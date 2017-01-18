Know Your Ex-Dividend Dates And Expected Payments Anytime With This Real-Time Dividend Calendar

Slice and dice the information in Excel using interactive data slicers. A video tutorial will help you in setting up everything.

Choose up to 100 stocks whose dividend information will be displayed in the calendar.

Users can also import their stock transactions data into the same tool and get an overview of expected upcoming dividend payments based on the stocks they own.

Google Finance data is exported to Excel and users can use a handy calendar in Excel to monitor upcoming dividend information.

Motivated by how well the old Dividend Calendar Tool was resonating among the community, I build up on the feedback I received and enhanced the old tool by now also integrating stock transaction data so that you will not only see ex-dividend dates but also see expected payments and use slicing and dicing to trim the data to your liking.

To get started, here are the three things you need:

In order to help you set up everything and explain how you can use it, I have uploaded a rather comprehensive video tutorial here.

As there is no real point for this article outlining how to set up everything again (this is all explained in detail in the video), I want to focus on specific use cases here thus demonstrating the value of this tool for dividend investors, but...

First, a personal wish here: As this article here is not about the typical content found on Seeking Alpha (stocks, strategy, etc.) I can not anticipate by how many readers this will be seen, thus adding importance to your feedback as to whether you find this as useful as I do, encounter any difficulties or have any other feedback to report. Please let me know so in the comments section. Thanks!

The Output

Once everything is set up appropriately this is what we get in the Excel Tool once we hit the "Import Data" button on the "Parameters" sheet:

So this sheet contains a lot of information. I have numbered the individual sections and will outline their meaning subsequently

Next ex-dividend date: Here we are notified about the next ex-dividend date based on today's date; in this case, Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) goes ex-dividend on this Thursday. 1-year overview: This 12-month rolling calendar stretches from 2017-2018 and highlights all ex-dividend dates over that period with a little red flag symbol. Based on the number of stocks going ex-dividend on that day, the color changes from light blue to dark blue. Saturdays and Sundays are grayed out. Daily Dividend Information: By clicking on any date in the calendar in 2) this section displays all relevant information for the stock(s) going ex-dividend currently; it will inform you about the ex-dividend date, the dividend payment date and the declared $ dividend per share amount. Additionally, if you own shares in this stock, it will calculate the total gross dividend payment. "FIX" Button: Hit this button if the "Daily Dividend Information" is not refreshing when you click on a color-coded date in section 2. Payment Dashboard: This is an interactive chart depicting expected dividend payments by day and stock. It is color-coded in three categories where blue indicates payment information for stocks that have declared an ex-dividend date; red representing officially declared ex-dividend dates where the last ex-dividend date has already been passed but payment is still outstanding, hence, the next ex-dividend date has not yet been declared; grey (not depicted in the screenshot) indicates payments dates for stocks which haven't declared the next ex-dividend date yet and where the previous dividend has already been paid, for these stocks the information is derived by assuming the payment in the previous year will repeat itself in the current year. Stock slicer: This slicer allows you to select all, one or multiple stocks you want to show in the chart below. Declared slicer: This slicer contains three different elements indicating the declaration status of the dividend where "yes" corresponds to the data shown in blue on the Payment Dashboard, "no" relating to the color grey on the dashboard and "no, dividend not yet paid" reflected in the red bars on the dashboard chart. Year_Month slicer: Here you can select the payment periods you are interested in plotting on the chart. Active slicer: This slicer allows you to only plot stocks on the chart where you own shares (active = 1), to only plot those where you do not own shares (active = 0) or both.

As this is a lot of information let's now delve into some use cases to better illustrate this. Generally, I envision three core use cases that I would like to cover with that solution:

As a dividend investor I want to constantly monitor when and which stocks are going ex-dividend without having to check several different links (one per stock) every day to retrieve that information and then manually copy and paste it into my spreadsheets. As a dividend investor I want to distribute my dividend income across the different months. Therefore I want to find out which stocks are paying in which month and then do further research on these or use this information as an additional aspect to consider when managing my current and future investments. As a dividend investor I want to centrally track and visualize upcoming dividends for the stocks I own. I do not want to copy and paste that information each time.

