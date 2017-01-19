Shorting VIX: Whoa Nelly

At the CBOE's 2nd annual Risk Management Conference held in Hong Kong last month, volatility experts Tanuj Dutt and Selim Piot presented the potential diversification benefits of the inclusion of short volatility strategies in traditional portfolios.1 Specifically, Piot highlighted the benefits of replacing part of a portfolio's equity risk with short volatility risk, including short positions in VIX products.

As an asset class, volatility is still far from universally accepted, but Dutt and Piots' observation that it may offer diversification benefits is not new. In April 2013, Tony Cooper, a data scientist from New Zealand, published a somewhat obscure academic paper in Elsevier's Social Science Research Network entitled 'Easy Volatility Investing'.2 In that paper Cooper laid out some of his early thinking behind volatility investing, including developing the concept of Volatility Risk Premium (VRP). Under the heading of 'The Lure and Intrigue of Volatility,' Cooper highlighted the exceptional returns from short volatility strategies and explained why these returns come about.

In essence, Cooper's argument, and ultimately that of Dutt and Piot as well, is that while returns from short volatility strategies are very volatile, their correlation with traditional assets is such that including them in 60/40 stocks/bonds portfolios may improve overall risk-return. Cooper recommends inserting a 10% allocation to short volatility and argues that a mix of 55:35:10 'boosts portfolio performance, reduces its risks, and diminishes possible drawdowns from the volatility component.'3

But Cooper goes beyond arguing for a static allocation to short volatility and presents a series of more complex dynamic strategies to try to optimize the short volatility allocation to mitigate drawdowns. Cooper's strategies vary in complexity, but include methods for varying a portfolio's volatility exposure with changes in historic S&P 500 volatility and/or the shape of the VIX futures curve. He concludes that over the period of his research - between October 2011 and April 2013 - the best of these tactical strategies would have yielded a massive 399%!

The challenge with short volatility strategies, however, is that they do carry considerable risks. The biggest risk by far is the severity and speed of potential drawdowns. Volatility tends to rise much more quickly than it falls, meaning that a short position is likely to lose value much more rapidly than it is able to add value. For example, the largest spike in the VIX index over the last five years was when VIX reached 40.74 on August 24, 2015 following news of a slowdown in Asia. The index jumped to that level from 13.02 in just one week. However, it would be over six weeks before the index would close below 20 and thirty weeks before it would trade with a 13 handle again.

Investors often try to solve the drawdown problem by pursuing tactical short volatility strategies using a market timing element. For this type of investment strategy, investors rely on market indicators, or "signals," to determine the optimal points at which to exit a short volatility position. We believe investors should be cautious here. Strategies governed by trailing indicators may be unsuccessful at forecasting sudden spikes in volatility and could potentially offer investors a false sense of security.

Investors may also look to manage short volatility positions using continuous active management. In this type of investment strategy, a trader must continuously monitor market events' impact on their short volatility position. Volatility moves happen intraday and many times overnight (from a US perspective) so by "continuously" we basically mean 24-7. Most traders are not able to dedicate this kind of time to their positions and therefore may be ill-advised to take this approach. Given the speed with which volatility spikes can occur, half-measures here may avail nothing!

Finally, investors may consider a long-term, purely passive approach to volatility investing. In this type of investment strategy, investors must come to accept the drawdown risks that can arise from short volatility positions. They must consider whether they are willing to "double down" on potentially massive drawdowns or just weather the losses. Although this approach exposes the investor to all potential drawdowns that may come to pass without the potential benefit of tactically avoiding them, it may provide some peace of mind. How so? If an investor sizes the position appropriately and decides in advance how she will respond to market moves, this can go a long way to helping her sleep at night.

Footnotes

Disclosure

The use of derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements and options, presents risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in traditional securities. Changes in the value of a derivative may not correlate perfectly with the underlying security, asset, rate or index. Gains or losses in a derivative may be magnified and may be much greater than the derivative's original cost. The derivatives may not always be liquid. The VIX Index is not directly investable. As a result, the behavior of a VIX Futures Contract may be different from traditional futures contracts whose settlement price is based on a specific tradable asset. Several factors may affect the price and/or liquidity of VIX Futures Contracts.

Retrospective performance is hypothetical (it does not reflect trading in actual accounts) and is provided for informational purposes only to indicate hypothetical historical performance of such a strategy. The retrospective period does not necessarily correspond to the entire available history of the underlying investment exposures included in the strategy. Another limitation of using retrospective information is that the back-tested calculation is generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. Retrospective information reflects the application of the strategy and selection of investment exposure in hindsight. No hypothetical record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, there are numerous factors related to the equities, fixed income, or commodities markets in general which cannot be, and have not been accounted for in the preparation of the strategy information set forth, all of which can affect actual performance. The returns shown do not represent the results of actual trading of investable assets/securities. Past performance of the strategy is not an indication of future results.

The information contained herein does not constitute an agreement to enter into any business arrangement, or an offering or solicitation for sale of securities. It is not intended that anything stated herein should be construed as an offer or invitation to buy or sell any investment vehicle or for potential investors to engage in any investment activity. All information provided by this article is impersonal and not tailored to the needs of any person, entity or group of persons. Nothing contained herein constitutes tax, accounting, regulatory, legal, insurance or investment advice.

These materials have been prepared solely for informational purposes based upon information generally available to the public from sources believed to be reliable. The authors do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of the content and are not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the content. The content is provided on an "as is" basis.

The CBOE Volatility Index (the "VIX") is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and is based on the CBOE VIX methodology, which is the property of Chicago Board Options Exchange ("CBOE"), and has been licensed for use by REX Shares, LLC ("Licensee"). S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); CBOE® and VIX® are registered trademarks of the CBOE. The CBOE VIX methodology and the trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Licensee. Any investment product or strategy based on the VIX is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, or CBOE and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.