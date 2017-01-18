Hancock's (HBHC) CEO John Hairston on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 18, 2017 10:00 ET

Executives

Trisha Carlson - Investor Relations Manager

John Hairston - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Achary - Chief Financial Officer

Sam Kendricks - Chief Credit Risk Officer

Analysts

Brad Milsaps - Sandler O’Neill

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

David Feaster - Raymond James

Kevin Fitzsimmons - Hovde Group

Matt Sealy - Stephens Incorporated

Jefferson Harralson - KBW

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Hancock Holding Company’s Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Trisha Carlson, Investor Relations Manager. You may begin.

Trisha Carlson

Thank you and good morning. During today’s call, we may make forward-looking statements. We would like to remind everyone to review the Safe Harbor language that was published with yesterday’s release and presentation and in the company’s most recent 10-K and 10-Q, including the risk and uncertainties identified therein. Hancock’s ability to accurately project results or predict the effects of future plans or strategies or predict market or economic developments is inherently limited. We believe that the expectations reflected or implied by any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. Hancock undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The presentation slides included in our 8-K are also posted with the conference call webcast link on the Investor Relations website. We will reference some of these slides in today’s call.

Participating in today’s call are John Hairston, President and CEO; Mike Achary, CFO; and Sam Kendricks, Chief Credit Risk Officer.

I will now turn the call over to John Hairston.

John Hairston

Thanks, Trisha and good morning, everyone. Let me start today’s call by saying first how extremely proud we all are of our 3,800 associates. It is because of their efforts and dedication that we successfully exceeded the core pre-tax, pre-provision income goal we set in late 2014. As we reported yesterday, we beat that goal of $323 million by about $11 million or 3%, and when comparing the results for fourth quarter 2016 to fourth quarter 2015, we are up about 28% between those two periods. The fourth quarter’s results reflect continued progress and meeting our strategic objectives. And for the full year of 2016, I am happy to say we successfully met those objectives detailed in previous presentations.

Our balance sheet grew organically year-over-year with loans up over $1 billion or 7%. We funded that loan growth dollar for dollar with deposit growth. We stabilized the core margin in 2016 and increased fees more than $13 million year-over-year, leading to core revenue growth of around 9%. The provision for loan losses totaled $111 million for the full year of 2016, which was the low end of the range we set earlier in the year. And finally, expenses were well managed and we reported a $7 million decrease in non-interest expense year-over-year.

I am pleased to report that we checked the box for all of those items and will continue to set goals and objectives designed to enhance shareholder value in the future. We have not yet published goals and objectives for 2017 due to the end of year announcement that we will purchase certain assets and liabilities along with 9 branches from First NBC Bank in New Orleans. We anticipate closing this transaction later this quarter, and thereafter, we will publish additional guidance for the balance of 2017. We have no expectation of any significant changes to publish transaction numbers. We simply believe it prudent to have a clean set of post closed numbers and firm timing from which to share going forward expectations. Hopefully, you agree with us that the transaction we announced on December 30 is a win for our company and a win for our shareholders. The transaction is precisely inside the bandwidth of what we define is attractive, one that is in market, provides an immediate earnings stream, accretive on day 1, meets an internal rate of return above 20% and is of a size and nature of relatively low risk. We hope investors are pleased to see a rapid deployment of a portion of the nearly $260 million in new capital raised on December 16.

Our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Achary will share a few more specifics around the transaction in the fourth quarter results. But before I turn the call over, I would like again to congratulate our 3,800 team members for a job well done in 2016. It has certainly been an eventful 2 years since I became President and CEO and I could not be more proud to serve alongside the team making up the overall Hancock with the organization. I look forward to partnering with our team members to facilitate commerce in the communities we serve and to help our clients realize their financial goals both of which we will do while creating value for our shareholders.

I will now turn the call over to Mike, our CFO, for a few additional comments.

Mike Achary

Thanks, John good morning, everyone. The fourth quarter was a very good quarter for our company and continues our positive momentum into 2017. Yesterday, we reported fourth quarter earnings of almost $52 million and EPS of $0.64 per share. So compared to last quarter, earnings were up 11%, while EPS was up a $0.01. However, EPS was up $0.45 per share for the same quarter a year ago, just a reminder that the fourth quarter last year did include a $50 million provision for loan losses related to that quarter’s energy ALLL bill.

