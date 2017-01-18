American Eagle: Longs Shouldn't Give Up Just Yet

There is a reason I avoid retail, particularly brick-and-mortar that counts fickle teenage customers as its main clientele. The mere thought is enough to send me running in the other direction. In my opinion, far too often retail investors get suckered in by retail, chasing deceptively cheap valuations that often prove fleeting. Picking a gem out of the retail sector isn't much different than paying a visit to the Las Vegas strip to me. No matter how you slice it, modeling consumer demand for a particular retail brand is a crapshoot, and bears no resemblance to the more stable forecasts that are possible in other sectors.

With that said, I can't help but be a little confused at the market's reaction to American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO). Unlike most retailers, American Eagle has been seeing substantial improvement in its operations over the past several years, after prior CEO Robert Hanson seemingly led the company off a cliff in fiscal 2013 (operating income collapsed 65%). He quickly got the boot, and current CEO Jay Schottenstein (CEO 1992-2002, and Chairman of the Board at the time of Hanson's firing) quickly led a turnaround.

That graphic is, for lack of a better word, sexy. This is as pretty a turnaround as investors will find in retail over the past several years, although admittedly it is using weak 2013 results as a baseline. There are positives all over the place: Inventory management, cost efficiency, etc. Most obviously, however, is the margin story. Gross margin has expanded 10% since the dark days of Q4 2013. This hasn't come from top line growth (revenue growth has not been anything of note) or from inventory management (most measures there, such as inventory turnover, have only improved modestly).

While there have been some suppler-driven benefits (lower costs), the bulk of this turnaround is from good old-fashioned increases in average selling prices. That is immensely positive to me. It tells me that the missteps in prior years have not encumbered the company long term, and it tells me that management is in tune with what its customers are demanding. If you look at American Eagle products from 2013, it's easy to see the modernization of the product line; most notably, the move away from giant logos in blaring font styles to clean lines.

I think you'll see further margin expansion over the next year or two, assuming everything stays its course. New CFO Bob Madore noted that the company has over five hundred lease expirations in the next two years, or nearly 50% of store count. This should give American Eagle ample opportunity to exit leases in underperforming areas of its portfolio at no cost on lease breakage. This should yield improvements in consolidated margin, along with driving a larger portion of the business online, where American Eagle has a great overall product.

Don't count out the Trump tax rate proposition either. Retailers like American Eagle routinely pay 35% cash tax rates, and will be a key beneficiary of tax cuts. The caveat here is that these retailers also import most of their clothing from overseas; tariffs could increase sourcing costs. This is a key area to watch as we enter Trump's first one hundred days in office - not just for American Eagle, but really the entire retail sector.

Takeaway

So why the weakness and the discount? After all, the company trades at an 8.5% free cash flow yield - a rare find in what I feel to be an overheated market, and also a number that compares favorably to other high profile retail comps (Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)). Given the positive momentum, I'd certainly say the company deserves to trade higher.

What about Q4 guidance? Yes, yes… Q4 guidance was light; $0.39/share, down from $0.42/share last year and well below the $0.45/share consensus. For starters, last year had $0.07/share in non-recurring tailwinds to earnings that won't repeat. Same-store sales are expected to be positive, which is strong compared to most retailers that have given guidance. Further, the company has a history of guiding low heading into year-end close; American Eagle has beat sell-side expectations (and initial management guidance) every Q4 going back to 2011.

At the end of the day, this might all come down to management. Perhaps, the market has a broad belief that the current turnaround will just be a fleeting flash before the company continues its slide into obsolescence. It's likely that the poor performance from prior CEO Robert Hanson before he was fired has permanently stained the American Eagle story. The market does not forget easily. While Jay Schottenstein has turned around American Eagle and gotten it back on the right path, he was slotted just to be an interim CEO when he re-took the helm three years ago.

Hopefully, the next hand-off goes smoother than the last. Nonetheless, and out of character for me, I've sold 5/19/2017 15.00 puts, which is my first exposure to consumer retail in quite some time. American Eagle warrants a look from most investors in my opinion that are willing to place a bet on a little bit of unexpected perseverance from the American consumer this holiday season.

