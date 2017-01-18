NAHB Housing Index Breakdown

The housing market is not weak, but it takes more to get homebuilders up.

Building permit growth is likely to come in between 2-8% versus one year ago.

First of all, let me give you a quick explanation of the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index. This index is a leading indicator because it consists of surveys that discuss three important things.

Current single family home sales

Expected single family home sales in 6 months

Traffic of prospective buyers

I use this indicator as a part of my outlook indicators for homebuilding stocks and to get an overview of the general health of the housing market. Today's NAHB numbers could also give us an outlook of what we can expect from tomorrow's building permits numbers. Building permits are also leading.

Let's start with looking at the NAHB numbers for the month of January 2017.

Source: NAHB

The housing market index dropped 2 points compared to December. January's number is still the second highest since the recession of 2007. Single family home sales dropped 3 points whereas the expectations of single family homes dropped 2 points. Note that single family home expectations are still 12 points higher than one year ago. The West lost 11 points and performed way worse than the Midwest. The Midwest didn't change and is still 7 points higher than one year ago.

The 3-month averages of all regions are either unchanged or higher. This of course is the result of last month's surge.

The year-on-year performance of the NAHB housing market indicates that we can't expect much in terms of building permits growth. At least no sustainable rally - at this point. Note that I already added the December expectations of tomorrow's building permits release.

By looking at the raw numbers, it looks like there is room to grow towards 1300 permits in December. This would push year-on-year growth up to 8.2%.

Construction stocks (iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB), haven't gone anywhere since 2014. There have only been a few occasions with great entry points due to a massive sell-off. I have a small position in homebuilders, but I am likely to add if I see more strength. I will discuss entries after analyzing the next building permits numbers.

Conclusion

The NAHB housing market index showed that the housing market is strong. The acceleration is currently taking a break which indicated that building permits are going to be between 2-8% higher than one year ago. These numbers are not weak, but I doubt that it will be enough to push homebuilders higher.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long PHM and CAA