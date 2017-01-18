Gilead Sciences Vs. AbbVie: You'll Never Guess Which Is The Better Buy Right Now

However, at the end of the day, there are three major reasons for choosing AbbVie despite the heightened risks facing the biotech sector in the next few years. .

Learn why, from a fundamental, product pipeline, and valuation perspective both stocks represent excellent choices, making it hard to choose between the two.

However, that creates a potentially excellent buying opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors, with both stocks representing highly undervalued opportunities for new capital in an otherwise overheated market.

BUT in the past year both stocks have struggled as concerns over increasing competition, patent expirations, and political uncertainty about government health care policy has resulted in underperforming share prices.

Gilead Sciences and AbbVie have both done well by investors, soundly beating the market over the past three years on the strength of their cash cows, Harvoni, and Humira, respectively.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), represent something that is becoming increasingly rare in today's overheated, frothy market; high-quality, undervalued, dividend growth stocks.

Of course, there is a reason for that. Over the past year rising uncertainties about their short to medium-term sales, rising competition from rival's drugs, as well as heightened political risks have resulted in marked underperformance relative to the market.

Let's take a closer look at both companies, to see why both are still well worth owning. But more importantly, find out the strength's and weaknesses of both, and why, AbbVie represents a slightly better dividend growth stock to buy right now.

Gilead Sciences: Dominant Position In Two Big Markets

Gilead Sciences's main cash cow used to be its dominant position in anti-retro viral treatments for HIV. The company was a pioneer in combination therapies that enabled patients to take a single tablet rather than a complex cocktail composed of several drugs.

Then, came the company's $11 billion acquisition of Pharmasset, which brought with it Sovaldi, which together with Harvoni made Gilead the world's biggest drug maker for the treatment of Hepatitis C or HCV.

HCV quickly became the driving factor behind Gilead, with sales tripling between 2013 and 2015, which drove shares into the stratosphere. Of course that kind of massive growth proved unsustainable given rising competition from the like of AbbVie and Merck (NYSE:MRK), which forced Gilead to cut its prices to try to minimize the loss of market share.

Since peaking in 2015, Gilead's shares have crashed due not just to declining sales and margins on its HCV franchises, but also set backs the company has suffered both in its drug development pipeline, as well as in the courtroom.

For example, Gilead recently lost a $2.5 billion patent infringement lawsuit to Merck which could potentially grow to $7.5 billion if the judge decides to award maximum punitive damages.

Then there's the recent drug trial in which AbbVie's pan-genotypic HCV drug was able to achieve smashing results, a 99% cure rate in just eight weeks. The potential ramification of the trial are big enough that Morningstar's Damien Conover, who I consider to be one of the sector's top analysts, cut his fair value estimate for Gilead by 12.5% due to concerns that AbbVie will win substantial HCV market share in coming years.

In addition, Gilead has suffered some setbacks in its attempt to diversify away from HIV and HCV, specifically into oncology. For example, its first cancer drug Zydelig, while getting approval, wound up limited by worse than expected side effects and safety limitations.

The company recently hired Alessandro Riva, head of oncology for Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to turn the division around, and some analysts are speculating that Gilead is preparing to make a major acquisition to help turbo charge its cancer efforts.

Of course in fairness to Gilead it's long-term investment thesis is much stronger than just its two blockbuster HIV and HCV franchises.

For example, the company has a strong pipeline consisting of 30 drugs in development, including strong potential blockbusters in HIV (bictegravir) immunology (filgotnib), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH (fatty liver disease) treatments including selonsertib, which is showing promising results in phase two trials.

NASH especially represents an immense growth opportunity, both because of the huge number of potential patients in the US (potential market size of $35 to $40 billion in annual sales), but also because up until now there hasn't be a treatment for the disease.

All told, just a handful of Gilead's most promising drugs in development could result in annual sales of as much as $25.5 billion. Which would mean record high revenues, earnings, and cash flow.

That's especially true given that Gilead continues to launch strong offerings in its core HIV market with its newest drug Genvoya.



Source: Gilead investor presentation.

In fact, Genvoya's introduction was the most successful HIV drug launch in history, showing that Gilead remains the king of this large, and lucrative franchise.