We did significantly beat our loan growth guidance for the quarter with E&P loans of $681 million or 17% linked quarter annualized. As energy payoff slowed, consumer sentiment post-election improved and fourth quarter seasonality once again resulted in strong year-end activity. So, the company’s energy loans as a percentage of total loans did decline from 9% to 8%, even with the $12 million increase in energy credits. The increase in stabilization in oil prices have led to signs of improvement in reserve base lending. And given our commitment to this sector, we are beginning to look at opportunities for new relationships. So for example, this quarter we did add two new E&P credit relationships for our portfolio totaling some $29 million. But we are not ready for calling in for the recent energy cycle. And in fact, we did report energy-related net charge-offs of $12 million in the current quarter. This was related to one credit in the drilling support sector and reflects the expected lag in recovery for non-drilling and drilling support credits.

So for the energy cycle to-date, we have reported $42 million of energy-related charge-offs. Even with the energy charge-off this quarter, our energy reserve remains strong at just over 7.5%. Our provision for loan losses totaled $14.5 million, down $4.5 million from last quarter with our total ALLL at 137 basis points of loans at year end. The company’s net interest margin expanded 6 basis points for reported, 7 for core. Increased volume, change in the mix of earning assets and an improved securities portfolio yield, all contributed to that expansion. We do expect continued expansion in the first quarter from the recent Fed rate hike as well as increased levels of earning assets.

Fee income for the company showed improvement in some categories, but was impacted by fourth quarter seasonality and a few others. We do note there was an unusual item of $3.3 million in other income related to the sale of some bank property in Florida. Non-interest expense changed direction this quarter and so we did report an increase of about $7 million. Over 60% of that increase was related to higher levels of personnel expense that was mostly related to additional incentive fee due to the company meeting our overall objectives to 2016.

The other unusual item was $1.2 million of insurance claims from last summer’s flooding in the Southeast Louisiana. In total, there were $3.3 million of unusual items included in non-interest expense for the fourth quarter, matching off against a similar level in non-interest income as we just noted. Our effective tax rate was 18% for the quarter. This low percentage related to additional tax exempt income and the level of earnings for the full year. We expect a return to a more normal 25% to 27% effective tax rate in 2017. Just to reminder that this does not include any potential changes to the tax code as a result of Presidential election.

So as John noted earlier, we did raise $259 million of [indiscernible] in mid-December by issuing just over 6 million new shares of common stock. The full impact of the transaction is in our fourth quarter results, but not yet reflected in our average share count for the quarter. We will quickly deploy a portion of that capital raised when we close on the First NBC transaction later this quarter. We updated the deal announcement debt with our fourth quarter results and you will see that beginning on Slide 20 in our earnings deck. We are also noting that we will be consolidating 10 overlapping branches as a result of this transaction and have added additional detail on Slide 23 regarding the $26 million or $0.30 per share earnings number we provided initially. Again, we believe this transaction is a win-win for all parties, so while we did pay a premium for the transaction, it was not necessarily a deposit premium, more a premium on the earnings stream that did we did acquire.

At this point, I will turn the call back over to John.

John Hairston

Thanks, Mike and Ms. Crystal if you would just take us right to questions that will be fine.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Jennifer Demba from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. It’s actually Kevin Elliott [ph] on for Jennifer this morning. Can you maybe talk a little bit about the timing of any more energy reserve releases, is that the thing you see in the near-term?

Sam Kendricks

Hi Kevin, this is Sam. At this point, we are not prepared to address any specific releases. We think the reserve levels are appropriate for the risk that we see in the portfolio. We do expect to see some feeling in certain segments of the portfolio as we progress through 2017. But as you have seen we have – we allocated portions of the energy reserve, depending on the risk profile of the particular segment. So you may see some of that occur, as we continue to monitor the health of each of the individual segments. But at this point, we don’t have a contemplation of specific release of reserves.

