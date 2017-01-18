Dollar Strength And India's Demonetization Mask Impressive Turnaround At Sify Technologies

Financial results have been fantastic over the past several years, yet the stock has systematically gone down over the same period (we suspect due to algorithmic trading).

Sify's "new" management has done a great job turning the company around and easing former shareholder concerns by implementing a dividend.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was abandoned by institutional investors and left for dead starting in mid-2012, and for good reason. After peaking at over $400 during the dot-com bubble, a lack of focus, constant over-promising and under-delivering, lofty valuations, and questions over management's commitment to shareholders plagued Sify from 2000 to 2012.

However, in August 2012, Sify replaced management and began what has turned out to be a truly impressive turnaround effort. Over the past four years, the company has grown revenue at an annual CAGR of over 20%, been profitable and cash flow positive, funded almost all of its growth through internally generated cash flows, and even started paying a dividend that currently yields 1.9%.

Despite these fantastic developments, the stock price has only continued to go down. In the past two months alone Sify is down over 20% following India's surprise demonetization announcement on November 8th, although there has been no company news, and the demonetization shouldn't have much impact on the business.

Almost all of Sify's underperformance has been due to a strengthening dollar and weakening of the rupee relative to the dollar. While the rupee's strength relative to the dollar does matter (because Sify operates in rupees and is listed in dollars), when you look at its results on a constant-dollar basis, they remain very strong. We believe that Sify's extreme correlation to the USD/INR currency pair is inappropriate and has resulted in a major gap between its share price and intrinsic value. Our target price for Sify is $2.00, which implies upside of over 150% from the current price of $0.79.

Company Overview

Sify offers a broad array of Internet products and services to individuals and businesses across India. The company categorizes its businesses into five main segments (listed in order of size) that we will give a very brief description of:

1. Telecom, 63% Revenue

Telecom is Sify's largest segment by a wide margin. The telecom segment provides voice and Internet services to both individuals and businesses. Included in this segment are cyber cafes and Skype centers where people who cannot afford to have Internet in their home go to use computers under a fee per minute-of-use model.

Revenue from sify.com is also included in this section, which is similar to a yahoo.com (NASDAQ:YHOO) or msn.com (NASDAQ:MSFT) for India.

sify.com

2. Transformation Integration Services, 14% Revenue

TIS is Sify's second largest segment and provides enterprise technology and technology management services. This includes network integration for a company with multiple locations, development and maintenance of in-house data centers and servers, enterprise security solutions, and enterprise-wide communication and collaboration tools.

3. Data Centers, 10% Revenue

Sify owns and operates several data centers across India. After building India's first Tier III data center in 2002, Sify now operates six Tier III data centers, 15 Tier II Data Centers, and an undisclosed number of private data centers for individual companies (revenue for these data centers are included in the TIS segment above). These data centers have a combined white space of over 2 million square feet.

4. Applications Information Services, 7% Revenue

This segment is a technology consulting business. Here Sify helps businesses choose, implement, and integrate several of the world's leading enterprise software products like SAP, Microsoft SQL and Azure, etc.

5. Cloud & Managed Services, 6% Revenue

Sify offers both public and private cloud products across the compute, storage, network, security, and protection stack. One of the most popular products in this segment is disaster recovery back-up via the cloud. Unlike the US, which has robust cloud adoption, India's cloud adoption/use is still in its infancy. Don't expect this segment to be Sify's smallest for long.

Recent Results

New management was put in place at Sify in August 2012 after several years of flat sales and overall disappointing results. The new CEO, Kamal Nath, was formerly the head of India sales at HCL Technologies (OTC:HCTHY). HCL Technologies has over $6 billion in annual revenue, and we consider Mr. Nath to be of very high quality.

Mr. Nath came in with the goal of shifting Sify's focus to the business/enterprise end-markets and emphasizing disciplined, sustainable growth. Prior to 2012, many in the market viewed Sify as merely a cyber cafe operator. By almost any objective measure, Mr. Nath has succeeded.

Since 2013, after new management had time to implement its changes, Sify's results have been nothing short of fantastic. Here's how it performed for revenue, EBIT, and cash flow from operations since 2013. All data points are in millions of rupees:

So far we have presented these metrics in rupees because it provides a more clear look into the health of the operating business. However, since Sify's ADRs trade on the Nasdaq in dollars, what matters to US investors is how the company has done on a constant-dollar basis. Here are the same charts in (millions of) dollars instead of rupees:

The strengthening dollar/weakening rupee has had a slightly negative effect on Sify's results. Even after factoring in an unusually strong dollar over the past three years, results are still quite good on a constant-dollar basis. This dynamic works in reverse as well; any strengthening of the rupee relative to the dollar will boost Sify's results in dollars.

Why Has Sify's Stock Performed So Poorly?

As shown above, while currency does affect Sify, its effect is limited. Looking at constant-dollar numbers that neutralize the effects of currency, results have improved dramatically even as the stock price has fallen. Based on that, we suspected there was another reason for Sify's poor performance. We spent significant time looking for competitive threats, hidden risks to the Indian economy as a whole, and other reasons to explain the stock price decline.

