JPMorgan: Will The Good Times Roll?

Reserve releases might not recur. Also, the energy portfolio could suffer if the rise in oil prices is a headache.

JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported Q4 earnings Friday. The bank generated revenue of $23.4 billion and eps of $1.71 per share. I have the following takeaways on the quarter:

The Top Line Is Finally Growing

It has been difficult to recommend buying JPM given its declining top line. Record low interest rates have ravaged banks' earnings and left them scrambling to offset a decline in net interest income. In Q4 JP Morgan's revenue finally showed some traction.

Total revenue was up 2% Y/Y. Corporate & Investment Banking revenue grew 20% Y/Y on 1% growth in investment banking, and high double-digit growth in capital markets, particularly fixed income products. Commercial Banking revenue was up 12% Y/Y due to loan growth and higher deposit spreads.

The bank's total average loans grew 12%. Net interest income of $12.1 billion was up 5% Y/Y on rising rates, and non-interest income was practically flat. Rising net interest spreads on JP Morgan's more than $900 billion loan portfolio should be a boon to the bank going forward. However, rising rates could also negatively impact the broader financial markets, investment banking activity and fixed income trading. The Push/pull between net interest income and non-interest income remains a concern for now.

Will Credit Quality Deteriorate?

JP Morgan's expenses were flat Y/Y. A higher percentage of revenue falling to the bottom line helped drive net income up 24%. That said, the bank's bottom line has been highly sensitive to provisions for credit losses. Credit costs of $864 million were down 31% Y/Y. Who saw that coming, and who would predict it would continue going forward? Credit costs benefited from $400 million in reserve releases across its consumer and wholesale portfolios, and modest releases across mining and energy.

According to JP Morgan nationwide delinquencies in auto loans and credit cards ticked up in the second half of 2016, and have continued to rise. A continued deterioration could impact credit costs going forward. That said, JP Morgan's energy portfolio has ranged from 5% - 7% of total loans, but an outsized share of its headaches. JP Morgan bankrolled the oil industry expansion when oil prices were above $100. The OPEC supply cut has spurred prices from their January 2016 lows, and helped improve the bank's credit quality. However, at some point, a decline in demand for oil could send prices lower and hurt the JP Morgan's energy portfolio. Rising rates could also slow global growth and oil demand. China -- the world's larger buyer of oil -- saw its oil imports fall 6.5% last year and they could fall by double-digits in 2017. That does not bode well for oil prices or JP Morgan's energy portfolio.

Takeaway

JPM is up 20% since Donald Trump was elected president. At 14x earnings "good times" appear priced in already. Avoid the stock.