The manual way of doing this could lead to these scenarios:

You have just found out that Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) went ex-dividend today but you actually wanted to buy it before that date and have now missed it as you are watching several stocks and cannot keep track of them all.

You are constantly looking up ex-dividend dates on the internet and keep that information manually in Excel or in separate lists or sheets and get frustrated as you have to update those at least every 3 months or for monthly paying stocks, every month.

You are wondering which stocks go ex-dividend in the next months and when exactly.

You want to buy a stock before the ex-dividend date and sell it immediately afterwards.

Let's take a look at how the "Dividend_Calendar" Tool helps you save time and effort in achieving the above described use cases by outlining the steps necessary to fulfil this and showing some graphics on how the output looks like.

Ad 1) You can enter up to 100 stocks in the Dividend Google spreadsheet on the "Dividend_Watcher" tab for which the most recent dividend data will be sourced from nasdaq.com.

Once this is defined and the data has been imported and transformed via the "Dividend_Calendar" Tool you will get this:

Every color-coded cell which is marked with a little red flag represents one or more stocks going ex-dividend on that date. If you then click on, let's say January 18, a new table on the right will show you detailed information on the stock(s) going ex-dividend on that day:

You can repeat that process with every single date that is flagged and the information will automatically refresh. Thereby, you can get an easy and intuitive overview of upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Ad 2) As in Ad1 you will first enter the respective stocks you want to monitor in the Google spreadsheet and import that data to the "Dividend_Calendar" tool. Once you have done this you will select Active = "0" in the slicer and, let's say, restrict it to March only. What you will then get is something like this:

This shows you expected payment dates by stock and day in March. Some of these are already officially declared payment dates, whereas others are estimated based on the point of time the company paid the dividend in the previous year which is a fairly reasonable assumption.

Ad 3) To meet this need you will have to enter in your stock transactions on the "RawData" tab in Google sheets and make sure that all the stocks you own are also included in the list on the "Dividend_Watcher" tab. Having done this, the data gets imported into Excel and you are presented with the following chart:

So, here can you see the following:

In blue, upcoming gross dividend payments which have been declared based on the number of shares you have. In red, upcoming gross dividend payments for stocks where the ex-dividend date has already been passed but the dividend has not been paid yet. For instance, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) went ex-dividend on January 6 but payment will only occur on February 1. In grey, expected upcoming gross dividend payments for stocks where the next ex-dividend has not been officially declared but has been derived based on when the company's stock went ex-dividend the year before. As you can see, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is colored in grey and the label "no - ~18D left, $13.68" indicates that the company has not yet declared the next ex-dividend date but is expected to go ex-dividend in about 18 days. Based on the current number of stocks you own, we are expecting payment of $13.68.

A few remarks

With every import, you are overwriting the existing sheet in your destination workbook. So make sure to save it beforehand if needed.

The dividend data is sourced from Nasdaq portal and thus always assumes that the most recent entry on the dividend history table represents the next ex-dividend date. For some stocks like MAIN this may not be necessarily true as they are declaring multiple ex-dividend dates at once.

Currently, you can monitor up to 100 stocks with this method at once. If you have demand for more please let me know.

By ticking the "Automatically republish when changes are made" box, the downloaded CSV contains up-to-date data. However, there is a delay of up to 10 minutes until changes in the original spreadsheet are reflected in the published version and thus in Excel. If somebody knows a way to accelerate this, that would be great.

Finally...

Personally, I have thoroughly enjoyed doing all the work and I am very happy to be able to release it here for everybody. I do sincerely hope that you find this as useful as I do and I can't wait you sharing your experiences with me and the community here. In case there is a lot of demand I would be very happy to develop this further. Just let me know what sort of features you can envision along the overall vision of seamlessly integrating data from Google sheets into Excel for dividend and stock analysis, dividend and stock performance, projection and alike.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED IN THE ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.