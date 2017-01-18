Goldcorp Is Back

As many of you know I was behind silver and gold as it dropped 25%. Of all my calls, this sector hurt me the most. One of my favorite names in the sector has long been Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), although I have not covered the name in nearly two years. I backed away from the name, and really the sector, as I was waiting for the environment to improve. I think that happened in 2016, and while I expect metals to trade flat much of this year, it is important to note that I still believe Goldcorp is a top pick among miners. The company is survived the pressure of a lower gold and silver price environment in the last two years and managed to continue to pay its monthly dividend and churn out decent production results. The outlook for the rest of the decade looks promising.

2016 Production

Gold production for the year was strong. In Q4 2016 production was 761,000 ounces and for full year 2016 the company saw 2,873,000 ounces produced. What is more, and all-in sustaining costs are well under $1,000 an ounce. I was impressed that for the full year 2016 these costs will come in at the low end of the original guidance range of between $850 and $925 per ounce. Sub $900 would be a major achievement. Sales data, as well as actual production costs and margins will be available in February when the company reports its full Q4.

Strong Outlook

While the production numbers are impressive and the costs came in lower than anticipated, what has me motivated to really check back in and share my thoughts is the company's outlook. What do I mean? With the near extinction of the sector following the massive sell-off in metals prices, companies were forced to adapt and become leaner. They had to become more efficient. They had to cut fat, and then surgically trim further. This led to significant changes in the company to focus on the highest value projects. With the bump in metals prices, the company has benefited immensely. The changes made means Goldcorp now expects to achieve 20% growth in gold production, 20% growth in gold reserves and a 20% reduction in its all-in sustaining costs into the start of the next decade. That is impressive.

Looking to just next year, Goldcorp expects to produce approximately 2.5 million ounces of gold. This is actually in line with previous 2017 guidance. Costs are key here however. After making various sales and closing inefficient projects, Goldcorp expects its all-in sustaining costs to fall to around $850 per ounce. What a massive reduction we have seen even since I was last covering the company. As the company moves forward it has a goal of getting these costs down to $700 per ounce while simultaneously ramping back up to 3 million ounces per year. Further exploration and development is also expected to boost reserves to around 50 million ounces.

Take Home

Production is well below the numbers we saw in 2013-2014 when I was heavily covering the company. This is a results of the company drastically cutting the fat and focusing on value. This in turn has led to the company surviving the down turn to emerge stronger than ever. With a simultaneous expectation of costs continuing to fall and production continuing to rise we have the recipe for success. With a giant disclaimer that the stock price is still heavily dependent on gold prices, and recognizing my past history with calls on this name, I am bullish once again on the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.