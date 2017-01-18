Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Sector Gets 'Trumped' Again - Spotlight On Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

All the notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals are below.

The biotech sector got "Trumped" again on Tuesday and posted a two percent decline on the latest comments over the weekend around the drug industry.

"The duty of government is to leave commerce to its own capital and credit as well as all other branches of business, protecting all in their legal pursuits, granting exclusive privileges to none." - Andrew Jackson

Join me at the DIY Investor Summit on Jan. 23 where I will share detailed tips on my core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors, and specific ways I'm positioning my portfolio for 2017.

The biotech sector got "Trumped" again on Tuesday shedding two percent as the President-Elect once again sounded off over the long holiday weekend about pushing government programs to "negotiate" on drug pricing.

While certainly a "watch item", I would take everything the incoming president says with a big "grain of salt" right now. This includes "building a wall" with Mexico, cutting the bloated federal workforce or defacto price controls on drugs within Medicaid/Medicare programs.

Once in office, the new president will learn governing is much harder than pontificating, run into massive opposition into making these things happen, and in the long run will probably have to settle for minor victories on these pledges if any at all. Given this, my view is this no more than brow beating and in the long run will not happen.

One biotech stock that managed to buck the downward action of the sector on Tuesday was Biogen (BIIB). The biotech giant will pay Forward Pharma (FWP) $1.25 billion in cash plus royalties under certain circumstances for an irrevocable co-exclusive license to all Forward intellectual property in the U.S. to settle patent claims around its MS drug Tecfidera which provides certainty in that long running legal battle. This remove a substantial overhang on the stock. Forward ended the day up 50% on the news. Analysts had different reactions on the news. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated its Hold rating and $298 price target while Piper Jaffray reissued their Buy rating and $335 price target on Biogen.

Could be a tough day for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shareholders after the FDA approved the first generic version of Jazz's Xyrem oral solution to treat cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy. News hit after the bell and the stock was down some 10% in after hours trading.

Some small cap concerns also sold off after trial setbacks Tuesday.

Microcap Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) lost 50% of its value in the market yesterday after announcing that its second Phase 3 clinical trial, MEASURE, assessing lead product candidate Metadoxine Extended Release in adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder failed to beat the placebo in the test.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) slumped almost 15% Tuesday after disclosing the FDA has requested an additional component to its Phase 2 study of cystic fibrosis candidate CTP-656. This may delay the completion of this key trial.

Ending on brighter note, microcap Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) jumped some 30% in trading Tuesday after an early stage trial showed encouraging results in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw its first analyst commentary since early November as Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its Buy rating and $37 price target on the stock. The biopharma concern filed a NDA for its primary drug candidate Zilretta in December. Cantor's analyst adds some additional color the reissuance of the rating as well "Timing For Review: With the NDA filed in December 2016, the FDA has 60 days to decide whether to confer a Priority Review on Zilretta. Though we do see merit in prioritization, given the Fast Track designation, clean safety profile and need for longer duration, non-opioid pain options, recent FDA decisions make us question whether a reformulation will be deemed appropriate for a condensed review process". Have to agree on her view on some recent FDA decisions.

Lots of positive analyst commentary on "razor & razor blade" modeled medical device maker Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ). Aegis Capital reiterated a Buy rating yesterday. Canaccord Genuity and Maxim Group reissued their Buy ratings over the previous two weeks. This name is an "eight-bagger" since I bought and profiled it here on SeekingAlpha in 2012. Unfortunately, I succumbed to greed and only got a triple out of it and left a lot of money in the center of the table. One of primary reasons I developed the "Jensen Rules" soon after that episode, just one piece of advice to live with if you are going to invest in this space. Most of the rest are in my "5 Golden Rules For Better Biotech Investing" which I published on these pages last August.

RBC Capital out this morning with an Outperform reiteration on Fibrogen (NASDAQ:FGEN) as the company just disclosed key trial results for its treatment of pancreatic cancer. RBC's analyst notes the "drug "continues to show strong and promising activity in pancreatic cancer." and notes that 50% of the patients who finished the study became resection-eligible versus only 9% of patients in the control arm.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

In the first Spotlight feature of the week, we look at a rare "Tier 2" stock in the biopharma realm at the request of a Biotech Forum subscriber.

Company Overview:

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal, ophthalmic, autoimmune, and oncology-based inflammatory disorders in the United States. It is based out of Rockville, MD and came public almost a decade ago. It has one key product on the market. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $550 million and goes for just under $12.00 a share.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

The company's key growth driver is lubiprostone or AMITIZA for treatment of chronic constipation, chronic idiopathic constipation {CIC} in adults, irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adult women and opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain. The compound is also in late stage trials to expand indications to under 17 set.

The company has a limited pipeline from what I can quickly ascertain. It does have a compound called Cobiprostone in Phase 2 of clinical trials to treat oral mucositis

AMITIZA is distributed & marketed in the United States by Takeda, Sucampo gets just under 20% of sales as royalties. Revenue from royalties in the third quarter were up seven percent year-over-year. Scripts actually fell just a tad but the company instituted a price increase to begin 2016. The company also earned a $10 million milestone payout from Takeda in the third quarter.

AMITIZA is seeing big volume growth (~70%) where it marketed and distributed by Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). Helping sales is the compound is the only one approved for "chronic constipation". The company expects a $10 million sales milestone from Mylan in fourth quarter results. In contrast to the United States, volume was up 40% in the first nine months of the year. Royalties from Japan were up almost 70% Y/Y in third quarter to $17.9 million and key growth driver for the company.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Despite being public for almost ten years and having a decent market size, the company surprisingly receives little in the way of analyst coverage. Over the past six months, only four analyst firms have chimed in on Sucampo. Three reiterated Buy ratings and one reissued a Hold rating. The current median analyst price target on SCMP is $17.00 a share, nearly 50% above its current trading level.

In mid-December, the company disclosed its plan to sell $225 million of aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2021 in a private offering. The company had just over $150 million in cash and approximately $220 million in debt on its last quarterly report.

Outlook:

The company saw revenue growth of approximately 50% in 2016 through the third quarter. After posting earnings of just less than a buck a share in 2015, earnings for 2016 should come in between $1.20 to $1.25 a share. There is wide range of estimates for earnings for FY2017 ranging from approximately $1.45 to $1.85. Revenue is projected to slow markedly to the low single digits according to the current consensus.

This makes Sucampo a very cheap stock on the surface. However, it is dependent on one core product. AMITIZA saw some key patent litigation resolved in 2016 which will see Dr. Reddy's be able to produce a generic version of the drug, but this is more than five years out. I also am curious to see how plecanatide from Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), which should be approved later this month, eats into its market since they are aimed at the same conditions.

Most of the increase in royalties in the U.S. in 2016 were the result of a price increase for AMITIZA in January of last year. The company also uses a lot of "adjusted" numbers for earnings and EBITDA, which is not that unusual in the industry. Still given its debt load, could merit some concern just upon a cursory overview. Despite looking undervalued on an earnings basis, I can only offer up a modest "thumbs up" without digging deeper into this name.

Note: Don't forget to register for the 1st Annual Seeking Alpha Online Investing Summit on January 23rd. 25 of the top contributors here on Seeking Alpha will be giving their investment views on 2017 and the best places to invest in the markets in the New Year.

Thank You & Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLSN, FLXN, MYL, SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.