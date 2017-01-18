How Mobile Gaming Will Help Electronic Arts

My previous article about Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was about the ever growing gaming market and the new opportunities it represented for the gaming industry as a whole and Electronic Arts in particular. What I did not talk about, but what is most certainly an important aspect of this industry, is mobile gaming. Mobile gaming often does not get nearly enough attention. This aspect of the gaming market always seems to be in the background when this subject is discussed, despite the fact that mobile gaming already makes up 37% of the total global gaming revenue. This percentage translates into a total annual revenue of $36.9 bln for this market segment alone. It is expected that this number will see strong growth and land at an annual revenue of $52.5 in 2019.

Because of the already strong contribution of mobile gaming and further expected growth, companies that invest in this segment will have better prospects to stay ahead of other market participants and drive future (revenue) growth. In an article I wrote about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) I discussed the possibilities mobile gaming presented this particular gaming company. Now I will take a look at Electronic Arts and see whether Electronic Arts takes the mobile gaming market as serious as Activision does and if it already has the right plans and actions to add value to the company.

Financial results

A first glance at simply the financial results Electronic Arts reported about this segment shows not just strong total performance, but also strong improvement. Mobile net sales totaled $138 mln in the second quarter, seeing 22% growth yoy. Percentage-wise mobile net sales totaled over 15% of the revenue Electronic Arts generated in the second quarter. This means the company is already well underway to get the most out of mobile gaming.

A big part of the growth in mobile net sales was attributable to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, reminding us again of what kind of potential the Star Wars brand has for Electronic Arts. Another big contributor to the sales growth was Need for Speed No Limits.

EA Sports

One of the company's aspects that has seen strong success for years is EA Sports. Now management is utilizing its big EA Sports customer base with EA Sports Mobile. This way the company is able to get as much as possible out of its sports games. Madden NFL Mobile for example was also one of the three big contributors to the yoy sales growth in the Mobile segment. The non-mobile version, Madden NFL 17, saw the most active players in the last five years during the second quarter. In total they were good for a combined 44 million hours of gameplay during the quarter. Ultimate Team in Madden NFL also performed well, seeing the amount of players engaging in Ultimate Team grow by 20% yoy.

Not just Madden NFL Mobile performed well from the EA Sports games. NBA Live Mobile brought in more players than Madden NFL Mobile did during its launch period. And shortly after the release of the second quarter Electronic Arts released FIFA Mobile, the app with probably the highest expectations, and for good reasons. Shortly after its launch, FIFA Mobile reached the number one spot App Store Free Games chart in 138 countries. The FIFA franchise is huge worldwide and has a lot of potential whereas Madden NFL is especially popular in the US.

Growth

In total Electronic Arts saw MAUs of 145 mln during the second quarter. This number will certainly see growth in the coming period. Just the release of FIFA Mobile will cause this number to increase due to the huge popularity of the franchise. The good thing about these apps is that they do not steal players away from the console/PC versions of the game but actually add a lot of value to the brand for more people than just the old hardcore fans.

Of course we cannot forget about the two FPS AAA games Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 that Electronic Arts released shortly after second quarter results. Management had this to add about their expectations for the these games:

"In conclusion, with the new innovations in FIFA. we've increased the market size. In Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2, we have two extremely high-quality games in place for the holiday season, and we're continuing to grow our portfolio of successful mobile titles. Together, we expect them to deliver a record holiday quarter."

Comparison to Activision

Electronic Arts is seeing strong growth in the mobile segment. It is taking the right steps to utilize these platform to grow its revenue, but compared to Activision it still seems to be lacking on some fronts. Electronic Arts for example, saw MAUs in the most recent quarter at 145 mln. Activision on the other hand saw this number at 394 mln. What I also noticed was that Activision emphasized that they wanted to use their large presence on the mobile platform to generate ad-revenue and use it to advertise for their presence in eSports. Although Electronic Arts mentioned something about advertising, they did not seem as enthusiastic about it as Activision's management.

This is why I think Electronic Arts will see most of the impact on its financial results in the short to medium term while Activision seems to be investing for longer term growth.

Conclusion

It looks like Electronic Arts is currently seeing a lot of progress when it comes to mobile gaming. With a few very popular franchises that saw new releases in the third quarter, this may very well be a record quarter. It is also good to see an increasing percentage of sales coming from mobile.