Nothing came up. Sify does have some competition, and India's economy is far from perfect, but we did not find anything out of the ordinary. There was also nothing in this regard that was not present over the past three years where Sify has posted great results. So, we went back to square one and dug a little deeper on the currency issue. It turns out Sify has been trading almost exactly inversely correlated with the rupee relative to the dollar for the past few years, and not based on its operational performance.

Source: Bloomberg

We expected some correlation, but actually plotting this data and seeing how strong the relationship has been was very surprising. Just to be sure we ran a regression looking at the daily change in Sify's stock price and the daily change in the USD/INR currency pair over the past three years. Here are the results:

Source: Bloomberg Data, Author Analysis

An incredible 83% of the variation is Sify's stock price over the past three years can be explained by the daily change in the USD/INR currency rate. It's as if Sify's actual operating results haven't mattered at all.

Why has this gone on for so long? Our belief is that once the institutional players left the stock in 2012, volume was low enough to let algorithmic trading programs control the price. Looking at Sify's top holders, Renaissance is the largest shareholder, and Renaissance is an algorithmic trading shop. This explanation is only speculation on our part, but the extremely high daily correlation is compelling evidence. It is very rare for any stock price to be so highly correlated with just one factor like currency; most oil companies' stock price correlation with the price of oil is less than 83%! Either way, this disparity between Sify's fundamentals and stock price cannot continue indefinitely.

Sify's Growth Prospect's Going Forward

Sify's performance is deeply tied to overall Internet and technology usage in India by both individuals and businesses. India has seen explosive growth in this area over the past several years, and this growth does not show any signs of abating. Only a third of India's citizens have internet access, and by 2020, this number is expected to almost double.

Source: Internet Live Stats (historical) and NASSCOM/Akamai (projected)

Indian companies' use of technology is projected to grow at similarly high rates. Gartner recently forecasted that IT spending in India will surpass $72.4 billion in 2017, up nearly 7% from the $67.7 billion spent in 2016.

According to Google India and Boston Consulting Group, 78% of transactions in India are still done with cash. This compares to less than 25% in the United States. As more and more of India's economy progresses to technology-based platforms, the need for a variety of Sify's products will continue to grow rapidly.

To briefly comment on India's demonetization action, we do not see this even having much of an effect on Sify. The whole debacle might cause India's GDP growth to slow from 6-7% to 5.5-6.5% for a quarter or two, but that's about it. The businesses most affected are ones that deal primarily in cash, like the jewelry business.

In fact, if this action actually does what it's meant to do and reduces corruption/black-market cash transaction, that would be a positive for Sify in the medium to long term. Anything that moves India from a cash-based economy to a more digital economy is good for Sify.

Valuation

By this point, it should come as no surprise that the combination of Sify's rapidly improving operating results and decreasing stock price has resulted in the company being extremely undervalued.

Let's start with the basics, in dollars, since the ADR structure and constant-currency numbers are easy to jumble. There are 178.5 million shares of Sify outstanding, and of that, 24.5 million are listed through ADRs. The rest are privately held. With a closing price of $0.79 on 1-17-17 that gives Sify a market cap of $141 million. MRQ cash of $27 million and total debt of $68 million result in net debt of $41 million and an enterprise value of $182 million.

In the most recent fiscal year (2016), Sify earned $6.7 million, or $.04 per share, lending it a trailing PE of 19.8x. Using relatively modest assumptions for revenue growth and margins, we believe Sify will earn just over $.05 per share in FY17, which is already halfway over, and $.08 per share in FY18. This implies a forward six-month PE of 15.8x and forward 18-month PE of 9.9x.

These forward multiples in themselves are too low given Sify's recent performance and growth outlook going forward. Additionally, valuing Sify on an EPS/PE basis somewhat misrepresents its earnings power due to its extremely high depreciation expense.

As you would expect with any company that has grown revenue by over 20% annually over the past few years, Sify spent a fair amount on CAPEX. Since 2013, CAPEX has totaled over $85 million, or 60% of its current market cap. The result of this CAPEX spending has been rapidly increasing depreciation expense, which depresses EPS.

Source: FactSet via Seeking Alpha

Sify's EBITDA in FY16 was $37.45 million, resulting in a trailing EV/EBITDA multiple of just 4.9x. The company should earn roughly $40 million of EBITDA in FY17 implying a six-month forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x. For a profitable company with a clean balance sheet, 20% annual revenue growth for multiple years, a great growth outlook going forward, CFO yield of over 20%, and a 1.9% dividend yield to boot, this valuation is absurdly low.

Our price target for Sify is $2.00, which represents upside of over 150% over today's close of $0.79. This target is the result of applying a 10.0x EV/EBITDA multiple to our projected FY17 EBITDA of $40 million. The $2.00 target also implies a 25.0x forward PE multiple on our projected FY18 EPS of $.08. We believe these multiples are more than reasonable for the many reasons highlighted over the course of the article.