Mike Achary

So this is Mike Achary and just to add a little bit of color to Sam’s comments. The company still has an extremely strong energy ALLL at over 7.5%. And whether we have opportunities to bring that down a little bit over time will depend on a number of factors including obviously the price of energy commodities, what happens with the drilling and non-drilling activity of our customers and basically as we kind of build through the rest of the energy cycle. So it’s certainly possible that we could hope that energy ALLL number down a little bit, but hard to say right now exactly how much they could be or when that could occur.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And then do you have a breakout of what percentage of loans were SNCC this quarter, I think it was about 13% last quarter, you know that number has moved a lot since then?

Mike Achary

Yes. So our total SNCC portfolio at the end of the quarter stood at $2.2 billion with about 61% of that non-energy related and then the remainder…

Unidentified Analyst

Again then one last and if I can, are buybacks something you can give us thoughts recently or are they still on hold for now?

Mike Achary

Yes. Buybacks for now are really kind of on hold. Obviously, we just issued some new capital and are in the process of deploying that capital. So for right now, buybacks are really kind of off the table. But certainly given circumstances, that’s something we will consider as we go down the road.

John Hairston

And this is John, just a little color on the SNCC question. Seasonally, many of our operating lines that are SNCC, but our core clients do a drawdown of some magnitude in the fourth quarter. For the last 4 years, including the quarter we finished, that number is typically right around $100 million. So the increase in the outstanding percentage really wasn’t that different than it usually is, so that’s really unusual there at all.

Mike Achary

And just one point to clarify on the buyback question, our authority or at least the recent authority we had in place actually expired at the end of the last quarter. So we currently don’t have an authority in place. But again, if circumstances present themselves change that’s something I think our Board would consider restoring at some point down the road.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you so much.

Mike Achary

You’re welcome. Good morning.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brad Milsaps from Sandler O’Neill. Your line is open.

Brad Milsaps

Hi, good morning.

John Hairston

Good morning Brad.

Brad Milsaps

Hi John, just going to see if you can maybe talk a little bit about those strong loan growth you had in the quarter, I appreciate the guidance around the first quarter, but may be a little stronger than I was expecting in the fourth, so just any additional color there you can just give kind of around the strong loan growth and kind of how you feel about that sort of you get through the seasonal period in the first quarter, is that something that continued, could continue or you think there were just sort of the stars aligned in the fourth quarter to generate that type of growth?

John Hairston

It was a good bit of the latter and thanks for the question. Growth in the fourth quarter really was good. And there really wasn’t anyone thing that drove all of that. It was more of a culmination of a number of good things that occurred. First off, energy pay downs were a lot lighter in the fourth quarter as many of our clients who had been in retreat began to have additional projects and won contracts and got busier. So those numbers held up. As Mike mentioned in his opening comments, I think the first time well over a year, we did add a couple of energy clients. They were outstanding clients that seem to make a whole lot of sense for us to add at this point in time, that we are all proud to have added. So that kept the energy number at relatively flat actually between pay downs and new stuff. Mortgage production was actually really good for the fourth quarter. We are going to have the train come, forgive the noise. Let me just let it pass. Sounds of commerce. Okay. So mortgage production was really good and we sold a little bit less on the secondary market than we did in prior quarters, given the nature of what was booked. But we only closed about eight deals less in the fourth quarter than we did in the third quarter, which is unusually good for a typical fourth quarter. We were pleased to see that, especially given the rising rate environment that was occurring. Consumer and small business demand was stronger than it had been in the past. And then in the percentage of deals in the pipeline that we won and closed we are just higher in the fourth quarter. So really no one big silver bullet that drove that, we just had a lot of good fortune in virtually every sector of the portfolio. And in fact, the only sector that diminished was in-direct lending which we expect some point in time in 2017 to begin to turn more positive.

