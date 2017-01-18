AQ Group: Well Managed, High Returner Uplisted To The Nasdaq Stockholm

With the company uplisted to the Nasdaq Stockholm January 16th, it is now own-able for a much larger investor base.

(Editor's Note: AQ Group does not currently have a tradeable U.S. ticker. Investors should look towards European Equity listings should they be interested in trading in AQ Group specifically.)

Credit for this idea goes to the Value and Opportunity blog, which brought this idea to my attention here. Cannot recommend following this blog any more highly.

AQ Group AB (hereafter referred to as "AQ") develops, manufactures and assembles products on behalf of industrial customers. From AQ's 2015 annual report:

The Group operates within two business segments: Component, which produces transformers, wiring systems, mechanical components, thin sheet metal parts and injection-molded thermoplastic, and System, which produces systems, power and automation solutions, and assembles complete machines in close collaboration with customers.

Put simply, AQ provides third parties outsourced manufacturing services from the simple (component) to complex (system). As of 2015, 90% of their revenue was spread across 50 customers, with the two largest customers representing 26% of total net turnover. Customers span the following segments: transport, electronics, telecom, food & drugs and general industry.

Source: http://aqg.se/en/customers

Some examples of the types of deals AQ lists in its 2015 annual report...

Control cabinets for a German train manufacturer

Control cabinets for the cleaning of ballast water for ships

Container-built complex systems for crane manufacturers in China

Mechanical parts to a German lorry manufacturer

Mechanical parts for a new model range to a Swedish lorry manufacturer

Prototypes and pilot series for a large telecommunications project

Many products manufactured by AQ represent a small, yet vital, piece of the customer's end product, thus while low cost is important, so is top notch quality and customer service where AQ excels.

While the company is Swedish, its operations are largely focused across a number of growth countries in Eastern Europe and Asia. The following personnel breakdown by country provides a good idea of where they are operating.

Sources: 2015 annual report and http://aqg.se/en/our-companies.

AQ's historical results are fantastic…

Since its inception in October 1994, AQ has increased turnover every year and has yet to report an unprofitable quarter (88 straight quarters through 2016 Q3).

Per share profits and book value have grown at CAGR's of 19% and 20% respectively since 2001's IPO.

An investor in AQ's IPO in 2001 would have achieved a compound annual return of 42% (inclusive of dividends). That amount is inflated by the fact AQ's IPO was priced at a bargain 3.4x earnings, however adjusting that IPO price up to 16x (its latest trailing P/E) would have still resulted in a 24% compound annual return. An investor could have paid 47x earnings in 2001 and still achieved a more than satisfactory 15% annual return (perhaps this is what Warren Buffett meant when he said, "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price").

This success has occurred in a business which is by no means "moaty" in the traditional sense. Margins are relatively thin - the company targets 8% EBT. (I should note that I don't mind thin margins. In fact, I get nervous investing in high margin businesses, e.g. Apple, where I am placing an implicit bet those high margins will persist. The last thing you want in 2016 is Jeff Bezos knocking at your door saying "your margin is my opportunity".)

Instead, I would argue AQ's historical success stems from its outstanding management. The key to AQ's business model is A) growing revenue across a diversified customer base and keeping those customers very happy through all-out commitment to customer satisfaction and B) surviving and prospering on thin margins through intense focus on cost, flexibility and efficiency. Succeeding in these two areas doesn't happen in a vacuum; rather it takes committed, focused and passionate management. In fact, AQ's management displays many traits which are both critical to a business's long-term success and rare across publicly traded companies…

1) Insider Skin-in-the-Game

I like to see proper incentives so I am not just counting on management "doing the right thing" for a bunch of faceless investors they will never meet. When I say incentives, I don't mean some complicated bonus or option scheme. Call me old fashioned, but I like management owning the same common shares I do with all the upside and downside risk that entails.

On this front, CEO Claes Mellgren and Chairman Per-Olof Andersson each own 29% of the company (totaling 58%).

2) Capital Allocation / Fiscal Discipline

AQ's historical performance speaks for itself on the capital allocation front. They have a consistent and disciplined dividend policy of ~ 25% of after-tax earnings over one business cycle. Whereas earnings increased 7x from 2002 to 2008, they only increased the dividend 4x over that same period which showed an awareness of where they were in the business cycle and positioned them strongly for a couple lean (albeit still quite profitable) years in 2009 and 2010.

