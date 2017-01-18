Target: Don't Expect Impressive Dividend Growth

Back in 2015, Minneapolis-based retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) talked about what it was anticipating for the dividend moving forward. Here's a particularly interesting excerpt from a March 2015 meeting:

"As you all know, we will prioritize the dividend first, and we're committed to maintaining our record of annual increases, which we've done every year since 1971. Over time, we believe a dividend payout ratio in the 40% range is appropriate, somewhat lower than our current payout ratio." "However, to reach that goal, we'll need to move along a glide path, which would move us towards 40% over the next four to five years. As a result, we expect dividend increases in the next few years will be lower than the 20% rate we have achieved in the last five years. Going forward, increases will more typically be in the 5% to 10% range, as we move along that glide path toward a 40% payout ratio."

And true to form, we've seen this play out in a big way. Here's a look at the impressive increases in the decade leading up to that comment:

2005 = 25% increase

2006 = 20%

2007 = 16.7%

2008 = 14.3%

2009 = 6.3%

2010 = 47%

2011 = 20%

2012 = 20%

2013 = 19.4%

2014 = 20.9%

With the exception of the recession, Target had been increasing its dividend at a substantial rate. And even with 2009 you then had a "snap back" effect take place in the very next year. Over this period Target grew its dividend per share by 550% - an exceptional showing.

Thereafter the above comments were made and here's what has occurred in the last two years:

2015 = 7.7% increase

2016 = 7.1%

Those are still solid raises, but certainly a divergence from the past. I'd contend that this divergence is apt to widen in the years to come rather than get back to the accelerated growth that some became accustomed to.

Target continues to provide dividend growth guidance of 5% to 10% per year, with the last two increases squarely hitting this mark. However, it should also be noted that the payout ratio still hasn't really gone anywhere.

When the above comments were made Target was paying a $0.52 quarterly dividend with earnings of $4.27 - good for a payout ratio of about 49% against a desired payout closer to 40%. Today the dividend sits at $0.60 per quarter and the company just recently told you to anticipate $5 to $5.10 in earnings - still equating to an ongoing payout ratio of about 48%.

So something likely has to give - either management is intent on its payout ratio goal or the dividend growth could remain, but the payout would remain elevated. For sake of caution and prudence, suppose the payout ratio does eventually get down to 40%.

The previous target was to reach this is "four or five years" but we're already a couple of years into that. Even if earnings grew by 10% annually in the next two years that would still require a stagnant payout. So let's reset the timeline again to five years.

Expectations for the intermediate-term future of Target is to grow in the mid-to-high single digits - call it 5% to 9%. The takeaway is going to be whatever number you use, the dividend growth rate is going to have to trail that business growth.

So as a hypothetical example, if Target does not grow earnings for five years the current $2.40 yearly payout would have to be cut by about 15% (down to ~$2) to reach that 40% payout mark. That seems unlikely, even if profits stagnant. In all likelihood the firm would just live with a higher payout ratio and keep the dividend intact (and maybe even increase it a bit).

If Target grew earnings by 3% annually, you would still need to see a slight reduction in the payout to get to a 40% payout ratio. The same notion as above applies.

With 6% annual earnings-per-share growth Target could increase its dividend by 2.4% annually to hit the 40% payout ratio mark.

In order for Target to simultaneously increase its dividend by 5% annually and pay out 40% of earnings after five years (already behind its previously suggested timeline) the company would need to grow per share earnings by about 8.6% annually from here.

In order for Target to simultaneously increase its dividend by 10% annually and still be paying out 40% of profits after five years, the company would need to grow earnings-per-share by about 13.9% per year starting today.

Now certainly these are conceivable - Target itself is hoping for 10% annual earnings-per-share growth - but I think it's also prudent to discount rosy assumptions (there's even a history of falling short just recently).

The takeaway is that regardless of future earnings growth, the dividend growth is apt to lag business results over time. When you have a current payout ratio that is above your target, there is a gravity involved.

Sometimes you find a situation where the payout ratio is especially low - like banks recently or even Target in the past. In this case dividend growth easily outpaces earnings growth. Indeed, from 2005 to 2015 Target grew its dividend by nearly 21% per year and yet earnings grew by "just" 7.5% annually. So the payout ratio went from ~15% all the way up to ~50%. The capacity for this to happen again just isn't there.

Of course none of this means that Target can't be a fine investment today. Say earnings "only" grow by 6% annually and in turn the dividend "only" grows by 2.4% per year. Under that circumstance, with say an ending multiple of 14, you'd still be anticipating a total return of about 10% per annum. There's something to be said for a reasonable valuation and above average dividend yield with a growth component left over.

So it's not about discounting Target as a potential investment. Instead, it's about reining in your dividend growth expectations. The 20% yearly increases are certainly a thing of the past. And as a baseline I'd consider say 0% to 5% yearly growth as a starting point. If things go better and the company delivers on 5% to 10% growth, that's fine news. The point is not to get upset when that potential 2% or 4% increase comes along down the line - it has been in the cards for quite some time now.