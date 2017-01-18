Banks Futureproof? Don't Bank On It

As we stare into the promise of a New Year, familiar patterns reveal themselves, especially in the business of finance. For financial professionals and commentators, the New Year is a time for divining and presenting "themes" - especially sector-related themes - for investors to consider.

In my prior life, I paid attention when people wrote about banks, largely because I worked at banks, and wanted a gut check about whether the wind, institutionally, was at my back (or not).

I don't work at banks any more, but old habits die hard, and it appears the general consensus is that - for equity investors, at least - banks are worth a close look in 2017.

Take, for example, the recent article in Bloomberg titled "It's OK to Love Banks Again" which is well written and well reasoned. On the heels of solid Q4 results for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), the article cites expanding net interest margins, the incoming administration's likely lax attitude toward regulation, and fee expansion - driven by potential dealmaking - as good reasons to feel positively about banks' underlying business prospects.

And in these terms, the article is right.

Before anyone starts putting capital at risk, however, let me flag a critical part of any investment thesis as it relates to banks, which gets surprisingly limited attention.

With the disclaimer that I don't have a position in any bank shares (long or short) and further, simply get nervous when I see ATMs, let me make this observation: working, as I now do, in a position that has me evaluating the impact of technology, especially as it relates to legacy industries, the more I think about banks, the more cautious I get.

The core service provided by banks is not simply to store value but to facilitate the transfer of value. This means the experience around transfers and payments, and the platforms and technologies that support and secure them, are going to have to evolve to meet their customers' needs. If that doesn't happen, it's hard to see how banks will simply tread water, let alone grow in value.

From the perspective of shareholders (or prospective shareholders) of large banks, I have to wonder whether or not a greater degree of focus should be placed on the risk to future earnings - and by extension, to future valuation - represented by an underinvestment in payments technology.

Broadly speaking, banks enjoy a privileged position: comfortably surrounded by a regulatory moat that acts as a barrier to entry, they have long been able to operate what are ultimately customer service businesses without actually having to do a terrific job of serving their customers.

As a result, banks are, as a rule, glacially slow to change behaviors to provide better service to their clients - whether at the retail level (pikers like me) or at the commercial level (GE (NYSE:GE) or Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)). Charging absurd fees, or hidden fees, designing financial products that turn out not to behave as advertised, or getting levered up and tanking the global economy: whether you are a person, a company, or even a country, a typical experience with bank "service" is probably not wholly dissimilar from that of dealing with an airline that's lost your luggage.

The good news for banks: historically, this hasn't mattered because customers didn't really have a whole lot of alternatives.

The bad news for banks (at least, the ones who fail to adapt): this is no longer true.

In the past few years, a host of tech-enabled competitors have emerged to challenge traditional banks, and they are very publicly stealing not just customers, but a whole generation, away.

I'm old enough to remember having to plan to get to a bank branch on a Friday afternoon before it closed if I wanted to have cash on hand to buy groceries on the weekend, so I view the simple existence of ATMs as a miracle. But for anyone who doesn't remember life before the internet, and whose expectations are therefore shaped by the ability to share information instantly with anyone, anywhere in the world, banks as service providers have some big shoes to fill.

Today, for consumers, there is a parallel financial marketplace that is deploying technology to provide banking services to a very receptive audience looking for alternatives. If you've just graduated from college you can refinance your student loan (SOFI), borrow money to buy yourself a new bed (Affirm) and get your friend money for Friday's bar tab (Venmo). When you finally strike it rich, you can manage all your newfound wealth (Personal Capital) - all without touching a bank, and all painlessly executed from your smartphone.

And this is a real threat to banks. To quote a Fast Company article, "When Scratch polled 10,000 millennials to find out which industry was most prime for disruption, the results were clear: Not only did banks make up four of their top 10 most hated brands, but millennials increasingly viewed these financial institutions as irrelevant."

For a brand to be hated is a problem, but the real gut check here is relevance: hating something but having to use it is one thing (say, taking a taxi in San Francisco), but for your business model to become altogether irrelevant (well hello, Uber and Lyft) is tough to come back from.

The risk of irrelevance is an issue not just when courting retail customers, but also when courting the companies that are bank customers as well - especially the "new" corporates that are going to dominate the economic landscape in the years to come.

Here's a very specific, but very big, example:

Getting money from one place to another in the world is a crucial aspect of international commerce, and is vital to any company that has international suppliers or vendors, multinational offices, or simply wants to do business outside its own domestic boundaries.