Mike Achary

Brad, this is Mike. Just one thing to add to that, if you recall last quarter, we talked a little bit about some of the uncertainty related to the election and how that could have been impacting loan growth and loan demand last quarter. And I think that uncertainty certainly extended into the fourth quarter and probably was to some degree in the back of our minds when we did provide the guidance what we did here for the fourth quarter, so obviously exceeded that pretty dramatically. But the other thing I would call out is I think it’s at the bottom of Slide 8 in our investor deck. But if you go back and look at the loan growth that we enjoyed, typically in the fourth quarter of every year you can see that the 17% or 18% depending on whether you adjust out energy loans or not, really is pretty much in line with the kind of growth we have enjoyed in the fourth quarter for the really the last 3 years or 4 years. Last year was a little bit of anomaly with the 31% growth and a reminder there that we did buy that healthier portfolio back in that quarter about 200.

Brad Milsaps

Sure. Mike, that’s helpful. Maybe just in addition just on the NIM, I think your guidance was maybe 3 basis points to 5 basis points of expansion, to the extent we get more help from the Fed this year, do you think that’s a pretty consistent kind of number you would see with each increase from the Fed or you think you could accelerate from there or actually maybe come back as you see pressure on deposit costs, just any thoughts around kind of your NIM and future moves from the Fed?

Mike Achary

Sure. And that really is as you can guess, depends on the nature of those moves, frequency and the amount, but if we are looking at a series of 25 basis point increase is something in the 6 basis point to 8 basis point range is probably appropriate for our company. And of course that’s before we had the impact of First NBC transaction.

Brad Milsaps

Sure. And a final question, I appreciate the guidance around the tax rate, is the big jump kind of from the low-20s, may be a function of A, making more money and B is this First NBC have a big impact there as well or I assume the guidance reflects First NBC as well?

Mike Achary

Actually the guidance that were given for 2017 really is before we had the impact of First NBC.

Brad Milsaps

Tax?

Mike Achary

That’s correct, the 25% to 27%.

Brad Milsaps

Okay.

Mike Achary

But the first part of your question, yes, the effective tax rate for the quarter is 18% was down a little bit even from last quarter and really had too many drivers. One is simply the levels of tax exempt income and items that we really have kind of added to our balance sheet over the last year, is absolutely having an impact. And then the other big thing is the big provision that we took in the first quarter and the impact that that’s had on our full year tax rate. So for the full year, we are looking at about 20% effective tax rate and that’s down a little bit from last quarter when we thought it would be about 21%. So, that adjustment had to be made in the fourth quarter and pulled down that quarter’s effective tax rate a little bit more than normal.

Brad Milsaps

Just final question on the tax rate, if say we were to get a 25% federal rate, where would that take your 25% to 27% guidance? Does that pushed that number closer to 20%? I know you guys have a lot of muni income and other tax credits. So, it’s I know a lot depends, but all else equal, would that make sense?

Mike Achary

Yes, it certainly depends. And I don’t know that we want to answer that precisely right now other than certainly bring down our effective tax rate somewhat.

Brad Milsaps

Great. Thank you, guys.

John Hairston

You bet. Have a great morning.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ebrahim Poonawala from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Thank you. Good morning, guys.

John Hairston

Good morning.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Just a quick question on John and Mike on capital, I just want to make sure I understand this correctly. When I look at Slide 22 on a pro forma basis, it feels like the CET1 tangible common equity goes back to where we were more or less at the end of around the third quarter. How much if you can sort of give us a sense of what will be the excess capital really once this First NBC deal closes and what’s the constraint that we should be looking at? Is it the CET1, the leverage ratio, the TCE I am just going to guide in terms of how much of this capital is truly excess capital?

John Hairston

Well, thank you, Ebrahim. And if you are looking at Slide 22, again, our actual reported TCE number was 864. I will just focus on that metric. And all we are seeing on this slide is, had the assets for First NBC been added to the balance sheet at 12/31 all things equal that would have pushed TCB down to 784. The actual number is certainly going to be something different as we go through the first quarter and the second quarter if for no other reason then we will have the earnings related to that transaction as well as our organic growth, if you will. So while on a pro forma basis, we are below the 8%. I think on an actual basis going forward, we should be well above or at least above that 8% metric. And again, for us and our company, we really do look at the TCE that’s something that we pay attention to, our board pays attention to, of course, and we have always established kind of this comfort zone of wanting to be at around 8%. So if we are talking about excess capital, I guess, you could say that anytime we are above 8%, we do look at our capital at that point as being a bit excess and certainly we will be looking for ways to deploy. Does that make sense?