AbbVie: A One Hit Wonder...But Working Hard To Diversify

For the last few years, the main reason to own AbbVie has been Humira. That's the company's blockbuster immunology drug to treat inflammation diseases such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Crohn's Disease, and whose sales have been growing like a weed.



Source: Statista.

In fact, Humira is the single best selling drug in the world in 2015, and management thinks that eventually sales could peak at north of $18 billion.

The success of Humira has made for some impressive growth in sales, earnings, and dividends.





Source: AbbVie investor presentation.

Of course such success can be a double edged sword. That's because Humira represents over 50%, and 70%, of AbbVie's sales, and earnings, respectively; creating greater earnings variability risk.

BUT in order to ensure strong growth into the future management is diversifying the company's scope, into other markets, who collectively represent over $200 billion in annual global sales.

This includes the 2015 $21 billion acquisition of Pharmacyclics, which netted the AbbVie the potential cancer wonder drug Imbruvica, which could eventually generate $7 billion in peak annual sales all by itself.

However, Imbruvica is just one of eight potential blockbuster drugs (of 12 drugs in late stage development), that management thinks could lead to massive sales and earnings growth, (10+% adjusted EPS growth through 2020), in the coming years.

Profitability: Gilead Is The Clear Leader...For Now

Source: Morningstar Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Gilead 60.8% 47.8% 54.8% 28.1% 88.0% 37.9% AbbVie 36.2% 24.1% 27.8% 10.0% 107.3% 16.7% Industry Average 27.3% 17.4% NA 5.4% 12.6% NA

Thanks to high margins from patented, specialty drugs, especially biologics such as Harvoni and Humira, both Gilead and AbbVie are amazingly profitable, free cash flow machines.

Of course, Gilead is in a class of its own, with truly sensational margins, returns on capital, and a FCF margin that is out of this world. However, keep in mind that while Gilead's profitability is far superior to AbbVie's right now, most of that advantage is due to the past epic profitability of Harvoni, and Sovaldi. The declining sales, and falling average prices of these drugs over time means that these margins are likely to fall in the coming years. Thus this profitability advantage could eventually reverse.

That's especially true given that AbbVie's cash cow, Humira, is continuing to see sales growth, and is likely to continue to do so for several more years.

In other words, while Gilead's profitability is vastly superior to its rival's, its also more volatile and on the down swing. In contrast, AbbVie's margins are more stable, and likely to rise in the future.

Balance Sheet: Both Have High Debt Loads But AbbVie More Than Most

Sources: Morningstar, Simply Safe Dividends Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Gilead 1.31 22.27 59% 1.93 A AbbVie 3.78 10.51 85% 1.79 A- Industry Average 3.25 NA 48% 3.00 NA

One of the most important, and often overlooked factors in successful long-term dividend growth investing is the strength of a company's balance sheet.

Even the seemingly best "sure thing" investments can unravel if debt levels get unmanageable and a company ends up at the mercy of its creditors.

Similarly, the ability to access plentiful amounts of cheap debt is essential to biotechs, because of the need for continuous acquisitions to grow the development pipeline.

And we can't forget about the importance of share buybacks, which help to reduce the dividend burden and keep payout ratios low. This allows for stronger, longer payout growth rates which is what ultimately drives total returns.

As you can see, while both Gilead and AbbVie has a lot of debt, it's not yet at dangerous levels. That's due to strong current ratios, and high interest coverage ratios, which explains both companies' strong credit ratings.

That being said, AbbVie's debt levels are far higher than Gilead's which could potentially limit its flexibility going forward with regards to buybacks and acquisitions.

Dividend Profile: AbbVie The Clear Winner

Sources: Gurufocus, Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Projected 10 Year Total Return Gilead 2.6% 43.6% 10.0% 12.6% AbbVie 4.1% 52.1% 13.5% 17.6% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1%

At the end of the day, the fundamentals, and growth potential for any company needs to be distilled down to its dividend profile, which consists of: yield, payout security, and long-term growth potential.

From that perspective both Gilead and AbbVie make for solid dividend growth stocks, with generous yields, highly secure dividends, (strong balance sheets and low payout ratios), and solid income growth potential.

However, as you can see AbbVie's much higher yield, and faster expected dividend growth, (due to more short to medium-term growth catalysts), means that it is the clearly superior choice. At least for now. With biotechs, the uncertainty surrounding legal challenges, drug trials, and difficult to predict sales trends means that long-term dividend growth projections are always a moving target.

