iShares Russell 2000 ETF: Lacking Quality

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) returned 8.5% during the past 15 years, a great result compared to the 6.8% return of the S&P 500. However, the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) returned 10.1%. How can two index ETFs that track similar groups of stocks have such a large discrepancy in performance? The answer comes down to quality.

The Russell 2000 tracks the 2,000 small cap companies after the 1,000 largest in the Russell 1000 index. It is completely mechanically constructed. The S&P SmallCap 600 tracks 600 companies after the large cap S&P 500 and the mid-cap S&P MidCap 400. But unlike the Russell index, stocks added to the S&P must pass a financial viability screen. The screen only allows in companies with both a positive trailing one and four quarter earnings. Over time, this small screen has a big impact. The Russell 2000 has a much larger weight in companies with negative retained earnings. To gauge the exposure of both ETFs to quality, I regressed ETF returns against a factor model that included the market, small size, value, momentum, and quality. I discussed the quality factor in this article.

The numbers in the table above represent the beta to each factor. Both ETFs have a similar beta to the overall market, small size and momentum. But IJR has a larger beta to both value and quality. This is likely the result of its financial viability screen. The value factor is defined using book value and companies with negative earnings are likely to have a smaller book value, thus leading to a lower value beta for IWM. Companies with negative earnings are also more likely to be classified as low quality according to the quality factor, thus leading to a lower quality beta for IWM.

Another factor hurting IWM's returns could be its popularity. As the most popular small cap index, billions of dollars are benchmarked and invested according to the index. IWM alone has $38 billion in assets. When a stock gets added to the index, index funds need to buy it regardless of price. Its size does benefit traders who need liquidity. IWM trades 30 million shares a day or $4 billion and the bid-ask spread is typically 1 basis point. In contrast, IJR trades 1 million shares a day or just $150 million and the mid-ask spread is typically 3 to 12 basis points. While large dollar or frequent traders will benefit from that liquidity, long term investors are better off in IJR. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.20%, more than double the 0.07% expense ratio of IJR.

Many investors choose to overweight small cap stocks because small caps have done well over the long-term. Yet some question if this is even the case. Since inception in 1984, the Russell 2000 index has about the same return as the Russell 1000 index. But in the paper "Size Matters, If You Control Your Junk" members of AQR showed that small cap stocks do outperform if you first filter out low quality stocks.

Conclusion

The Russell 2000 index is a popular, though flawed, small cap index. Because it has a financial viability criteria that screens out unprofitable companies among new index constituents, the S&P SmallCap 600 is higher quality, an important factor driving small cap performance. During the past fifteen years, IJR outperformed IWM.