AQ shrewdly uses acquisitions to expand the business into new geographies and products, but it is careful with leverage the way you'd expect actual business "owners" to be and maintains a strong credit rating. Its stated goal is an equity ratio (equity / assets) exceeding 40% (that figure's 64% as of September 2016). This line from AQ's "Core Values" document is refreshing to hear in today's world… "First we make money then we invest. AQ should not be dependent on creditors." I feel confident AQ will continue to patiently expand via acquisitions within the confines of a healthy balance sheet, as they have done for years now.

3) Intangibles

I look for positive personality traits in a CEO, notably modesty, frankness (particularly in shareholder communications), independence and passion. Passion is particularly important. I am a firm believer that money is a weaker motivator than we give it credit for given complex tasks like running a business (see Dan Ariely's research on the subject). Using the investment world as an example, I don't know of any wildly successful long-term investors who are solely motivated by the money (in Buffett's case for example, clearly a passion for investing has played an outsized role in his success).

CEO Claes Mellgren's passion comes through loud and clear when you read through AQ's Core Values (which I strongly advise you do). To me, these don't feel fake as if written for corporate PR purposes. They exemplify a passion for the business while also showing AQ's leadership knows where to push on the flywheel to get it moving.

Management vs. Moats

There's always seemed to be some derision directed at investors who are willing to bet on great management in the absence of an apparent moat, which I find strange given the central role management plays in generating/preserving a moat. Two common lines of argument are…

1)

Yes, admittedly this is all somewhat subjective (and so is appraising a company's future moat prospects if you are doing it right). However, since I view investing as at least 50% "art", that's never bothered me.

2)

"When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact." - Warren Buffett

One, pointing at this quote, and ignoring Warren's 9,000 quotes on the importance of good management, is cherry picking. Two, he specifically says "bad economics", so technically that leaves tons of mediocre businesses in play (including the AQ Group).

I don't mind mediocre businesses without moats (so long as management is strong). It drops speculation on whether a moat will develop/strengthen or weaken/vanish out of my investment thesis. This is good because appraising a business' long-term competitive prospects is very hard - much harder than investors touting legacy moat ROIC figures make it out to be. What's important is the re-investment moat (see the outstanding post by @CataumetCap on this subject) but that in turn requires predictions about the future which are downright difficult. If Gozer had approached a bunch of taxi medallion owners in the mid-2000's and asked them to "choose the form of the destructor", how many would have imagined the smart phone (which in turn enabled Uber)? There are companies with strong moats who will get disrupted in the coming decade (and look reasonably priced to historically focused investors throughout the process). Others without moats will develop them (and that's where the big returns will be). None of this is easily predicted.

On the other hand, appraising strong management is easier. We get to spend much more time focusing on past and present, leaving future speculation to the following three questions…

1) Does management have ample career runway (10+ year)?

Yes, CEO Claes Mellgren is 57 years old. When I emailed investor relations at AQ on the subject, they replied "no indication at all that he will retire in the near future". While a new CEO was briefly brought in during 2009, Claes quickly returned in 2010 so I take that as a good sign lessons were learned.

2) Does the company have ample revenue growth runway?

AQ's done ~ $350M in revenue the past twelve months, clearly a tiny piece of the global manufacturing market. Furthermore, 80% of their headcount resides in growth countries outside Sweden (primarily Eastern Europe and Asia).

3) Are there any clear threats to the business' economics that would cause them to deteriorate from mediocre to "bad"?

I don't have any deep insights here, but I see no reason companies will stop outsourcing manufacturing where it makes sense.

Uplisting

AQ uplisted from the AktieTorget to the Nasdaq Stockholm effective January 16, 2017. This will expand the pool of potential AQ investors substantially. I, for example, was unable to purchase AQ via Interactive Brokers until this uplisting. The stock remains illiquid, so stick to modestly sized limit orders.

Fair Value

"If you buy a business just because it's undervalued then you have to worry about selling it when it reaches its intrinsic value. That's hard. But if you can buy a few great companies then you can sit on your ass … that's a good thing." - Charlie Munger

I plan to sit-on-my-ass with AQ, so I may as well put away my fancy DCF Excel model and put forth a sit-on-my-ass valuation. Precise fair value calculations range from extremely important (a liquidation scenario) to may-do-more-harm-than-good (long-term buy and hold's). AQ has grown earnings per share by around 20% per year since inception, while also averaging a roughly 20% return on equity. Growth is easier when companies are small, and return on equity has averaged closer to 15% since 2008. AQ is still a relatively small company and has a decent growth runway in front of it. I see it as a reasonable bet to return 10%+ per year the next decade, which looks attractive against the backdrop of an average valuation (16x trailing P/E) and low risk profile (insider skin-in-the-game, consistent profitability and conservative balance sheet). That's good enough for a position in my buy and hold basket, leaving space to double down if/when the market corrects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.