The Great Euro Experiment

The euro is one of the world's reserve currencies. Along with the dollar and yen, the euro is held by central banks all over the world as part of their foreign exchange reserves. The euro is the second most widely held currency, second only to the U.S. dollar.

Aside from being one of the world's most important foreign exchange instruments, the euro is also the youngest currency in existence. It was born of an experiment that began decades ago to bring the nations of Europe together into a common market. In post- WWII Europe, cooperation between nations improved and common interests developed from both a political and economic perspective.

Many wars and disputes between neighboring countries mark centuries of European history. Each nation has a distinct culture that separated them from others while many shared borders or at least are geographically close across the continent. While the cultures remain distinct today, the common market and euro currency has been an attempt to bring the nations of Europe together. Under the prevailing conventional wisdom of past decades the sum of the parts is stronger than the individual nations when it comes to competition on the world economic scene. However, there were signs of cracks in great euro experiment in 2016 and this year could be a deciding time for the history of the Union and its currency. And, the signs for the euro right now are not very clear.

In 2002 the euro currency replaced other European currencies

The euro replaced many currencies across the continent. The German mark, French franc, Italian lira, Greek drachma, Spanish peseta and many other currencies faded into history as a result of the Maastricht Treaty of 1992 that established the pan-European foreign currency instrument. The only major European nation that did not participate in the euro experiment was England which never abandoned the pound sterling.

The euro was born in 1995 in Madrid and became an official accounting currency on January 1, 1999. On that date, the official exchange rate was 1:1 against the U.S. dollar and all member currencies became fixed against the new means of exchange. By May 2002, euro coins and bills replaced all of the former paper monies in Europe. The euro changed foreign currency markets dramatically in that the number of currencies trading declined with the euro taking over for twenty two separate currencies across the continent.

The road towards the common market and single currency has not been smooth. The culture in Northern Europe differs from the Southern European culture both politically and economically. Political policy for the European Union, the subject of heated debate, comes from Brussels, Belgium while economic policy has been a result of discussions and votes in Frankfurt, Germany the headquarters of the European Central Bank.

A trend towards globalism for fourteen years

While the official introduction of the euro currency had the most dramatic impact on the citizens of nations that joined the European Union, the pan-European trend had been underway for years before the currency was in the pockets of the over 200 million people who reside within the borders of the union. Globalism, or the idea that open borders and coordinated economic and political policies had been a trend that has been in force for more than the fourteen years since the introduction of the euro currency. However, for the average citizens of France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Greece, Italy and all other member nations, the reality of globalism has hit home over recent years.

In 2008, the global financial crisis hit Europe hard and in the wake of the meltdown in many markets around the world, bailouts of Southern European nations came at a hefty price tag for the stronger Northern European economies. The bailouts exposed smoldering issues that were below the surface in the meetings in Brussels and Frankfurt for years leading up to the crisis. The attitudes when it came to financial austerity, taxation, and spending were as different as night and day in the North and South. The financial crisis exposed many of the differences and when the EU and ECB had to pay real money to bail out some of the Southern countries, it hit home for many in countries like Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Moreover, over recent years the humanitarian immigration crisis from countries like Syria, Iraq and those in North Africa has resulted in waves of immigrants seeking asylum in Europe. The consequences of the EU's well intentioned open border policies when it comes to refugees arriving at Southern European ports on a daily basis in droves have been negative. The dilution of economies across Europe as waves of immigrants make their ways to final destinations far from arrival points has increased unemployment levels and government social welfare spending. Recent terrorist attacks in France, Belgium and Germany highlight that some of the refugees came to Europe to practice jihad rather than to seek asylum in free nations.

Popular opinion has begun to shift in Europe as the results of globalism and the great European experiment resulted in less than desirable outcomes for many average citizens who saw their standards of living decline and their nations change complexion with the arriving hordes. In 2016, dissatisfaction became a clear and present danger to the young European Union and its currency, the euro.

In 2016 everything changed

While many Europeans were unhappy with the financial bailout of Greece, a nation that had practiced the art of monetary policy with financial band aides and promises with no action for years, they became appalled by the threat of their way of life from the wave of immigration.

Leading up to the vote on a referendum for the United Kingdom to exit the European Union in late June of 2016, the conventional wisdom was that although the vote would be close, t he British would not leave the Union because of the damage to their economy from trying to go it alone. The U.S. President, Barrack Obama, campaigned with the leader of the U.K., David Cameron, to defeat the referendum stating that a Brexit would, " Put the U.K. at the back of the queue", in the words of the U.S. leader. However, the conventional wisdom proved wrong, a populist uprising caused a rejection of the status quo and the Brexit referendum passed, sending shock waves through the rest of Europe and the world. The British Prime Minister resigned in the wake of the referendum and the Brexit vote was the first of many shoes to drop in 2016.