My good friends at McKinsey (disclaimer: not really my friends) annually survey the global payments space, which as you might imagine in a world of ever-increasing economic integration with multinational participation, is huge. Revenues alone in 2015 were $1.8 trillion, and they're expected to compound at 5% per year for the next five years - by any measure, a market that deserves attention.

There are huge volumes of data involved, and they need to be captured, processed, secured and transmitted - which sounds an awful lot like an information infrastructure problem that could, and should, be tackled with technology.

As it happens, the opposite is true. Over time, banks responded to the globalization of trade by forming "correspondent" relationships with other banks on a piecemeal basis. Need to get money from London to Hong Kong? I know a guy. Need to get money from London to Moscow? Well, my guy in Hong Kong knows a guy…

Money was transferred across borders via these chains of correspondent relationships in a sequential fashion, with each leg of the trip stopping at each bank so the transactions could settle (meaning, that all these banks had to set up accounts with each other, and keep them funded to permit these settlements) before moving on to the next.

Financial institutions needed a way to transmit the payment instructions to each other, so in 1973 (predating, I have to note, the internet, email, and Saturday Night Fever) the "Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications," or SWIFT, was formed. SWIFT is the de facto message platform used by most banks to send these orders to each other, and as a closed system, is meant to be secure.

But the simple truth is that when you "wire" money from New York to Hong Kong, which sounds efficient, what you're doing is this: using an antiquated messaging system to send instructions from your bank to a correspondent bank somewhere, which then finds a bank in Hong Kong (or, a bank that knows a bank in Hong Kong), and each pair of banks then goes about settling the transfer before getting the next pair in the chain involved.

Lots of people, institutions and time zones are involved, not to mention different languages, currencies and multiple regulatory regimes and requirements. Nobody knows exactly where the transaction is in its cycle, or exactly when it will settle, or if it fails, why.

If it sounds cumbersome, inefficient, expensive, and prone to fail, that's precisely because it is.

Which is why - and this is, incredibly, true - it is faster, in the year 2017, for you to send money from New York to Hong Kong via an envelope stuffed with cash delivered by FedEx than it is to set up a "wire" using any of the 50 largest banks in the world. One might argue that at least the legacy infrastructure is secure, but even that isn't the case. Hackers recently used the SWIFT system to get the New York Fed to transfer over $80 million dollars to themselves from the central bank of Bangladesh, and further, we actually don't know how secure SWIFT is because the organization doesn't make this information available.

The fact that financial institutions haven't properly updated legacy infrastructure to handle the increasing scale and complexity of a market they've had all to themselves for a very long time isn't surprising per se.

However, and as noted by McKinsey, this is changing. In their words, "The digital banking revolution that started in retail payments is making its presence felt in transaction banking, as companies begin to demand equally convenient and secure services… Non-bank digital entrants are transforming the customer experience."

Said plainly: Amazon.com processed 398 transactions per second during Prime Day last summer alone, and not only figured out a way to bill people, but got whatever they had ordered to their doorstep in two days.

How does it go over when Amazon's CFO goes to a bank because he needs to send money to China and is told it will take 3-5 business days, and there will be no visibility into the transaction process, nor any certainty of the fees involved?

Just a guess here, but probably, not that well.

Now, there are technologies available today for adoption that can change all this (especially distributed ledger technologies), so the answer to this problem is quite literally staring all of us in the face. And on balance, we would prefer to see banks solve this problem for themselves, largely because there is an enormous benefit - in terms of regulatory compliance - to having them at the hub of the financial markets, as combating criminal (and, increasingly, terrorist) activity is a common interest.

But they have to do it, and do it faster.

Banks are service providers who are suddenly faced with a set of competitors that have every opportunity to literally transform the quality and price of their core service set.

But as yet, barely a handful of the world's Top 50 banking institutions are credibly investing in developing or implementing such software, despite the fact that there is readily available enterprise software designed specifically for a world where bank customers of all sizes have businesses and customers of their own heavily dependent on high volumes of relatively small payments, and are driving to the growth of an already trillion-dollar per year revenue business.

Instead, most continue to debate the merits of deploying these technologies, while remaining completely dependent on over the hill systems - e.g., SWIFT - and a Byzantine assemblage of correspondent banking relationships.

There is an investment thesis for the bank sector, then, but I don't think it resides in net interest margins. Until there is clear evidence that banks take their own long-term futures as service businesses seriously, it's tough to see them growing those businesses and increasing their value - and thus, equally tough to see a clear case for ponying up your investment dollars.