lost interest in 10 nm. If Intel seems to be flying under the industry's radar, there's probably a reason.

Technology Smorgasbord

It doesn't seem that Breezy meant the title to be taken quite literally, but rather proposes that new technologies may supplant the silicon road map shown above. Most of Breezy's focus is on a class of materials called chalcogenides. Chalcogenides have long been used for rewritable optical disks and phase-change memory devices. Intel's 3D XPoint (now Optane) solid state storage devices are thought to use a chalcogenide phase-change material.

The phase change of chalcogenide involves going from a glass state to a crystalline state. The optical and electrical properties of the material change radically depending on the state, making it a useful memory device.

At this point, I'd like to back up and provide some general background that I hope will illuminate key issues for the reader. The general topic of electro-optic devices is one near and dear to my heart, as I majored in the subject in grad school. In the 1980s and 1990s, there was a lot of research into photonic devices with the hope of replacing electronic (silicon) based computers with photonic computers.

Despite all the research and enthusiasm, said replacement never occurred. One of the most profound lectures I received in grad school was by one of the key researchers in the field, who laid out the reasons why photonics had failed.

It all came down to energy cost, he said. Researchers had been able to develop photonic equivalents of the transistor, and even been able to construct all-optical logic circuits. These devices could even be made much faster than existing silicon transistor equivalents. But the power requirements of the photonic devices were many orders of magnitude higher than the transistor equivalent.

The power dissipation of the photonic devices made it impossible to achieve anything like the integration density that was possible with silicon-based integrated circuits. Silicon won, not because it was faster, but because it was the most energy efficient form of microprocessor, as well as the lowest cost way to build a microprocessor.

20 years later, these fundamental observations are still true, and it's the main reason why we're still on the Moore's law path of making ever smaller silicon integrated circuits. Periodically, various alternatives to silicon are proffered for consideration. For instance, Breezy brings up other materials such as Indium antimonide (InSb), which can yield transistors with much faster switching times than silicon. Such III-V compounds are often used in high-speed electronics applications such as radar and millimeter wave communications. But the III-V semiconductors have not proved economical for building dense integrated circuits.

Chalcogenides probably fail both the efficiency and economy tests, except for certain applications such as 3D XPoint. Breezy claims that "chalcogenide switching is extremely high speed", based on a patent application he cites. I believe that Breezy has incorrectly interpreted the patent, as the patent does not refer to switching time per se.

The physical mechanism underlying chalcogenide switches means that they are inherently much higher energy consuming devices than silicon transistors. This mechanism is the ovonic threshold switch, as described in the patent by Ovshinsky that Breezy cites.

In short, the chalcogenide technologies that Breezy cites are not really competitive with silicon for microprocessors. This is probably the reason why Bill Holt did not include them in his smorgasbord of silicon alternatives that Intel was investigating as of 2015 Investor Meeting:

Investor Takeaway

Intel certainly appears to be performing technological due diligence in looking at as many alternatives to silicon as possible. What I hoped to convey in this article are the underlying considerations that have made silicon so durable: power efficiency and cost.

These are the reasons why Intel has plans for 10 nm and beyond. Big plans, I suspect. The fact that Intel has chosen not to advertise those plans should not convey to investors that they don't exist.

Intel deliberately delayed its 2016 Investor Meeting to February 9, 2017. Given the timing, it seems fairly obvious that Intel wanted to put off discussions of 10 nm, which would have dominated the Q&A with analysts.

I fully expect we'll hear a bit more about 10 nm at the next Q4 earnings report on January 26, but that Intel execs will probably beg off providing much detail until the Investor Meeting. The Investor Meeting could be a watershed event in which Intel blindsides more than a few competitors in the industry. Not just new products, but a new Intel may be revealed at the meeting, and I recommend that investors keep their powder dry and be ready to buy into the New Intel. Until then, I maintain a hold rating.