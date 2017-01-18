How To Play Trump - 6 Stocks For The Next 4 Years

Welcome to the Repatriating issue of M&A Daily.





Apple

Greenlight's (NASDAQ:GLRE) David Einhorn released his investor letter in which he lays out how to be well-positioned for the Trump presidency. That positioning contemplates new tax policies. Einhorn is long Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in part because the company could gain from tax reform and new policies around tax-efficient repatriation of foreign cash, of which Apple has a boatload. They have over $200 billion of such offshore cash that could return to the US during the Trump administration. Apple's accrual of a 25% GAAP tax rate is high among its peers, so a corporate tax cut would be a real benefit. Apple is one of Greenlight's top five disclosed long positions.

General Motors

Greenlight substantially increased its GM (NYSE:GM) position, which is currently another of their top five disclosed long investments. The company should benefit from more jobs and higher wages driving demand for consumer durables such as cars. Its shares cost less than 6x earnings and yield 4.4%.

4 More

Einhorn is also long cheap, tax-paying value stocks that could get a boost from US tax reform. This basket includes AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL), Chemours (NYSE:CC), Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), and DSW (NYSE:DSW).

CoLucid

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is buying CoLucid (NASDAQ:CLCD) in a $960 million cash deal. CLCD holders get $46.50 per share. The buyer is working with Goldman (NYSE:GS).

CLARCOR

HSR expired yesterday for the Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) acquisition of CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC).

Vascular Solutions

The definitive proxy has been filed for the Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) acquisition of Vascular Solutions (NASDAQ:VASC). Vascular Solutions' shareholders vote February 16.

Level 3

The first S-4 amendment was filed for the CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) acquisition of Level 3 (NASDAQ:LVLT).

Lionbridge

The first amendment to the preliminary proxy was filed for the HIG acquisition of Lionbridge (NASDAQ:LIOX).

Inteliquent

Inteliquent (NASDAQ:IQNT) shareholders approved the acquisition by GTCR.

Westar

The Kansas PUC's staff recently recommended rejecting the Great Plains (NYSE:GXP) acquisition of Westar (NYSE:WR). The Missouri PSC staff's analysis of that recommendation will be filed today. The $4.79 arb spread offers a 23% IRR if the deal closes by June.

Allied World

The go-shop period expires today for the Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF) acquisition of Allied World (NYSE:AWH).

Intralinks

The Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) tender offer for Intralinks (NYSE:IL) expires today.

AEP

AEP (NASDAQ:AEPI) shareholders vote of their acquisition by Berry (NYSE:BERY) today.

Urbana

Urbana (OTC:UBAAF) bought 628,800 Class A shares at $2.98 per share. Since last August, Urbana has purchased 1,718,800 Class A Shares. Shares trade at a discount to NAV of over 30%.

From the company,

Tetragon

Speaking of obscure foreign opportunities at discounts to NAV, Tetragon (OTCPK:TGONF) also trades at a discount to NAV of over 30%. Their most recent report indicates an NAV of about $19.74. They just completed a Dutch tender at $11.60 and could continue to buy back shares. Their dividend yield is over 5%. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Done deal.

Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST) closed its acquisition of Media General (NYSE:MEG).

