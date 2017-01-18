'Today's Best Portfolio' - A Look Mainly At: Risk Exposure And Recovery

Comparisons of the same for market-index ETF SPY, and the average of ~2500 other stocks and ETFs from which this dozen was drawn.

Shown both by direct ratio data, and in visual maps of Reward~Risk tradeoffs and of Odds for Profit and Size of actual payoffs achieved.

Rates of recovery measured by Win Odds – the percentage of prior forecasts returning from drawdowns (or not) to profitable conclusions under standard portfolio discipline.

Prelude:

An introduction to this series of "Best Portfolio" articles, and their purpose, may be quickly explored here.

This series is intended to focus on one principal decision dimension at a time, not to make recommendations of a 12-holding portfolio that satisfies several necessary considerations. Some of the securities named may have serious weaknesses in other dimensions. That helps to illustrate the need for portfolio diversification and integration of objectives to the investor's overall desired focus.

Figure 1

source: blockdesk.com

Over 2400 stocks and ETFs were screened to rank the best 12 of those having at least two years' (each of 252 market days) forecasts, and historical samples of at least 10 of those forecasts with upside to downside balances like what is seen today. The best quality "sample" here is SPY, with many prior forecasts of similar up-to-down balance, across the span of 5 years.

Column (5) above measures the percent High Forecast (2) is above Price Now's (4). These are expectations.

Column (9) looks at the relevant samples in history following prior similar forecasts, to average the price gain experiences among each of them during the periods they were held (of no more than 3 months). Column (6) shows the typical maximum investor stress points during the specific issue periods held. Column (8) tells what proportion of the sample experiences were closed out at a profit. These are actuals.

Column (14) contrasts the expectations of (5) with the actuals of (6).

The group's rewards achieved by prior forecasts and ranked in column (9) averaging +26% are nearly ten times those of the large population of such forecasts, and even more so than the market index ETF, SPY.

At the same time, the ranked group's average present forecast price gain prospects are nearly twice that of the forecast population's and three times the market Index ETF's outlook. Their contrasts with SPY are seen in Figure 2, a map of the Reward forecasts and Risk experiences coordinates of these stocks.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

The forecast population at large consistently overestimates its gain prospects, but often underperforms those expectations. That does not appear so likely with these securities. What is the chance that these ranked issues will disappoint?

To appraise that possibility we look at how many of the current forecast level's prior sample experiences resulted in a profit when subjected to our standard portfolio management discipline. These are expressed as Win Odds, in column (8).

In Figure 3 below they are the coordinates plotted on the horizontal scale. Odds below 8 out of every 10, or 80%, may be off to the left, out of the green area.

The size of the actual percentage gains experienced (9) are on the vertical scale, which has its best results at the bottom and least gains at the top. This puts reliable big winners down and to the right on this map. In that respect the favored locations are similar to our map of Rewards and Risks tradeoffs.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

In this map, good is down and to the right. The ranking selection creates the extremely diverse array of positions pictured. MGPI [6] has a very appealing performance history of consistently high payoffs with no loss experiences among its sample of 24 prior similar forecasts. At the opposite extreme UCO and SRS have less than half of their samples ending at a profit at [10]. The VIX at [2] is an index, and cannot be invested in directly. A "synthetic" of it can be created using options, but that is beyond the scope of this article.

Others in the green area have favorable combinations of win odds and past payoffs.

We have learned to be cautious with any location up against an exterior boundary. They may be the product of a weak or flawed sample, or a possible data error. The rational actions of many investors continually considering alternative investment choices tends to make extreme opportunities rare. But this map is scaled to highlight outstanding odds performers (above 80% recovery), so for the odds dimension those outside the green area are simply an alert, not a fatality.

Considering the Win Odds of (8), where recoveries to profitable outcomes are less than 50% there are typically large worst-case price drawdowns, particularly relative to forecast rewards.

Risk and reward, while of prime concern, are not the only considerations driving capital investment commitments. The avoidance of loss, as well as recovery from interim adversity, and their impact on % payoff achievement will be the subject of other articles in this series.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.