Very Strong U.S. Minivan Sales: Fiat Chrysler Now As Large As Honda And Toyota Combined

The modern minivan hit the U.S. car scene in 1984, but it had now been ages since a minivan excited anybody. Until now. In January 2017, the Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) Pacifica was awarded SUV/utility of the year by the U.S. journalist corps for a car that became available starting in the second quarter of 2016.

Chrysler also partnered with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to outfit at least 100 minivans with the newest version of Google's autonomous driving hardware and software suite, and they went into service as 2016 drew to an end. Suddenly, the minivan was cool again.

Shortly after 2016 ended, Honda showed the all-new Odyssey, which goes into production in Lincoln, AL, in just a few short months from now. It will pick up the fight from a product that in the last year or two showed its age with antiquated cockpit electronics and out-of-date styling inside and out.

In general, we tend to think of minivans as old hat, having been surpassed by SUVs and other forms of more car-like crossovers. It's certainly true that those categories of vehicles sell many more on absolute basis, and had some superior growth rates for most of the last 20 years. However, does that mean that minivans had a bad 2016, as measured by a decline in sales?

Let's take a look at the numbers for 2016 - minivan sales in the U.S. market:

U.S. minivan sales 2016 2015 change y/y 2016 share 2015 share Chrysler Pacifica 62366 0 N/A 11% 0% Chrysler Town & Country 59071 97530 -39% 11% 19% Dodge Caravan 127678 101553 26% 23% 20% Toyota Sienna 127791 137497 -7% 23% 27% Honda Odyssey 120846 127736 -5% 22% 25% Kia Sedona 44264 36755 20% 8% 7% Nissan Quest 11115 11018 1% 2% 2% TOTAL 553131 512089 8% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the U.S. minivan market grew 8%. That's more than the car market as a whole, which grew just about zero. It's also some 25% higher growth rate than the pickup truck market, which grew 6%: here.

The table above has a couple of complications that make an overall market analysis difficult to discern. First, the Chrysler Pacifica was all new for 2016, so no year-over-year growth rate is meaningful.

Second, the Chrysler Town & Country was discontinued in early 2016, so its 2016 sales mostly reflected selling down the inventories. As a result, it's hard to get a digestible grasp of FCA's overall minivan performance.

To better see what went on in the minivan market, I have combined FCA's efforts into this table:

U.S. minivan by company 2016 2015 change y/y 2016 share 2015 share FCA 249115 199083 25% 45% 39% Toyota Sienna 127791 137497 -7% 23% 27% Honda Odyssey 120846 127736 -5% 22% 25% Kia Sedona 44264 36755 20% 8% 7% Nissan Quest 11115 11018 1% 2% 2% TOTAL 553131 512089 8% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, FCA's dominant and improving position in the U.S. minivan immediately becomes clearer. Consider this:

Even though it was already the market leader, FCA out grew all competitors large and small. Aside from the insignificant Nissan in this segment, only FCA and Kia gained market share. Toyota and Honda both lost close to 2%-3% market share in 2016 based on negative growth rates of 5%-7%. FCA is now as large as Honda and Toyota combined.

FCA's 45% U.S. minivan market share is even greater than General Motor's (NYSE:GM) or Ford's (NYSE:F) position in pickup trucks. GM has 35% market share in U.S. pickup truck sales, and Ford is at 30%: here.

Outlook for 2017: What can happen from here?

Going into 2017, I see the following factors impacting the U.S. minivan market:

FCA's plug-in hybrid went on sale at the beginning of 2017, and it has no remotest counterpart in the marketplace, so it could help sales. FCA doesn't yet have Android Auto and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CarPlay, but may get it for the 2018 model year perhaps starting by the end of the third quarter of 2017. Toyota started selling the improved Sienna in the second half of 2016, which has a more powerful engine and now an 8-speed transmission (up from 6 speeds). The impact of this just started showing near the end of 2016. The all-new 2018 Honda Odyssey should go on sale no later than the middle of 2017, and it looks to be supremely competitive except for two things.

Well, what are those two things that the all-new Honda Odyssey still will be lacking? In this case, the two features are as measured against the Chrysler Pacifica. First, the stow-n-go seats that fold into the floor. Of course, Honda responds with seats that slide from side to side. Both solutions are outstanding in their own right. We'll see which one people deem more important.

The second feature is that plug-in hybrid powertrain. Honda apparently won't even offer a hybrid one, let alone a plug-in one with a giant 16 kWh battery, just like in the original 2011 model year Chevrolet Volt, which Chrysler somehow managed to do.

Conclusion: More growth in 2017 within reach

The minivan is definitely back. At 8%, it out-grew even the U.S. pickup truck market in 2016. Exciting new products will flood the market in 2017, in particular the plug-in hybrid version of the Chrysler Pacifica and the all-new Honda Odyssey.

Some people have SUV hangover and miss the practicality and space of the minivan - including those segment-defining sliding doors. Maybe what's missing now is simply a greater selection of all-wheel drive minivans, aside from the Toyota Sienna which is the only all-wheel drive minivan right now.

In other words, the minivan market has upside potential - for the right feature set.