While the United States is not a member of the European Union, it is Europe's most critical and reliable ally in the world. The Presidential election of 2016 turned out to be a second shocker as Donald J. Trump, who pledged to Make America Great Again won the requisite number of states to win the highest office in the U.S. and become the leader of the free world. During the campaign, the forty-fifth President of the U.S. pledged that other nations, including Europe, needed to pay more for U.S. protection. Additionally, he offered support throughout the Brexit campaign to one of its leaders, Nigel Farage, calling the immigration policies of the E.U., " one of the biggest mistakes in history."

At the end of 2016, another referendum, this time in Italy, caused the sitting Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to lose power in another kick in the teeth to the powers in Brussels and Frankfurt.

The value of the euro currency has been in a state of decline since 2014 and it remains just slightly above the level where it was introduced back in January 1999.

The euro is now trading in a range from $1.04-$1.07 against the dollar

Initially, after the EU set the euro at parity against the dollar, the value of the currency fell to lows of 0.8342 in 2001 as the continent struggled with the incorporation of some of the Southern economies into the fold. However, the euro then took off alongside the trend of globalism for the following seven years. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the euro-dollar relationship highlights, the value of the euro currency against the dollar almost doubled from 2001 through 2008.The euro rose to the $1.60 level against the dollar by mid-year and since then it has declined. The bear market in the euro has picked up steam since July 2008. Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates a pattern of lower highs in the euro and beginning in May 2014 the currency has picked up a head of downside steam.

The major problem for the euro has been the continuation of weak economic conditions across the continent leading to the necessity of monetary tools such as quantitative easing and historically low interest rates to stimulate borrowing and spending and inhibit savings by the ECB. With short-term interest rates in negative territory, holding and saving euros comes at a cost rather than earning a yield. At the same time, economic conditions across the Atlantic Ocean began to pick up in 2014 causing the U.S. Federal Reserve to end quantitative easing and by December 2015, the Fed Funds rate increased for the first time in nine years. Interest rates never dropped below zero in the U.S. In December 2016, the U.S. central bank hiked rates for a second time and guided markets to expect another three hikes in 2017. The growing gulf between euro and dollar interest rates is a comment on the improving economic conditions in America while Europe remains mired in economic lethargy.

The Brexit vote, Italian referendum and election of Donald Trump in the U.S. has led to more losses in the euro which traded to the lowest level since December 2002 at $1.03675 against the dollar in December 2016. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the euro shows that the currency has been trading in a range of just under $1.04 to just over $1.07 since early December with the relationship trading at the high end of the range on Wednesday, January 18. The growing gap in interest rates between the U.S. and Europe favor continued declines in the value of the euro but it may be the political side of the coin that causes as move to parity and below in 2017.

2017 will be a defining moment for the great euro experiment

Markets, and particularly currencies, are a reflection of economic and political events around the world. In 2017, three elections in Europe will likely decide the fate of the EU and euro currency.

It is starting to look like the divorce between the United Kingdom and Europe, which has not yet been negotiated by the parties, could get particularly ugly when it comes to trade and other issues. On January 17, Prime Minister May told the U.K. that she expects a hard exit from the EU but hopes to retain close ties with neighbors on the continent. She also pledged that the final details of the deal to exit will be presented to Parliament. Her speech calmed markets and caused a rebound in the pound as well as the euro currency against the dollar.

Meanwhile, there can be no doubt that populism and a rejection of the political status quo around the world is on the rise. In 2016 there were three stark examples of the trend. In 2017, the citizens of Germany, France and the Netherlands will go to the polls to either bless the current course of policy or reject the status quo. Conventional wisdom continues to favor the sitting political powers in these three nations but that could mean nothing when the voting begins as populist leaders who oppose the European Union are hot on the heels of incumbent parties. While there is still a great deal of support for globalism within Europe, the growing immigration and assimilation problem and the threat of terrorism could once again overcome conventional wisdom in any or all of the three elections.

The moment of truth is coming soon for Europe. The euro is on a course for parity against the dollar and it is likely that it will not stop there. The long-term technical target for the euro is the lows dating back to 2001 at 83.42. Interest rate differentials and economic conditions favor a lower euro and if political events in 2016 are any guide to what is ahead in 2017, the value of the euro will continue to fall or perhaps disappear into obscurity once again and the national currencies of many countries may rise to take its place in the worst or best case, depending on one's perspective.

The great euro experiment is facing its most difficult and compelling challenge in 2017 and the fate could be in the hands of votes who will chart the future course of not only Europe but the concept of globalism.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.