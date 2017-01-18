Barrick Gold: Overvalued

ABX is an enigma in that it's overvalued but has little downside. How can we play this stock?

While some might believe that the bottom is in for Barrick Gold (ABX), two models show that ABX is currently overvalued.

Entry and exit point selection is not for everyone. When I release an article on seasonal patterns within stocks or ETFs, response usually falls into two categories: love or hate - there is no middle ground. I believe the categories can be summarized quite easily, with neither camp being objectively better:

Lovers of seasonal strategies:

Look to micromanage their investments Aim for maximum profits via low entry points and high exit points Believe that stocks, industries, and the market as a whole are cyclic to some degree

Haters of seasonal strategies:

Look "under the hood" of a stock, emphasizing fundamental analysis to the point of dismissing technical Aim to avoid tax hits and overcomplicated investment strategies Believe that the market cannot be easily timed

I've addressed these downsides in the past, and doing so is not the focus of this article, so suffice to say that a properly chosen, successful entry point can more than compensate for the downsides of seasonal-based buying/selling decisions. If chosen correctly, a timed entry and exit point set can bring in more profit than is lost from the transition from capitals gains tax to income tax.

So what is the point of this article? I was recently asked by a reader if I have ever come across strange seasonal patterns in any stocks. Of course I have, but at the time nothing came to mind.

I made a mental note to write an article and publicize the next time I came across a strange or remarkable seasonal pattern in a stock. Now's that time. And we are looking at Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX).

The seasonal pattern I've found here is remarkable for a number of reasons. First, it differs from the seasonal pattern of gold. Gold, we know, is a cyclic commodity but elusive when it comes down to pinpointing that cycle.

Sometimes gold trades like a hedge.

Sometimes gold trades like a commodity.

Sometimes gold trades like it's being manipulated by the big banks.

These three simultaneously true but simultaneously illogical statements are the root of most arguments among gold traders. I've found it much easier to have an orderly, civil conversation about gold when you zero in on a gold miner company, not the commodity itself. And on that note, discussing seasonal strategies for gold miners is easier, as much of the seasonality is related to their four quarterly earnings reports.

ABX is interesting in its earnings patterns as well as its seasonal patterns. ABX beats on earnings most of the time - around 60% of EPSs come in above analysts' expectations. Bigger companies usually do better because of their relationships with the analysts; analysts often underreport their real expectations so that their company friends can beat on EPS.

ABX doesn't seem to have that sort of pattern. About 1 in every 4 earnings reports comes in as a meet. The remaining 15% or so are actual misses.

At present, looking at raw EPS, ABX is down in the dumps, like many gold miners are:

A stock price typically moves to new trading regions after an earnings report. The earnings reaction effectively prices in the new information. Still, raw EPS is important because most companies - at least those following the fundamentals - see their prices move in suit with EPS:

Your time horizon here matters. In the long-term, ABX hasn't changed much. It has merely become less stable, putting a new metric on investors' data sheet: volatility.

If we narrow our time horizons, we might become extremely bullish on ABX. After the sharp decline to zero EPS in FQ2'15, ABX has bounced back, quite rapidly in fact. Two charts above, you might see it: It's the tiny set of growing columns - 1, 2, 3.

For this long-vs.-short time perspective issue, I'm afraid I have to recommend against becoming too excited on the bullish side. ABX is still a long way off from being as profitable as it was in 2011. Still, EPS is growing, which is only good for the company.

Now, before we dive into that seasonal pattern I mentioned, let's quickly discuss a small handful of fundamental issues that are important for any "investment" (i.e., long-term holding) in ABX. First, there is the possibility ABX is not at rock-bottom. Although we have never seen ABX lower than it was last month, EPS could drop again, dragging the stock with it; remember: the ABX of today is more volatile than the ABX you were holding a decade ago.

Second, a risk/reward perspective is important in this trade. If the upside is higher than the downside, we don't need a high probability of a rebound. If we incorporate this trading strategy in our portfolio so as to apply it to many stocks, a few home-runs will compensate for the losers. It's unlikely ABX falls much lower than $14 - and we may as well call $14 a practical bottom - but it is highly likely ABX rallies on a return to profitability and a surging gold, which will inevitably be seen, although we might be waiting awhile.

Third, ABX offers a dividend. Although currently insignificant, the dividend was once $1. Again, from the possibilities displayed via ABX's history, we see much upside with little downside.

Fourth, an investment in ABX is an opportunity cost. The capital placed into ABX could have gone into physical gold, an equivalent to physical gold, a gold ETF - e.g., my personal preference, options on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) in a way that avoids taxes - or another gold miner. Thus, we must be able to answer the question, "Why ABX?."

In response to these four issues, I say:

First, it is highly unlikely that ABX is worth significantly less than its current price. My discounted cash flow model shows anything below $8.75 as being unreasonable:

A future cash flow valuation also puts ABX's bottom as near our current trading price:

While ABX might be overvalued, the downside is not very attractive for shorts. The upside is still the better play in terms of where we currently sit.

This is also a response to the second issue. The risk/reward profile shows a long position more attractive. The catalysts for a rally are easier to envision - a significant EPS beat or a rally in gold prices - than are the catalysts for a selloff - essentially something large enough to justify shorting near an all-time low.

Third, the dividend is already nonexistent. A cut is not going to change our passive income investment by a significant amount nor will it concern investors to the point of a fear-based selloff. If anything, the continuation of a nonexistent dividend is evidence that management cares about the dividend during hard times, implying future dividend hikes when the balance sheet looks better.

Fourth, the opportunity cost is large - this cannot be denied. On ABX's long side, we have "potential" and "discount" acting as our key words. But ABX lacks the "killer assets" that other miners have; it lacks the correlation with gold that ETFs have; and it lacks the dividend that many gold miner investors are looking for.

And thus we come full-circle: That interesting seasonal pattern. But for that, you'll have to wait for part II.

Notes:

Note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "follow" button at the top of this page. Make sure you choose "real-time alerts." Trade alerts sent through "Copy My Trades."

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me from data pulled from Yahoo and ADVN through R. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

Learn More about Earnings

Exposing Earnings - my earnings prediction newsletter - is now live, here on Seeking Alpha. In this newsletter, we employ both fundamental and pattern analyses to predict price movements of specific companies after specific earnings. I offer specific strategies for playing those earnings reports. To-date, we are 94% accurate on earnings report predictions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.