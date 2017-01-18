Route1's Management Compensation May Be Providing An Opportunity For Investors

Please note that all amounts in this article, unless otherwise noted, are in Canadian Dollars due to the main listing (ROI.V) and reporting currency being Canadian Dollars.

Penny stocks can have a very bad rap in the investment world which is more often than not, quite justified. They can be the home to stock promoters, manipulators and all sorts of snake oil salesman. They can be orphaned mining stocks whose property just didn't show the promise it needed to. They can even be once large companies on the verge of bankruptcy (I am looking at you, SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ)).

Sometimes, though, they can be companies that have been left for dead, but didn't actually die and turned into a viable business. Route1 Inc. (OTCQB:ROIUF) is one of these companies. With a market cap of just $15.8m and a share price of $.045 ($.03 USD for ROUIF), you would be more than forgiven for simply skipping by the company. I posit here that Route1 is at least a worthy speculation, if not an undervalued investment.

Business

Route1 has developed a suite of products that provide secure data protection technologies and user authentication for both the government and enterprise markets.

Their flagship product is their MobiKey Technology:

Source: Company Presentation

Route1's MobiNet product helps to co-ordinate the management of different identities on a network, and to ensure the authorizations to access these identities are accurate and available:

Source: Company Presentation

Route1 has also introduced two new products in the last year. MobiEncrypt in August 2016, and DerivID in December 2016.

Source: Company Presentation

MobiEncrypt is designed to work with Route1's existing product suite, but to give more security and flexibility to remote staff. DerivID provides even greater security to remote staff looking to access network data safely. Both were developed in response to customer requests.

Route1's products are currently being used by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense and the US Navy, among its many customers. Route1 has been able to land these customers through the various government vehicles that they have obtained. Route1 has established definitive relationships with various arms of the US government through these vehicles, making procurement of their products much easier for the government.

Results

If we look to Route1's results over the last eight quarters, we can see a very strong developing trend:

Source: Company MD&A Q3 2016

Recurring revenues have increased sequentially through their last eight quarters. These are generated largely through the licensing of Route1's MobiKeys. Route1 is not only adding additional subscribers to its base, but has been able to retain its current customer base as well. Like most licensing business models, these are particularly lucrative revenues, with minimal cost for each additional license. Its installed base is up 8% year over year. This helps to explain Route1's high EbITDA/Revenue ratio of over 15% since the additional licensing revenue has a very strong contribution margin.

Source: Route1 MD&A Q3 2016

The installed base has been growing steadily, with management expecting an increase of between 400 and 1,000 users in Q4 2016, per their Q3 presentation from late November 2016. The hardware revenues ebb and flow as the company lands contracts or increases its user base, but their real contribution to the business is creating future recurring revenue. Hardware revenue will understandably be lumpy, depending on the set up of its contracts or refresh cycles.

Route1 converts most of their EbITDA into cash, with its cash balance increasing from $1.533m CAD in Q4 2014 to $2.898m in Q3 2016. Compared to its Canadian market capitalization of $15.8m, this is a decent margin of safety for the business.

Capital

The Company has a large amount of shares outstanding, with 351.1m issued at the end of Q3 2016. This is one of the reasons its share price is so low. Management has had a share buyback program in place going back to 2012, and has made some significant reductions to its share capital outstanding (no stock was issued during this time with most options and warrants out of the money and no business requirement for the excess cash):

Year Shares 2012 6,910,700 2013 0 2014 9,236,000 2015 10,114,500 2016 YTD 11,582,000 Total Retired 37,843,200

Source: Company Financial Statements

Over the last 5 years, Route1 has reduced its share count by 9.7%. This is not an insignificant amount for a small company like Route1. The company has also recently been verified for OTCQB trading. While this is no great financial feat (two of the key requirements are having a share price greater than $.01 USD and not being bankrupt), it is a step towards increasing their exposure in the markets. It is also a step up from the minimal regulation that comes with a Pink Sheet listing. Annual costs for the OTCQB are minimal (roughly $10 K USD per annum) so it is not a huge financial burden to maintain the listing, on top of its TSX Venture listing.

For a small company well off the radar, Route1 does have one large institutional shareholder, Fiera Capital, who holds 45,519,360 shares or 12.97% of the company. I don't see this as a positive or negative for the share price but is an encouraging sign for the company's longer term development.

