Valero - A Cheap Opportunity

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is an independent oil refining and marketing company operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has two segments, refining and ethanol.

The refining segment produces conventional and premium gasolines and gasolines that meet the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (NASDAQ:CARB) as well as reformulated gasoline blendstock for oxygenated blending, diesel fuels, and many other oil products in their fifteen refineries with a capacity of three million barrels per day. The segment markets their oil products through around 7,500 outlets operating under the brand names of Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco.

The ethanol segment produces and sells ethanol and distillers grains to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. Their eleven ethanol plants have a capacity of 1.4 billion gallons per day. Additionally, the company operates a 50-megawatt wind farm and convenience stores, filling stations, and other businesses and has a credit card business. As of January 13, VLO had a total market cap of just over $30 billion.

The main business of VLO is gasoline refining and at its current price of around $66 per share it could offer investors a compelling opportunity.

Crack spreads are a real-time indicator for refining earnings

There are few businesses that offer real-time insight into earnings but crack spreads do just that for the oil refining business.

Since the middle of November, the trend in gasoline crack spreads gas been somewhat higher even though it has been off-season for the fuel. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the NYMEX gasoline crack spread highlights, the indicator of earnings for the refining industry has increased from $9.71 per barrel during the week of November 14 to highs of $17.55 at the end of December. The gasoline crack was trading at the $14.20 level on January 18, 2017 and the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator, indicates that the trend in the spread continues to be higher. The spike high of $21.71 at the end of October was due to the exposition at the Colonial Pipeline. Source: CQG

The trend in the heating oil crack spread appears to be more mature than in the gasoline processing spread. The heating oil crack has been rallying steadily since making lows in January 2016 at $8.06 per barrel and was trading at $17.33 on January 18, 2017.

The path of least resistance, when it comes to momentum, for both crack spreads appears to be stable to higher these days and that is good news for refining companies like VLO.

Equity prices are historically expensive these days

We are living in a world where stock prices are historically high. After years of low interest rates, many stocks are trading at all-time highs and valuations are at pumped levels. One has to look no further than the CAPE Ratio to see how expensive the vast majority of stocks are these days. Source: http://www.multpl.com/shiller-pe/

As of January 18, 2017, the average stock in the S&P 500 index was trading at a CAPE ratio of around 28.12 times earnings which as the chart dating back to the late 1800s shows is historically high.

Over 28 times earnings if a hefty price to pay for equities these days, but when it comes to VLO the price to earnings metric is around half that level.

Valero's valuation is low

Valero stock is currently trading at a bargain basement price compared with many other equities. Source: Barchart

VLO was trading on Wednesday, January 18 at $67.26 per share with a price to earnings ratio of 14.13 times earnings. The three month chart shows the positive price momentum of the stock and the dividend at 3.62% is attractive by market standards. Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 1997 shows, the all-time highs in VLO came in 2007 when the stock peaked at $78.68 per share. While other stocks have made new all-time highs over recent weeks, VLO remains more than $11 below its pinnacle. Aside from being cheap in an expensive market, one reason that this refining company could present a compelling case for the coming months is that demand for oil products could be getting ready to increase.

Demand for oil products could be on the rise in 2017

The incoming administration comes along with a House and Senate from the same party. Republican control of the White House and both houses of Congress mean that we are not likely to see the same level of gridlock in Washington that we have over many years. Additionally, the pledges of the forty-fifth President on the campaign trail promised economic growth, infrastructure building, fewer regulations and energy independence. The fulfillment of these promises would create an almost perfect operating environment for companies like Valero.

First, demand for oil products will increase alongside economic growth. The prospect for infrastructure building to improve the current state of roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, railroads and the construction of a security wall along the southern border of the United States will increase the demand for oil products. Energy is always a key component of production when it comes to construction and building. Additionally, an energy independent United States will mean an increase in shale oil production in the months and years ahead. Abundant supplies of the energy commodity may result in a cheaper input cost for petroleum refiners. Remember, the refining business is not at risk for the oil price or the prices of products, they are at risk for the refining margin. If oil price remain stable and demand for products pick up, we are likely to see a widening of processing spreads which would immediately increase earnings for the refining sector.

Finally, fewer regulations will decrease the cost of doing business for companies in the refining space like Valero. Any relaxation of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules and regulations will result in an immediate boost to the bottom line for oil refiners.

Valero offers a cheap opportunity in energy and stocks

These days it is hard to find solid value in the equity markets. With the prospects of higher interest rates and an increasing dollar due to interest rate differentials between the greenback and other major currencies, bargains are getting more difficult to locate in the stock market.

Valero's price to earnings multiple tells us that has a lot of catching up to do with the major equity indices. Additionally, the dividend at 3.62% means that investors get paid while they wait for capital appreciation in the shares.

VLO could present a compelling value opportunity over the coming weeks and months. Keep your eyes on those crack spreads in heating oil and particularly in gasoline when it comes to Valero. Any weakness could be an opportunity to pick up some shares for your portfolio on the cheap and to start earning those dividends while you wait for the price to earnings multiple to catch up with many other stocks.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.