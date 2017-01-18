A Primer On Some Eaton Vance Equity Funds

When I first started out as an investor, I was somewhat bewildered by the extensive range of equity funds offered by Eaton Vance. In this article, I hope to provide a primer on the different types of equity funds offered by Eaton Vance in order to help investors assess which funds, if any, could be considered for inclusion in their portfolio.

Eaton Vance itself provides the "Equity Fund Option Quick Reference Guide." However, the categories ("Covered Call," "Buy-Write," "Diversified Equity Income") are not very helpfully named in my opinion. The "Equity Dividend Income CEF Guide" covers the leveraged equity CEFs.

Risk and strategy

The following table organizes the fund by risk level, which is primarily dependent upon the type of option strategy utilized. The table also indicates whether the fund is purely domestic, or whether it is global (includes U.S.).

Risk level Option strategy Fund (domestic) Fund (global) Aggressive None EVT ETO, ETG Moderately defensive ~50% call coverage EOI, EOS, ETY EXG Defensive ~80-100% call coverage ETB, ETV ETW Highly defensive ~100% call coverage

~100% put coverage ETJ

(Source: Eaton Vance)

The following is a discussion of each category of funds.

Aggressive

EVT, ETO and ETG are leveraged hybrid equity funds that hold about 80% in equity and the remainder in preferred stocks and high yield and investment grade bonds. They have no option strategy, making them the most aggressive of the mentioned funds. EVT is a domestic fund while ETO and ETG are global funds. As far as I could tell, there is no functional difference between ETO and ETG in terms of strategy or composition (see this Reuben Gregg Brewer article for another author's take).

Moderately defensive

The moderately defensive funds employ about 50% covered call coverage. By writing covered calls, the fund receives premium income in return for forfeiting most of the potential upside. Therefore, the covered call strategy is expected to outperform a long-only portfolio in falling or sideways market. EOI, EOS and ETY are domestic funds, while EXG is global.

EOI and EOS are unique among Eaton Vance's option income funds in two ways. The first is that unlike all of the other option income funds, which sell index covered calls at 0.1-0.9% out of the money and 15-17 days to expiration, EOI and EOS write single stock covered calls at 4.6% out of the money and 24 days to expiration. The second difference is that unlike all of the other CEFs mentioned, EOI and EOS do not claim to be tax-advantaged.

The difference between EOI and EOS is that EOI's benchmark is the S&P 500 while EOS's is the Russell 1000 Growth. This difference is apparent when analyzing the top 10 holdings of both funds, for instance, EOS has greater weighting compared to EOI in growth stocks such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Defensive

The defensive CEF have 80-100% call option coverage, making them more defensive than the funds in the "moderately defensive category." ETB and ETV are domestic, while ETW is global.

The difference between ETB and ETV is that ETB uses the S&P 500 as its benchmark while for ETV it is a 60:40 composite of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ 100. This difference is apparent when analyzing the top 10 holdings of both funds. For instance, ETV has greater weighting compared to ETB in technology stocks such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon.

Highly defensive

ETJ is a highly defensive fund due to its use of the "collar strategy." In addition to writing index covered calls on 100% of its stock portfolio, it buys index put options on 100% of its portfolio, which limits downside, but at a price. The put options are purchased on the S&P 500 at an average of 16 days to expiration and 4.3% out of the money. ETJ is a fully domestic fund.

Fund basics

Geographical allocation, benchmark, price, NAV, leverage, expense ratio, premium/discount (P/D), 1-year z-score, 1-year average P/D and 5-year average P/D statistics are presented in the table below.

Fund Geographic Benchmark Price NAV Leverage Expense ratio Distribution rate Premium/discount 1-year z-score 1-year P/D 5-year P/D Aggressive (NYSE:EVT) Domestic Russell 1000 Value $ 21.21 $ 22.03 22.12% 1.47% 8.20% -3.72% 1.10 -6.23% -8.60% (NYSE:ETG) Global MSCI World $ 14.72 $ 16.38 25.28% 1.61% 8.36% -10.13% 0.00 -10.08% -6.88% (NYSE:ETO) Global MSCI World $ 21.67 $ 22.46 26.52% 1.70% 9.97% -3.52% 0.40 -4.34% -6.50% Moderately defensive (NYSE:EOI) Domestic S&P 500 $ 12.51 $ 13.78 0.00% 1.11% 8.29% -9.22% -1.40 -5.98% -9.09% (NYSE:EOS) Domestic Russell 1000 Growth $ 13.24 $ 14.09 0.00% 1.10% 7.93% -6.03% -0.40 -5.49% -7.77% (NYSE:ETY) Domestic S&P 500 $ 10.45 $ 11.56 0.00% 1.08% 9.68% -9.60% -1.60 -7.30% -9.13% (NYSE:EXG) Global MSCI World $ 8.17 $ 9.05 0.00% 1.08% 11.94% -9.72% -1.20 -6.95% -8.73% Defensive (NYSE:ETB) Domestic S&P 500 $ 16.53 $ 15.67 0.00% 1.11% 7.84% 5.49% -0.20 5.88% -2.24% (NYSE:ETV) Domestic 60% S&P500, 40% NASDAQ 100 $ 14.99 $ 14.28 0.00% 1.08% 8.87% 4.97% -0.20 8.87% -2.74% (NYSE:ETW) Global 33% S&P 500, 22% NASDAQ 100, 34% FTSE E100, 11% Nikkei 225 $ 10.29 $ 10.89 0.00% 1.09% 11.35% -5.51% -0.80 -3.91% -7.19% Highly defensive (NYSE:ETJ) Domestic S&P 500 $ 9.21 $ 10.10 0.00% 1.09% 12.12% -8.81% -0.40 -8.04% -10.20%

Yield and premium/discount information is also represented graphically below.

Summary

I think the Eaton Vance funds are some of the better-run funds out there, and their expense ratios are quite reasonable. For disclosure, I own/have owned some of their funds in the Cambridge Income Laboratory portfolio, but I have no other professional relationship with the fund house. Seeking Alpha author and CEF expert Douglas Albo also holds the Eaton Vance funds generally in high regard.

I hope that this information has been helpful for deciding which of the Eaton Vance CEFs, if any, to include in their portfolio. From a value perspective, it would appear that the global funds are better choices are they trade at wider discounts and higher yields compared to the domestic funds. However factor to consider is that should we (finally?) see a deep correction in the markets, the more defensive funds should outperform the less defensive funds. The fact that the defensive ETB and ETV are trading at about 5% premia compared to the 6-10% discounts of the moderately defensive EOI, EOS and ETY suggests that investors may already be positioning for such an event.

Which Eaton Vance equity funds do you own? Have you been switching from the less defensive to more defensive funds recently? Share in the comments section below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXG, EOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.