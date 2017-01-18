Why I Am Not Worried About A Market Crash

Yes we might get a correction, however a crash is unlikely, because there are too many tail-winds at the current time.

And while the U.S. is trading at above historic valuations, at the same time the consumer is in very good condition, and the individual investor under-invested.

Markets can correct for many reasons, the most important being is they do not go up in a straight line.

Everyone seems to be in a state of panic, as to when and by how much the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:QQQ) will correct, when it corrects. Obviously after every bull run, markets correct. So eventually we will see a correction. However the correction when it comes, will be just that, a correction. It will not be more than that.

Everyone thinks the current market rally has to do with Trump. I disagree. In my mind, if we did not have the U.S. election, we would have found another reason to justify the rally.

As a result, even if Trump does nothing of what he said he will do (and I for one believe he will do nothing), the market will not correct because it is disappointed with Trump.

The market will correct because that's what markets do from time to time, they correct.

I also do not believe that this is a "policy fueled rally", and that it needs more policy fuel to continue. Again, as far as I am concerned, policy is the excuse we have found to justify the rally, it is not the real cause.

So what is the real cause of the current rally?

Believe it or not, it's called prosperity. The U.S. has less than 5% unemployment. While unemployment can fall further, the truth is that the U.S. is almost in a state of full employment. Basically, just about everyone who is employable, is.

And that folks shows in retail sales and consumer confidence.

And when prosperity last for a long time, people forget how bad things were, when they were bad. People forget about 15% unemployment, not having money to pay the mortgage, and forget what it feels like to loses 100% of you money in Enron.

When nothing has gone wrong for a very long time, people become complacent. And when the market has not corrected for a long time, investors become complacent.

Investors are not complacent yet, but give them time and they will get there.

A major correction never happens when no one is bullish

US Investor Sentiment, % Bullish data by YCharts

Please take a look at the above chart. It shows sentiment among individual investors by the AAII (American Institute of Individual Investors).

As you can see, individual investors have only recently become bullish. Over the past two years or so, investors were not bullish. This means that most individual investors have lost out on most of the recent market run.

And just like small kids who do not study for a major test over a long holiday -- and do so only on the last night before they go to school -- individual investors are only now beginning to becoming bullish.

If you don't know it, AAII data is considered a contrarian indicator. Meaning, when there is too much bullishness a correction is in order, and a buying opportunity is in order when everyone is too bearish.

According to this reasoning, we need a whole lot of more bullishness to see any kind of a meaningful correction. The market has not sucked in enough individual investors yet.

Can the market crash?

A correction is something that can happen anytime, for no reason whatsoever, especially when no one is expecting it. Most of the time the market has no fundamental reason for correcting, outside of the fact that markets do not go up in a straight line and correct from time to time.

A crash is correction of 20% or more, for very apparent reasons, that are well known by everyone. For example, the chart below shows what a crash looks like. For those who do not remember, the chart below is from the last recession of 2008.

Do not expect something like this to happen this time around. Reason being, there is no reason for it.

For as long as I can remember, markets crash for a specific reason (the 1987 crash might be an exception). In the 2008 crash, the villain was the real estate market, because anyone walking could buy a $1 million house with no income. This lead to a bank crisis, that took the market down.

The 1997 Asian financial crisis was sovereign debt problem, as well as a dollar shortage crisis.

This time around there is nothing on the horizon I can think of, that might cause a crises, similar to what we have seen over the past 20 years.

Don't get me wrong, another financial crisis will happen at some point in the future, however it will be something very few will notice and act upon in its early stages.

Please look at the chart above. As you can see, the U.S. consumer is in the best financial condition since 1980. This is another reason why a crash is unlikely. Not only are individual investors under-invested, by they are also in great financial condition.

The above chart is another reason why I think individuals will eventually load up on stocks. Their balance sheet is fine, and when people don't have much to worry about, they buy equities.

And if you want my opinion, one thing can crash this market is the political rhetoric I am hearing from Mr. Trump.

Isolation, import taxes, border taxes, export free taxes, bulling companies to keep production in the U.S. and so forth, are among the many reason that can crash this market.

This market will not crash if Trump does not follow through with some of his promises. The market will crash if Trump delivers on his promises.

Bottom line

A market correction to the tune of 5% - 10% can happen for a host of reasons. The most important being is that, markets correct from time to time.

I also do not rule out the possibility of the Dow hovering around 20,000 for months or years, as many commentators have hinted . I just think it's unlikely.

However under no circumstances do I believe this market can crash. The individual investor is simply not invested enough.

The average consumer is doing great, and the financial condition of the consumer is the best it's been since 1980. These are reasons for the market to go up, not down.

Yes the market is trading at a premium, however this does not mean much. The market can continue to trade at above historic valuations for a long time. It might be a reason for a correction, but not a crash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.