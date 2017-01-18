Trump Might Keep These Stocks Afloat... Until Spring

This article will explain. It will also update my predictions and stock selections for the coming year.

Until the tax-cut measures are introduced into Congress, the market has the potential to creep upward. But beware, 1981 was instructive (and painful) for those who didn't heed common sense.

The anticipated capital gains cuts and deregulation have left their mark on the stock market. The January Effect is off to a strong start as beneficiaries abound.

This week, I'm traveling through Europe. I do this occasionally to get a bird's-eye view of the European economy and reactions to various global events. This week, Brexit and President-elect Trump are in focus. However, Europeans seem more fixated (and/or concerned) with the latter. Thus, that will be the focus of this missive.

Since Election Day, selling pressure has been gated by hopes surrounding the looming capital gains tax cuts. After all, why sell something at a profit today when you can just wait a few months and pay a lower tax rate?

My "Trump Trades" series on Seeking Alpha has tracked this and other themes surrounding the incoming administration. This article will provide an update on a number of stock selections, along with a road map of what to expect in from broader markets in the coming months.

Stock Selection Update

On November 14, in my first Trump-inspired article, I presented Ten Trump Trades. Four of the selections have delivered 20% gains in the interim and half remain up a double-digit percentage.

For those who jumped in, I would be taking extraordinary profits along the way. QAD Software (NASDAQ:QADA), Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), Celsius (OTCQX:CELH), and Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) are the ones that have qualified thus far. Of those, I have since jumped back into GLUU on the pullback from its initial price spike.

I would also cut bait on Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) and Smith Micro (NASDAQ:SMSI) for the time being, in light of due diligence we have since conducted. Specific to TISA, we are bullish on the new management team, but turnarounds take time. We hope to return to that name later in the year.

We would also take profits on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and seek entry at a more favorable Risk/Reward level:

We remain bullish on the remaining names (in alphabetical order): JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), Mattersight (NASDAQ:MATR), Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN), and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM). JAKK, MATR, and RDCM are all members of my flagship Portfolio. MRIN was added to my Official 1% Portfolio on Dec 29.

Getting Back To The Tax-Cut Theme…

Looking back in history, tax cuts have often been retroactive, but only to the date when the proposal was introduced in Congress. For example, the 1997 and 2003 tax cuts were retroactive to May. In 1981, the lower capital gains rate was retroactive to June 9.

Because of this, many investors are delaying planned stock sales. This sets us up for a market correction when the tax cut proposal gets introduced in Congress. After the 1981 proposal was introduced, the market dropped immediately. By September, the market had fallen nearly 20%.

Investors should remain vigilant for a repeat of this.

However, until the tax-cut measures are introduced into Congress (months from now), the market has the potential to creep upward. Risk/Reward is elevated, but there's some still room for the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) to rise:

Relative to the 10-year Treasury yield, there's even more room to move:

As you can see, risk-premium peaked in 1974, 1980, 1982, and 2009. All four peaks preceded big upward moves for the stock market. Conversely, the lows established in 1968, 1987, and 2000 all presaged market corrections.

At present, we are sitting on the safe side of the historical average. However, I would caution that the current 10-year yield has been artificially held in check by the Fed (and is now on the rise).

Still, there is no denying that the 10-year rate and stock market risk-premium both remain reasonable on a nominal basis. However, investors should note that the U.S. dollar and stocks have been moving in close concert of late. If this continues, a market correction could occur before tax-cut initiatives are introduced into Congress:

As you can see, the dollar has started to pull back. The move was exacerbated as the President-elect's intentions for the greenback were made clear today. Those who watch the balance of risk/reward didn't need a crystal ball to see that something was likely to stem the dollar's recent ascent:

All things considered, the environment appears favorable for nimble stock pickers. If one assesses the various scenarios, I believe it's easy to see what will benefit (U.S. stocks) and suffer (bonds, China, and international stocks) if Trump's policies prove effective. Conversely, if Trump's plans fail, it's probably safe to say that stocks (domestic and international), the dollar, and interest rates will all pull back.

For those who wish to play the fence, the lowest-hanging fruit appears to be as follows:

Buy small cap domestic stocks that were battered by tax-loss selling at the end of 2016 (see my picks above). Short Chinese stocks. Shorting the iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FXI) is a liquid ETF-based way to do this. Avoid trading the dollar. The risks are too varied; the potential rewards are not sufficiently compensatory.