Management and the Board of Directors

For a small company, Route1 has established a fairly high level Board of Directors. Rear-Admiral Mark Boensel had a number of roles with US Navy over a 32-year career. He was notably involved in the infrastructure and anti-terrorism areas. This could be helpful to Route1 to navigate the very competitive military contractual landscape. Similarly, Major General (Ret.) David Fraser should be able to give similar insight into the Canadian Forces procurement process at some point. Chairman Mike Harris is a former premier of Ontario and now a lawyer by trade. Route1 should be able to lever his experience and network to eventually obtain government work

Louis de Jong, who is the CFO at BSM Technologies Inc. (OTC:BSMZF) (who I wrote about here) is an interesting board member for Route1. BSM's business model shares many of the same attributes that Route1's does. BSM sells its hardware up front and earns licensing revenues on the back end at significantly higher margins. Mr. de Jong has 28,062,000 shares, or roughly 8% of the company, making a very strong commitment to it. With his business background, I believe he sees similar type return potential with ROI's increasing base of users.

Management has been long tenured with the Company. Mr. Busseri, the current CEO, began as a director in 2009 before taking over as CEO in 2010. He owns 5,445,000 shares of the company and was buying in the open market as recently as Q4 2016. CFO Peter Chodos is new to the role of CFO, taking over in August 2016, but has been a director since 2009, joining at the same time as Busseri. Chodos has accumulated 1.289m shares, including 100,000 in the last quarter per Canadian insider. COO Brunetti owns 900,500 shares. Overall, 33,114,000 shares have been set aside for stock options which would roughly 9% dilution, though the average strike price is $.09 CAD, up 100% from these levels.

Risks

One of the drawbacks to the company I discovered while scrolling through the Bullboard forums for Route1 at stockhouse.com. I find these forums as an indicator of investor sentiment towards the company. In Route1's case, the sentiment is very negative, with a lot of frustration at the lack of movement in the share price, which has drifted in a range for some time. This is certainly a valid frustration for shareholders, but I tend to see this from a contrarian point of view in that pessimism may be reaching a maximum. Not a lot needs to change to shift this. Sifting through the posts, several posters raised the issue of management compensation being high.

From the management information circular in October 2016:

Mr. Lieu was replaced by Mr. Chodos in August 2016 at an annual rate of $250,000. If we look at 2015's compensation for these positions, factoring in the appointment of Mr. Chodos, we can see that the annual comp cost for these 4 employees comes to slightly more than $1.5m annually. Compared to the revenues in fiscal 2015 of $6.4m, these costs make up 23.4% of revenues.

As a check, I want to compare this to Bluedrop Performance Learning (OTC:SLCFF), who I profiled here. Bluedrop is also servicing the government and military markets like Route1, and it has a recurring component to its business, though not as large as Route1's. For Bluedrop's named executive officers (NASDAQ:NEOS), its total compensation for the most recent fiscal year was $0.725m compared to revenue of $21.2m. This makes up just 3.5% of revenues for its executives, well below that of Route1's.

While there are certainly some differences to both companies (Bluedrop has a significant insider position), it is clear the compensation at Route1 for its executives is very high, if not excessive, for a company its size. A larger portion of the compensation in 2015 was driven by stock option grants, which will at least motivate the executives in the same direction of shareholders. Financial performance has also been improving so management is doing its job on that front, albeit for a high cost.

The macro environment is also a potential risk to the upcoming renewals of some of Route1's contracts. President-elect Trump has made a lot of news, complaining about the pricing of the new Air Force 1 as well as the cost of Lockheed's F-35. It is possible that all military contracts will be examined very carefully under the new administration.

An encouraging sign that this risk may be mitigated was the Q3 announcement of an upgrade order for 2,000 MobiKey Fusion 3 devices. The fact the government is willing to upgrade its hardware gives me the impression they have a commitment to Route1's products. The continued expansion of its installed base to different branches in the government will also help to establish Route1's presence longer term. However, as a Canadian supplier, Route1 could be at risk if a domestic option of similar quality and price is available.

Valuation

At Route1's current share price of $.045 CAD, its market cap comes to $15.8m. Deducting the $2.9m cash on hand leaves Route1 with an Enterprise Value of $12.9m. Based on Route1's TTM adjusted EbITDA of $1.168, Route1 is currently trading at an 11x EV/EbITDA.

