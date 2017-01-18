Earnings Report Analysis: United Airlines Vs. CSX Corp.

Between United Airlines and CSX Corp., one stock offers a very compelling valuation in comparison to the other one.

The airline and railroad stocks still don't trade in similar manners despite general business related to the health of the domestic economy.

After the close yesterday, both United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) and CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) reported Q4 earnings. One stock easily beat estimates and one missed.

The interesting story is that, a few decades ago, both the airline and the railroad industry were dysfunctional. Today, both offer good investments. While these two transport stocks offer different investment equations (due to a different sector/investor community), I think a transportation investor may consider either.

But one stock is a more compelling investment than the other.

United Airlines Earnings

United Airlines easily surpassed Q4 estimates. The airline earned $1.78 per share, but the analyst community only expected $1.39 back last week when the company reported December traffic.

The official beat was only $0.05 per share, with $70 million on the top line. The stock is trading rather flat as United forecasts what the market sees as a disappointing Q1 unit revenue guidance.

One shouldn't expect aggressive guidance on revenue yields after the weak numbers that United put up last year. But the best part of my investment thesis is that the airline has a recent history of repurchasing stock.

United purchased $156 million worth of shares during Q4, and spent an incredible $2.6 billion during 2016. With $1.8 billion remaining under the authorization, shareholders should have downside protection on any dips.

CSX Earnings

CSX, on the other hand, met analyst Q4 estimates. Some sites show the numbers missed by a penny, which I think is what sent the stock down over 3% today.

Either way, the railroad operator earned $0.49 per share and generated revenues that were up 3% from last year. Excluding the extra time (additional accounting week), and earnings were actually $0.03 lower at $0.46.

During the quarter, the railroad spent $278 million on share repurchases. CSX spent a total of $1.1 billion for the year.

The Compelling Investment

At the close, CSX was worth roughly $36 billion and traded at $38. United Airlines was worth only $23 billion and traded at $74.

The railroads restructured into a sustainably profitable industry far before the airlines. Hence, the market still attaches higher valuations to the sector stocks like CSX, despite any logic separating the transport group now.

Analysts forecast revenue growing for the two transport stocks in similar manners. Both are forecasted to grow around 2% in 2017 and somewhere slightly above 4% in 2018. In essence, the growth is generally inline with basic economic growth for the next two years.

Based on the below EPS expectations for 2018, UAL trades at roughly 9.3x EPS estimates while CSX trades up at 16.5x those estimates.

UAL data by YCharts

At the same time, Q4 results showed a tendency for analysts to under estimate the upside on United and not CSX. In fact, despite the huge beat from the Q4 expectations only a week prior, the full-year 2017 estimates are only up about $0.30, which suggests some upside potential.

Another way to look at which stock offers a more compelling valuation are the net payout yields. When reviewing what the company returned to shareholders via net stock buybacks and dividends, indicates which stock currently offers the best value.

UAL Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Remember that these numbers factor in the current market caps after the year-end rallies in both stocks. The BOD at United has a lot more confidence in the valuation of their stock to return significantly more capital to shareholders.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the valuation equation is a no brainer. The airlines still trade at valuation multiples far below other transport stocks.

United Airlines is the clear value out of these transport stocks. Despite similar revenue growth metrics, the stock trades at a far lower P/E multiple, while the valuation gap is further highlighted by the substantial difference in the net payout yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.