That being said, both Gilead and AbbVie should be able to generate strong, market beating returns in the coming decade. That's thanks largely to their attractive current valuations.

Valuation: Tough Call Based Mostly On Your Investing Horizon

Thanks to the stock market nearing the start of the 9th year of its epic bull run, the S&P 500's TTM PE of 26.1 has a lot of investors nervous.

Source: Gurufocus Company PE Historical Median PE Yield Historical Median Yield Gilead 6.7 17.7 2.6% 1.8% AbbVie 16.7 18.9 4.1% 3.0%

As you can see both Gilead and AbbVie offer far lower valuations, but compared to its historical median PE, as well as its historic yield, Gilead is trading at fire sale prices.

AbbVie meanwhile, may not be at a smaller historical discount, but when it comes to the most important valuation metric to dividend investors, yield, today's price looks mighty enticing indeed.

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus Company TTM FCF/Share Projected 10 Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Gilead $4.58 10.0% $93.22 6.0% 23% AbbVie $4.25 14.7% $96.08 9.9% 36%

Of course PE ratios and dividend yields are backwards looking metrics, and investment returns are always earned in the future.

Using a 20 year discounted cash flow or DCF analysis, we can see that AbbVie's superior growth means that it MIGHT actually be the more undervalued stock.

Of course that's only if management can execute well on its growth plans, and its optimistic sales projections for Humira (more on this in a second) prove true.

About the only thing we can tell for sure is that right now the market is pricing Gilead's long-term growth much lower than AbbVie's. On one hand that means a lower expectations bar to clear. Then again, if AbbVie's pipeline delivers then it will indeed prove the superior long-term choice.

Risks To Consider:

The biotech industry is one of the harder ones for investors to be successful in, due to a number of factors.

The first is that the very success of a high-margin blockbuster such as Harvoni or Humira creates massive competition from rivals once the patents expire. Generics and biosimilars, or drugs that use different approaches to treating the same condition create a hamster wheel like effect in which companies need to plow massive amounts of money into R&D, or acquisitions, in order to just keep sales, earnings, cash flow, and margins constant, much less growing.

This creates a major risk in that any single drug in a company's pipeline could end up flaming out in clinical trials. Similarly, acquiring a biotech creates execution risk, additional pipeline risk, and the risk of overpaying for buyout targets.

And we can't forget that biotech and pharma, more than most industries, are very hard to predict long-term forward sales, earnings, and cash flow growth. That's because of the impossibility of knowing exactly which rival drugs, generics, or biosimilars will be approved, and what kind of market share they may take away from a given blockbuster.

For example, AbbVie's management expects that Humira will continue to grow strongly, despite the loss of its US patent at the end of 2016, and reach $18 billion in sales by 2020. On the other hand, Morningstar thinks that is wildly optimistic; given the fact that there are 35 Humira biosimilars in development.

In Fact, Mr. Conover expects 2020 Humira sales to be just $10 billion, 50% less than management's projections. AbbVie thinks that its fortress like wall of 70 patents (and army of lawyers) around Humira can stave off biosimilars, and keep growing Humira sales through 2022.

With such vastly different predictions about AbbVie's most important product, achieving an objective intrinsic value estimate is impossible. Any number we come up with is pretty much an educated best guesstimate.

The same problem applies with Gilead, who's industry leading margins are mostly due to the super high margins of Harvoni, and no one can tell exactly how quickly sales of this blockbuster will fall off over time.

Finally we can't forget the ever present political/regulatory risk. The very high margins that make Gilead and AbbVie so attractive to investors also serves as a lightning rod of controversy and can stimulate calls to cap drug prices, or have Medicare negotiate massive bulk purchases to bring down prices. In fact, this is precisely what Donald Trump is promising to do.

Bottom Line: Both Great, Undervalued Biotech Dividend Growth Stocks, But Superior Dividend Profile Tips The Choice To AbbVie

In the long run I consider both Gilead and AbbVie excellent dividend growth choices in the biotech space. In fact, I own both in my own diversified dividend growth portfolio.

That being said, while both companies compare very well to each other, making the choice between the two challenging, at the end of the day AbbVie's higher yield, and stronger potential long-term growth makes it the superior dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, ABBV, NVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.