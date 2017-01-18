Silver - Bears Are About To Get Mutilated

Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV) is surging strongly as I write this article and gained roughly 2 percent intraday. At $17.150, silver has crossed the 50-day simple moving average of $16.800 and is challenging the bears to handle the powerful rebound.

From the daily silver (NYSEARCA: PSLV) futures price chart below, it is clear that the precious metal has staged a sharp recovery and there are no indications of the momentum dropping anytime soon.

Source: TradingView

First, the shiny metal took its time to take out the 30-day SMA which now stands at $16.522, and today, it looks set to close above the 50-day SMA. With this, it is now at a fresh 1-month high. To be noted here is that the metal last reversed from closer to the current levels in December when it attempted a rebound.

But, silver needs to do one thing quickly: it should overcome the expected selling pressure in the zone of $17.200-$17.410. Getting this done immediately will kill the selling pressure and provide an impetus to the rally, which has been magnificent since I recommended buying near $15.50-$16.00. With positive undertone, it should be a cakewalk to cross the 200-day SMA near $17.834.

The importance of crossing the resistance near $17.410 is also indicated by the weekly silver futures price chart presented below. I have employed the Fibonacci retracements - an effective technical tool - to figure out some crucial levels.

Source: TradingView

Silver has evidently breached the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level of $16.515 and has sustained above it. The 61.8 percent Fib retracement level generally attracts strong buying interest, however, for a more constructive proof, market participants also watch if the underlying can cross the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement. In case of silver, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement level is at $17.415.

Another thing supporting the bullish move in silver is the weakness in the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA: UUP) relative to other currencies. Since hitting a peak of $103.82 in early Jan, the dollar index (NYSEARCA: USDU) has corrected more than 3 percent which is helping the dollar-denominated commodity. As of now, the dollar index is trading at $100.39.

The weakness in the U.S. dollar is on account of strength in the British Pound (NYSEARCA: FXB) caused by U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's comments that they will seek a clean break up with the European Union. Pound, which is currently up more than 3 percent against the dollar, constitutes 11.9 percent weight in the U.S. dollar index.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Conclusion

Shorting silver now could prove to be a costly affair as the underlying momentum remains extremely strong. The commodity has crossed the 50-day SMA in a strongly bullish manner.

Silver will likely face some profit-booking or consolidation near the strong resistance zone of $17.410. A close above this level will catapult the precious metal to $18+ in the next few weeks.

The commodity is being helped by a weak dollar for quite some time which has provided enough ammo that the bulls needed to make a strong comeback.

