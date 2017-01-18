A Flawless Performance Is Needed To Justify PacWest Bancorp's Current Valuation

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been an interesting name to follow. And more importantly, a profitable play for long-term shareholders. I first passed on PACW in October 2015, when I concluded my analysis by saying, "I'm holding out for a cheaper entry point. Earnings are going to grow, and I think there is upside hidden in the financials that most investors haven't factored in - because shares haven't moved during a time when the bank has gotten stronger, bigger, and is now paying a larger dividend (doubled last year). With that, this is definitely one to either slowly add or sit tight and watch."

Sitting on the sidelines hoping to catch cheaper shares more often than not ends up with a pullback never occurring. And unfortunately, another large percent of the time I fail to act because it's hard to track every one of the growing number of banks I follow. Which was the case here. However, this time the Seeking Alpha Community had my back, and I was tipped off of the pullback early last year when shares, for a short period of time, carried a 5% dividend yield. Since then, the stock is up ~40%, moving the yield down to a still respectable 3.58%.

It's true, the trajectory here could still be better than most, but I sold my position last week, and in this article I will outline why I decided to cash in my chips (very tough call - could end up regretting this).

All Guns Blazing

Assets

PACW has been growing at an above-average pace for a very long time. Most of this growth has come from acquisitions, with strategic purchases that have on-boarded highly sought-after core deposits and commercial lines of credit. To get an idea of how assets have transformed, you only have to look back to 2013 to find a much smaller portfolio with only 29% in commercial obligations. Fast forward to today, and the portfolio has grown 341% with the composition as follows:

Commercial and Industrial loans at 40%, CRE non-owner at 23.7%, CRE owner-occupied at ~4.9% of the portfolio, Multifamily loans at ~7%, and Construction at 5.6%.

This growth is very hard to model, and for some it probably looks risky. But aside from a catapulting balance sheet, it's reassuring to note management hasn't necessarily stepped outside of their wheelhouse. PACW is not a bank traditionally stocked full of 1-4 family loans (from 5.6% of portfolio in 2Q13 to 1.15% today), and while growing at a fast pace, the bank is clearly in control of the assets it is accumulating. For example, with an eye on regulatory limits, the company's balance of more risky domestic Acquisition, Development, and Construction (ADC) loans has consistently grown (up 400% since the end of 2013), while at the same time falling fast when compared to Total Risk-Based Capital (TRBC, ADC/TRBC down to 38% from 85% in 2009, supervisory guidance is 100% of TRBC).

In addition:

Commercial Real Estate (CRE) assets have doubled, while the CRE/TRBC ratio has fallen to 252% from as high as 445% in 2010 (guidance is 300% of TRBC, the peer average for a bank this size is ~190%). Long-term assets have fallen to 19.6% from as high as 38% in 2011. Banks of similar size are really all over the map as far as this ratio is concerned (from 10-70%), but at 19.6%, PACW has done a good job of minimizing interest rate risk - the average peer ratio is ~30%.

The move to C&I loans comes with larger deals that need to be monitored on a more case-by-case basis, but the bottom line is that every one of the trends just outlined sets the bank up in a great position for a rising rate environment.

The ratios presented above were found by using several FDIC reports that you will have to re-run to verify/recreate. RSSD-ID is 494261.

Deposits

PACW also has an attractive deposit base. After the Square 1 acquisition, demand deposits almost doubled (currently at $6.2 billion, or 40% of deposits). These accounts are interest-free liabilities that have lowered the cost of funds to ~0.18% (cost of funds includes all liabilities), or less than half of what the bank's peers pay (~0.44%). Coupled with a low-cost branch structure that benefits from a large average number of deposits per branch (~$192 million), it's no surprise to find that the efficiency ratio regularly dips below 40% (in the last quarter it was 40.1%). Going forward, this aspect of the bank is a large advantage that protects margins from higher rates. And it's clear the company wants to protect this "asset." Never content, PACW announced in the last quarterly report that it was going to sell two branches with $200 million in deposits - most of which were time accounts. Sorry savers, this bank is probably not for you.

Why I Sold

This was a hard call, and the former commentary leaves no doubt that this is a high-performing bank. But even so, I cashed in here because of the valuation. Returns are high (ROTCE of 16.15% in 3Q16), but my fear is that with only $19.12 in tangible equity, the next earnings uptick is too far away. After a large asset grab, it's no surprise to find net income significantly improved (up 34% YOY), but EPS growth has been less impressive due to dilution (up 13% YOY), and remember, this is with interest accretion from the purchased loan portfolio contributing ~10% of pre-tax income ($14.2 million).

As this extra income slowly rolls off, I'm sure asset growth will more than make up for it, but the bottom line for me was that the premium is as good as I think investors are going to get. At $55.81 now, shares trade for 2.91X TBV and for ~20.44X annualized core earnings (~0.68 per quarter). Going forward, earnings growth has to clear rising rates that, in the bank's case, will have a large negative effect on originations, on top of lost accretion income. In addition, the company's payout ratio isn't too favorable for advancing EPS (~73% of core earnings), and I doubt the ability of the bank to find a future target as attractive as Square 1 was.

I'm not big on getting weighed down by theoretical calculations of cost of capital (which, by the way, will increase as rates rise - consider what this will do to models that conclude some banks are cheap now), so let's view this in more simple terms.

Best-case scenario, PACW maintains last quarter's ROTCE of 16.15%. This amounts to earnings of ~$3.10 per share after year 1, which gives the company a forward P/E of 18. A P/E of 18 roughly translates into an expectation that the company will earn back its current price tag for investors in 6 years (the actual math is 5.85 years, I'm using 6 to keep it simple). A double in 6 years translates into a CAGR of 12.25%. This is not bad at all, but it assumes a ton of work.

The bank's payout ratio is high, and if you plug in 10% dividend growth, static annual returns (on TBV) of 16.15% only amounts to year 6 EPS of ~$3.89 and TBV of $24.73. To double an investor's initial capital outlay, shares would need to have advanced to ~$96.20 (2 X $55.81 (current price) less $15.43 (cumulative dividends)). At that time, getting to $96.20 would require P/TBV and P/E to have improved to 3.88X (up 33.6%) and 24.78X (up 37.6%), respectively - when earnings only grew at a CAGR of 3.81% (not consistent with a higher premium).

This is obviously very basic, but to me it shows the market clearly expects a spectacular combination of margin improvement and future acquisitions. PACW has a lot to like, but several investment hurdles could be removed by simply purchasing a different bank with a lower valuation. And the bottom line is that to me this means it was a good time to sell.

Bottom Line

I sold one of my best-performing banks, but it never was one I considered a forever hold. I'm still young, and those investments have fewer assets that can compound over a longer period of time. PACW, though, is still a great play for someone looking to sit back and ride the wave that has shares up significantly this year. The dividend is attractive, and management is very capable.

I can't take credit for this thought, but along the way, I've heard several times in several different places that the best bankers are the best investors. With that, I encourage you to take a look at this team's purchases as the story unfolds. There were quite a few buys when shares dipped down below $40, and an equal amount of selling in the $50-55 range late last year.

Extra Credit: Insiders aren't buying now, but a new buyback plan was recently announced. The premium is high. What's going on?