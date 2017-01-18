CSX Missed Earnings, So What?

Over the past year, the iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSE: IYT) has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 by almost double. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and CSX Corp (NASDAQ: CSX) are two major railroad companies that have outpaced the IYT ETF. CSX rose by 48% since January 2016 while UNP has appreciated by 33%. Despite the considerable run in CSX, I believe that the company still has room to reward its investors.

What I like about CSX

According to its latest yearly financial report, CSX had $3.04 billion in cash flow from operations. Dividends paid totaled $680 million, and capital expenditure totaled $2.40 billion. I like that the cash flow from operations covers dividends paid and CAPEX. This trend is what we want to see from a mature company in a mature industry. Although the remaining cash flow after reinvestment and paying dividends is fluctuating near $0, as long as we do not see it negative for more than two years, we can be confident that CSX will be able to meet its obligations.

(in millions) 12/31/2012 12/31/2013 12/31/2014 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 CFO $ 2,946 $ 3,267 $ 3,343 $ 3,370 $ 3,041 Dividends Paid $ 558 $ 600 $ 629 $ 686 $ 680 CapEx $ 2,341 $ 2,313 $ 2,449 $ 2,562 $ 2,398 Remaining Cash Flow $ 47 $ 354 $ 265 $ 122 $ (37)

Another analysis that provides insights into the company's performance is the DuPont return-on-equity analysis. I am interested in seeing CSX's performance on this year compared to previous years. To construct this analysis, I obtained the data for the last six years. To compute the total asset turnover and the financial leverage ratios, I used averages for the current and previous years.

(in millions) 12/31/2011 12/31/2012 12/31/2013 12/31/2014 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 NI $ 1,860 $ 1,865 $ 1,926 $ 1,967 $ 1,714 EBT $ 2,964 $ 2,922 $ 3,044 $ 3,138 $ 2,741 EBIT $ 3,363 $ 3,430 $ 3,613 $ 3,584 $ 3,389 Sales $ 11,756 $ 12,026 $ 12,669 $ 11,811 $ 11,069 Assets $ 29,473 $ 30,571 $ 31,782 $ 33,053 $ 35,039 $ 35,414 Equity $ 8,498 $ 9,002 $ 10,504 $ 11,176 $ 11,668 $ 11,694

At first glance, CSX's ROE has been declining for the past five years from 22% in 2012 to 15% in 2016. The tax burden, interest burden, and profit margin ratios have remained constant. However, the asset turnover ratio and the financial leverage have declined from 0.39 to 0.31 and from 3.49 to 3.03 respectively.

Nonetheless, EPS and Dividend per share have increased steadily over the past five years. What's more is that there is an enormous potential for dividend hikes. From 2012 to 2016, EPS grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 2.12% while dividend payment increased at a CAGR of 5.92% over the past five years. Simultaneously, dividend payout ratio increased from 30% to 36% over the same period, and the growth rate declined from 15% to 9%. However, these metrics are not as adverse as they seem because CSX is a mature company in a mature industry.

Since the sustainable growth ratio is 9%, I would expect CSX to continue its dividend hike policy aggressively. I would expect a sustainable growth ratio closer to the economic growth rate in the U.S. which implies higher dividend payout ratio, assuming that ROE remains unchanged.

12/31/2012 12/31/2013 12/31/2014 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 Tax Burden 0.63 0.64 0.63 0.63 0.63 Interest Burden 0.88 0.85 0.84 0.88 0.81 Profit Margin 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.30 0.31 Asset Turnover 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.35 0.31 Financial Leverage 3.49 3.26 3.05 3.07 3.03 ROE 22% 19% 18% 18% 15% EPS $ 1.80 $ 1.83 $ 1.92 $ 1.81 $ 2.00 Div per Share $ 0.54 $ 0.59 $ 0.63 $ 0.70 $ 0.72 Plowback ratio 0.70 0.68 0.67 0.61 0.64 Sustainable Growth 15.2% 13.2% 12.2% 10.9% 9.4%

In brief, I am not concerned about the decline in ROE and sustainable growth.

CSX's long-term debt

While CSX's long-term debt increased on a YOY basis for 2016, you should not be concerned. CSX's interest coverage ratio has remained constant at 6.00 since 2012 despite the increasing long-term debt load. Moreover, the solvency ratio Debt/Equity has also remained constant at 1.00 over the five years. If anything, I think that CSX is making the right move of issuing debt now taking advantage of the low-interest-rate environment.

12/31/2012 12/31/2013 12/31/2014 12/31/2015 12/31/2016 EBIT $ 3,363 $ 3,430 $ 3,613 $ 3,584 $ 3,389 Interest Expense $ 566 $ 562 $ 545 $ 544 $ 579 ICR 5.94 6.10 6.63 6.59 5.85 Total Debt $ 9,052 $ 9,022 $ 9,514 $ 10,683 $ 11,293 Equity $ 9,002 $ 10,504 $ 11,176 $ 11,668 $ 11,694 D/E 1.01 0.86 0.85 0.92 0.97

Drivers for growth

One key driver for revenue in the future is the automotive industry. General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced the axle production for its next-generation full-size pickup trucks, previously done in Mexico, to Michigan. Ford (NYSE:F) also mentioned that it canceled the creation of a plant in Mexico, and it is likely that Ford will build the plant in the U.S. Since CSX serves the east coast and the mid-west areas, demand for automotive transportation should increase.

My conclusion

Because CSX missed earnings, it is very possible that the price-per-share will drop shortly. Use this dip as a buying opportunity.

CSX's ROE and sustainable growth have been declining over the past five years. Nonetheless, these numbers are approaching sustainable values. The dividend payout ratio is low, and there is a high probability of dividend hikes in the foreseeable future. Lastly, even though CSX's long-term debt increased, we should not be worried about it because CSX can cover the interest payment comfortably. Finally, the automotive industry may boost transportation by rail shortly. Therefore, CSX seems like it can offer reward to investors, and I urge you to consider it as a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.