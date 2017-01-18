Have You Missed The Boat With AT&T?

In turn, the valuation is a bit above average and the dividend yield is a bit lower than what has been typical.

In the last 52-weeks shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) are up 19%. And if you go back to the end of 2010 the share price is about 40% higher. Now by itself this doesn't tell you anything, although with the article title in mind you might have an idea of where it is going.

In the last six years AT&T has increased earnings-per-share by a total of 24% and raised its dividend payment by about 15%. Those are fine numbers (3.7% and 2.4% respective annual growth) for such a large company already paying out a hefty dividend. However, with a share price that has outpaced earnings and dividend growth in the last few years, we also know that the earnings multiple has increased and the dividend yield has declined.

At the end of 2010 through 2015, AT&T sported a dividend yield of 5.8%, 5.7%, 5.3%, 5.1%, 5.5% and 5.5%. You can see that something above 5% has been a fairly typical mark. And the earnings multiple was commonly around 12 or 13 times profits.

As I write this today - with a share price near $41.10, $2.84 or so in expected earnings and a $0.49 quarterly dividend - shares now trade with an earnings multiple of about 14.5 and a dividend yield of less than 4.8%.

And when you take these items collectively - a much higher share price in the last year, an above average earnings multiple and a below typical starting dividend yield - it might be easy to think that you have "missed the boat." It's an easy thought to have, especially when you know that you could have purchased shares in the mid-$30's just months ago. Indeed, I remember years back purchasing shares with a 6% yield and for a long time I was anchored to that expectation.

Yet I am reminded of a particularly helpful notion: just because a great deal is not being offered, this does not simultaneously mean that today's value proposition is now a poor one. It could be, but it doesn't necessitate it to be true.

So before you write off a potential investment, I think it be useful to first come up with a high level baseline. Let's see what that might look like.

Growth rate expectations have actually picked up in recent years, but we haven't yet seen this come to fruition in a major way. To generate a baseline, let's suggest that AT&T can grow per share earnings and dividends by 2% annually and later trades at 13 times earnings - I don't think those are particularly ambitious assumptions.

After growing by 2% for five years, AT&T would have an earnings-per-share number of about $3.15 to go along with paying out roughly $2.16 in dividends. Using a 13 multiple, this would equate to a future price of about $40.75. And you might also anticipate collecting $10.40 or so in cash dividends per share along the way. Your total value anticipated value would be about $51.15.

That's represents a 24% higher value than today's mark, or an average compound gain of about 4.5% per annum. In effect you could think about it as zero capital appreciation due to P/E compression, and your overall return basically mirrors the above average dividend payment (prior to thinking about reinvestment) along the way.

Now the point is not that this is a spectacular return. Instead, the point is two-fold. For one thing, it shows the importance of valuation for slower growing companies - just a bit of P/E compression - 14.5 to 13 - can thwart capital appreciation for years. Second, just as significant, this does not simultaneously indicate poor returns moving forward - you can still do all right as a result of the above average dividend.

And naturally this is not the only scenario. Here are 11 more:

The top row highlights different growth rates and the left-hand column indicates a few different ending P/E ratios. The cross section details the annualized return for each scenario. Naturally things well outside this table are conceivable, but a good deal of ground is covered here. (If you get below 11 times earnings or 0% growth rate assumptions the potential return starts to turn negative and likewise above 15 times earnings and over 6% growth easily moves to the double-digits.)

You can see our starting illustration in the cross section of 2% growth and an ending earnings multiple of 13 above as equating to a 4.5% average compound annual total return.

The interesting part to me is that reasonable gains - say 4% to 7% - can still be had with subdued expectations. The above average dividend yield makes up for a lot.

We can complete this same exercise over a 10-year period:

Lengthening the time horizon has what I like to refer to as a "watering down effect" or perhaps more accurately a "regress to the mean" influence. The lower numbers aren't quite as low, as the security would have a longer time to both compress multiple-wise and see dividends pile up. Likewise, the higher numbers aren't quite as high - the benefit of going from say 14 times earnings to 15 is more impressive over a five-year span instead of taking 10-years.

Here again the same basic notion plays out. Average (or even below average) assumptions lead to reasonable - 5% to 8% - but not spectacular gains.

Once you develop this sort of baseline it's a whole lot easier to answer questions like "did I miss the boat?" or "did we get spoiled with AT&T?" And by "spoiled" I'm referring to being anchored to a 5% to 6% dividend yield, when something like today's mark could be more typical moving forward; a la getting anchored to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) trading in the $60's for so long and then seeing shares rocket up eventually.

My personal opinion is that what has happened as of late is certainly no reason to think about selling. You still have a very profitable business and for a lot of investors the expectation of pumping out an above average cash flow is certainly intact. As to whether the security looks interesting today for the prospective investor, that's going to depend on your investment goals and judge of quality.

If you're looking for a security to generate double-digit returns, I think that's a more difficult case to make. You have the high starting yield - we know that - but you also have to presume both an uptick in the growth rate and a higher valuation multiple over time. It's conceivable that AT&T grows by 6% annually and later trades at say 16 times earnings, but so far there isn't much precedent for that sort of thing.

AT&T seems to be a classic slow growing security where valuation is very important but perhaps not paramount. If you get the valuation "right" you stand to collect a 5%+ yield, with a bit of growth and slight multiple expansion. If you get the valuation "wrong" the starting yield is a bit lower and future multiple compression could wash out any growth component. I'm reminded that seeing a great deal pass by does not mean today's deal is poor. And as far missing the boat, AT&T seems to be more like a barge with many opportunities to board for reasonable but not exceptional gains along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.