Route1's growth rate has been pretty decent over the last couple of years. Revenues YTD are up 16.5% from last year and its TTM EbITDA is up 19%. Both these growth rates would indicate a higher multiple should be in order than 11x.

Catalysts

Organically, the company has indicated they are in the contracting process with an additional branch of the US Armed Forces and working on accreditation with a second additional branch. There is the potential for further uptake for the Fusion upgrade, including that which was already announced. The launch of its DerivID product may also boost sales in the coming months. Just the 400 to 1,000 Key increase in Q4 will further boost results going forward.

With a company this small, it is easy to say that a takeover is possible; this can often be a crutch argument for any small cap company. In Route1's case, the very high management salaries actually work in favor of a potential deal. A potential acquirer could easily remove these costs, leading to a very favorable multiple for acquisition as a bolt-on business. Assuming the CTO is retained due to his knowledge and leadership in Route1's technology development, the change of control costs for the other 3 execs would amount to $1.1m as a one-time cost (I didn't see anything with respect to option vesting). This alone would save the acquiring company $1.4m annually (including stock option benefits forgone).

Some of the overhead costs could be also taken out. With non-executive administration, sales and marketing costs running at $3.8m annually, it would be safe to say that at least $1.0m could be saved through duplication of certain functions, though I would suspect it could be even more. This scenario would leave the R&D infrastructure fully in place to continue developing additional technology to support the Route1 product line. For this exercise, I will assume $0.8m in one-time costs are required in order to achieve these savings.

Bearing in mind this is how an acquirer would look at Route1's business in an acquisition scenario, we come to a TTM EbITDA of:

Item Amount TTM EbITDA $1.2m Add: Exec Salaries Saved $1.4m Add: Overhead Savings $1.0m TTM EbITDA as a bolt-on unit $3.6m Current EV $12.9m EV/EbITDA, Bolt-on 3.6x

Source: Company Financial Documents, Author Assumptions

For an acquiring company, Route1's business is a steal at this share price. The business is currently growing at somewhere between 16 and 20% annually; at this growth rate, the value of Route1 to another company could be quite substantial. I will model two scenarios, one at 10x and another at 15x to this bolt-on EbITDA, compared to the current valuation:

10x 15x Enterprise value of bolt-on EbITDA $36m $54m Add: Cash $2.9m $2.9m Less: Integration Costs ($1.9m) ($1.9m) Total Market Cap $37m $55m Shares outstanding 351.1m 351.1m Potential Take-out value $.11 $0.16 Upside from current levels 144% 255%

Source: Author Assumptions

The weakness of the Canadian currency makes this an even more attractive proposition for a US acquirer, such as one of the major defense contractors. This would also help to likely secure Route1's work load should a buy American edict become more enforce under the Trump administration. Of course, the above scenario needs a buyer.

Of the larger players, the most obvious potential candidate would be Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), which has its own cyber division. L3 Communications (NYSE:LLL) could also roll the business into the communication and data networking products. Route1 has $20.3m in tax losses than can also be utilized to shield revenue going forward, which is an additional benefit to an acquiring company.

The Takeaway

Route1 has developed a fairly lucrative business with EbITDA margins running at 16.1% of revenue in YTD 2016. It is converting this EbITDA into increasing cash levels, while also deploying some of the cash to buy back company shares, having reduced its float by almost 10% over the last 4 years. For whatever reason, the market has failed to see this development with shares stuck in a deep trading range.

The excessive management salaries is a concern. Running at over 20% of revenues, these are big company salaries being paid by a micro-cap company. It does appear that the compensation scheme is adding a larger option component which should better align management's interests with shareholders'. This downside does potentially make Route1 a decent takeover target as it continues to increase its installed base of users.

Part of Route1's discount arises from low liquidity on both its OTCQB ticker ROIUF and its TSX Venture ticker ROI.V. It has also been in a trading range for several years, which has created a real lack of investor interest. The OTCQB ticker should help increase its exposure. A stock consolidation could help to increase its exposure as well, putting the stock on the map for more potential investors and allowing better price discovery. Route1 has one institutional owner already but attracting a larger investment base would not hurt its prospects.

Route1 is certainly a speculation, but it is one with a relatively strong downside protection and a legitimate business trading at a low multiple that most penny stocks do not offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROIUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long via the TSX Venture ticker ROI.V

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.