Enterprise Products Partners: A Good Time To Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is the stock to hold for the next few years as the commodity prices rebound and the new projects from the partnership come online. The partnership has a wide economic moat and as I mentioned in my previous article, the focus is on a fee-based business model. In that article, I tried to explain the business progress and how the commodity prices had affected the profitability despite it being mainly a fee-based business.

However, having a fee-based business model does not make you completely immune to the downcycles in the commodity prices. These fees come from the producers who want their products transferred. If there is a decline in prices, then it is logical that the production will decline. It does not make economic sense to continue higher levels of production in depressed commodity price environment. As the commodity prices went down, the production and transportation volumes also went down for the whole sector. Although these contracts are protected to some extent with volume requirements, astute management teams look at the long-term rather than having a short-term gain. Enterprise Products Partners has strong relations with its clients and the management looks to have long-term contracts. Some concessions to these producers in the crunch time will go a long way in securing future contracts and this will ensure a steady rise in income and distributable cash flows.

Although there has been a considerable recovery in unit price in the last twelve months (more than 35%), I believe the real movement will come in the next 2-3 years. This recovery was mainly fueled by the improvement in commodity prices. Surprisingly, the unit price has been moving with the commodity prices despite it being predominantly a fee-based business. It will be fair to assume that the market might have taken into account the effect on the clients (producers) and how it could affect the volumes and fees collected. Rising oil prices mean that the volumes are likely going to be higher in the next 12-18 months and fees collected will also rise. EPD's lenient policy towards the producers in the tough times will fare well for the partnership in the long term.

I touched on the NGLs segment in the last article and as it is one of the growth avenues for the partnership, I would like to expand on this a little. US NGLs exports are rising. Enterprise Products Partners' terminal is going to be a key player in ethane exports from the US. Although demand remains sluggish in Europe and Americas, it is rising in the Asian markets. As a result, we are likely to see more NGLs exports to the Asian markets. In 2015, US exported 43% of propane that was produced in the country. Total NGLs and liquid refinery gases exports were 352 thousand barrels. We are yet to get the full-year numbers for 2016, but the first ten months' exports have already crossed last year's and currently stand at over 356 thousand barrels. The average is around 35,500 barrels per month. So, if we take into account the average, then it is likely that the total exports will cross 400 thousand barrels for the full year.

Source: EIA

As EPD's terminal expansion was completed last year, we are yet to see the full potential realization of this segment. The NGLs exports are likely going to rise further as the increased oil and gas production has resulted in a considerable increase in NGLs. If we take into account the possible relaxation in policies from the new president, then the potential for export will further increase as the production will go up. EPD's terminal expansion is going to play a vital role in exporting ethane from the US. Ethane exports are estimated to rise to over 280 thousand barrels by the end of 2017. As these NGLs volumes rise, EPD's earnings and cash flows will also go up.

Another project is kind of tied to the NGLs segment. EPD's PDH unit is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of the current year. The start of this facility has been delayed due to a number of reasons. However, one of the key reasons for the slowdown in this segment of the industry has been a decline in commodity prices. US producers were using ethane for propylene which yields a lower final product. In light of this, there was an opportunity for further expansion. However, as the feedstock prices fell due to the increased production, producers started to use propane for propylene. This increased the overall production. A number of new projects were planned but most of those had to be scrapped due to these fundamental developments in the market. However, Dow Chemicals' (NYSE:DOW) and EPD's projects were already in advanced stages and the former's project is operational. EPD's will also be online soon. Both these projects have the capacity of 750,000 tonnes/year.

The economics of this business is going to be in favor of EPD. Normally, the spreads widen in summer which prompts the producers to produce more. As the plant becomes operational in the first quarter, it will be well-positioned to take advantage of the high spread season. This plant is 100% contracted on average 15-year fee-based contracts. This will be another source of earnings and cash flows growth for the company in the next few years.

Taking into account the growth potential from these projects, I believe the stock price will move considerably in the next two years. Also, it should allow the partnership to continue its growth in cash distributions. These are the projects that will enhance the fundamentals of the company. I believe the positive expected impact from these projects is yet to be priced. It will not be an impossible task for the stock price to hit its September 2014 levels of $41 in the next two years. Rising volumes from the existing contracts due to the recovering commodity prices and additional income from these new projects will push the stock price higher in the next two years. I believe it is a good time to buy EPD.

