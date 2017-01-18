As The Trump Trade Fades The Fundamentals For Gold Are Growing Stronger

It has been a roller coaster of a year for investors in precious metals. In the wake of the Brexit where U.K. voters chose to leave the E.U. gold (NYSEARCA:GLD)(NYSEARCA:IAU) surged to its highest price in years. This led to proclamations that the lustrous yellow metal that Buffett once famously derided for having no utility had entered a new bull market.

It was then speculated that a Trump victory would be favorable gold, but in the wake of his surprise ascension to the Whitehouse gold gave back the gains created by the Brexit.

Since then it has declined further with a stronger dollar, higher interest rates, the improving health of the global economy and the considerable optimism surrounding Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus weighing heavily on its price.

Surprisingly, while it may have lost 14% over the second-half of 2016 it finished the year to be up by almost 7%. There are signs that the optimism priced into equities markets for 2017 may now be overdone and many of the fundamentals that support higher precious metals remain in play.

#1 Growing uncertainty over Trump's policies

Unexpectedly financial markets greeted Trump's victory with a considerable degree of optimism with his planned fiscal stimulus including a trillion-dollar investment in fiscal stimulus expected to promote real economic growth. It is the perceived lack of real economic growth and the failure of inflation to meet Fed targets that has been one of the greatest concerns over the health of the U.S. economy.

Even the Fed or at least representatives of the Fed have gone as far as to state that the link between quantitative easing and ZIRP and real economic growth is tenuous at best. Vice president of the St. Louis Fed, Stephen D. Williamson stated in a 2015 working paper:

There is no work, to my knowledge, that establishes a link from QE to the ultimate goals of the Fed-inflation and real economic activity. Indeed, casual evidence suggests that QE has been ineffective in increasing inflation.

It is this which can explain the lack of real wage growth for the average worker since the global financial crisis. The Fed found in research conducted in 2015 that the growth rate of hourly wages consistently lags behind economic growth.

While job growth overall has been quite strong much of it has been in part-time lower paid jobs rather than gainful full-time employment. It is this coupled with a perception in main street that the upper socioeconomic strata have benefited from economic growth but the average household has been left behind.

These sentiments are what made Trump's campaign rhetoric around boosting domestic manufacturing, wages and creating U.S. energy independence so attractive to the average American.

It also indicates that the economy is not as healthy as financial markets believe and that in fact Trump's planned fiscal stimulus could further add to the bubble already created by QE and ZIRP.

You see, there is a good chance that his planned infrastructure spending won't eventuate. If his plan is implemented it is speculated that could cause the U.S. federal deficit to blowout by as much as US$10 trillion over the next decade, creating debt time bomb that will weigh heavily on U.S. economic growth.

This is because it would create higher borrowing costs while reducing savings.

The greatest fear is that if Trump will more than likely water down his proposed infrastructure spending and the majority of fiscal stimulus will come from tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. This will initially have a positive effect on the stock market releasing more funds for investment in growth assets such as stocks.

If it occurred, it would be a negative development for an economy already awash in cheap money from QE and ZIRP that some economists fear has created a stock market bubble. It could trigger runaway inflation which would force the Fed to raise interest rates at a faster rate than planned.

This would further increase borrowing costs, wages and the cost of living disincetivizing businesses from investing. That would place further pressure on employment as businesses focus on reigning in costs and delaying growth plans.

Higher interest rates would also trigger a stronger U.S. dollar, weaken the U.S. terms of trade and making it more difficult for Trump to fulfill his promise of reinvigorating American manufacturing. This would force him to engage in protectionist policies including a policy of import substitution where tariffs would be placed on imports so that the equivalent U.S. produced good would be competitive in a market where imports typically benefit from a pricing point because of a weaker currency and lower production costs.

Such a move would further add to inflationary pressures.

With the cost of funding rising coupled with flat productivity growth in the U.S. it is highly likely that business expansion and hence employment growth will stall.

While higher interest rates and a stronger dollar are typically considered bad for gold it is likely that gold would rally in such an environment because of the conflation of factors, with inflation being a key driver.

There are also fears that such an environment could eventually trigger stagflation, a phenomenon characterized by relatively low to non-existent economic growth and high unemployment. In previous articles analyzing the correlation between gold and various types of economic events, it is stagflation which has proven to be a powerful tailwind for the lustrous yellow metal.

#2 Stagflation is a powerful tailwind for gold

One possible outcome if Trump can successfully implement all his planned fiscal stimulus is the development of a lopsided economy driven by government sector spending coupled with a lack of private sector growth. For the reasons already discussed this would conflate to the point where stagflation eventually reemerge with the fiscal stimulus including significant government spending driving inflation higher.

Yet the lack of private sector spending would lead to higher unemployment, making the life of the average American more difficult than it was prior to Trump's ascension to power.

It is stagflation or at least the fear of stagflation that has been a powerful driver of gold.

In an earlier article; ' Fundamentally Understanding What Drives The Price Of Gold' I analyzed the performance of gold in comparison to a range of stimuli. What I found was that there is some correlation between inflation and gold.

However, in another article; ' Gold And Geopolitical Crisis: An Analysis' it became quite clear that gold performs extremely well during periods of stagflation. Gold peaked at its highest all-time inflation adjusted price on 21 January 1980 as the early 80s economic crisis peaked, which was the last time the U.S. experienced a major period of stagflation.

This event came at a time of significant economic and geopolitical upheaval including oil shocks and as escalation in the Cold War.

Then the last great gold bull market was triggered by fears that QE and ZIRP would create massive inflation which coupled with a weak crisis ridden global economy and high unemployment could easily have caused stagflation to re-emerge.

It is not difficult to see a similar confluence of events if Trump successfully implements his fiscal stimulus, the escalating tensions with Russia continue and U.S. trade policies become more protectionist in an attempt to stave off a stronger U.S. dollar.

#3 Potential crises abound

The optimism surrounding the global economy certainly appears overbaked with it riddled by a range of geopolitical and economic faults. Europe appears to be on the cusp of another banking crisis, the viability of the E.U. is in question with rising nationalism and poor fiscal management threatening the principles on which its existence rests. These issues were discussed in depth in my article; ' 3 Black Swan Events That Could Wreak Havoc In 2017'.

Then there is China, where Beijing has finally recognized that credit fueled economic growth is unsustainable over the long-term. This saw President Xi accept that the desire to rigidly adhere to a 6.5% GDP growth target is essentially unmanageable and undesirable, particularly when the fears over its massive credit bubble and bad-debts are considered. The dangers this poses to the global economy are discussed in my article; ' These 2 Black Swans Pose A Significant Risk To Markets In 2017'.

The Middle-East remains mired in conflict and the oil wars may have abated but they are far from over.

There is also the likelihood of a trade war emerging with Trump being forced to implement protectionist trade policies if he is to make American manufacturing great again. One of the key targets of such a trade war would be China because of its industrial export focused economy, which means it is reliant upon manufacturing exports to drive economic growth. This would only magnify the existing issues that exist within China's economy and the fallout that a hard-landing in the world's second largest economy and largest consumer of commodities would create.

Tying it altogether for investors

What is becoming increasingly clear is that the fundamentals and the sentiment that underpinned gold's rally in mid-2016 are starting to re-emerge and the enthusiasm that gripped markets in the wake of Trump's victory was just that. This means that as these economic and political fissures become more prevalent gold will continue to perform well over the remainder of 2017.

While I certainly don't advocate betting the house on gold it will be a useful hedge against the growing uncertainty now being witnessed. This makes now the time for investors to consider adding gold to their portfolio.