Ebrahim Poonawala

No, that makes sense, very clear. And a follow-up on the capital following this transaction to the extent you can comment is it safe to assume that any sort of asset acquisition tied to First NBC is pretty much done or could there be more possibilities as the year progresses to add assets or deposits from the bank?

John Hairston

From First NBC?

Ebrahim Poonawala

Yes.

John Hairston

No. I mean, what we are looking at is the transaction that we announced. So, we are working to obviously close is the transaction for the $1.3 billion of loans and then the 500 new deposits on loan advance. As of now, there are certainly no plans to acquire anything more or anything less than that from that company.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. And just switching gears to expenses, I just want to make sure I understand your guidance clearly. We expect the fourth quarter sort of as the new run rate. So I am looking at $156.3 million, should we be backing out anything off that when we think about the new run-rate and if you can remind us one of any seasonality in 1Q? And second, I guess we add on the $3 million in annual expenses tied to First NBC to the 156 number?

Mike Achary

Yes. So the guidance that we gave in the deck again really is under this notion of near-term guidance, which means really for the next quarter. So, I think we were careful to point out it did not include the impact yet of the First NBC transaction. Other than we do expect to have some one-time cost related to that transaction probably in the second half of the first quarter. So if we look at the specifics of the guidance, in the fourth quarter, our operating expense number was 156.3. We called out what we are calling kind of one-time or unusual items that total $3.3 million. So, we don’t expect those to reoccur in the first quarter. So if you back those out, we are down to 153. We also know that in the first quarter of every year, we have a seasonality related to resetting all of our benefits that are tied to payroll taxes for example and things like FICA. So, we expect that impact to be somewhere in the $2.5 million to maybe $3 million range. So, that brings us back to an expected number for the first quarter of 2017 really just below the reported number for the fourth quarter. And then certainly as we pass the first quarter and close on the First NBC transaction, we will have the additional expenses related to that that will be layered in.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Very clear enough. And last question is tied to expenses in terms of any additional sort of expense initiatives going on within the bank in terms of branch consolidation beyond what you announced tied to First NBC?

Mike Achary

No, nothing specific other than just kind of the normal levels of consolidation we do here and there. We maybe adding the brand somewhere and maybe consolidating the brand somewhere else, but there is no whole scale program contemplated for 2017, other than just that kind of normal activity.

John Hairston

Ebrahim, this is John. I think the way you would look at expenses in terms of further consolidation is we really never stop. There is a process of continuous evaluation of areas that can be made more efficient or remove duplication and so that’s how we have managed to add a couple of hundred bankers over the past year, year and a half and have an FTE count that’s actually below where we began. So as a result, we try to continue to be more efficient and then reinvest a chunk of that savings back into growing revenue in future. So it never really ends, so to speak.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Understood. Thanks for taking my questions.

John Hairston

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Feaster from Raymond James. Your line is open.

David Feaster

Hey, good morning guys.

John Hairston

Good morning, David.

Mike Achary

Good morning.

David Feaster

So I wanted to start on energy and kind of just gives us your thoughts on where we are in the energy cycle, you are saying your guidance calls for $65 million to $95 million in charge-offs and given that you have experienced $42 million to-date, that implies we are $45 million to $65 million roughly in the fourth to sixth inning of the recovery, depending on whether you use the top-end or the low-end of that range. Could you just give us your thoughts on where we are in the energy cycle and maybe what it takes to get to the low end of guidance and get through the recycle? Do we need $60 oil or $70 to get there or even if we just stay here in the low to mid-50s?

Sam Kendricks

Hey, Dave, this is Sam. I will start off the discussion. I am sure John will add some color on my comments. But as we see all holding in the low to mid-50s, we are obviously encouraging. You are starting to see some production activity percolate in some of these basins. We think we are going to see, as we go through 2017, continue healing in the upstream segment. We are already seeing some positive indicators there, but the recoveries going to be different for different segments of energy as we have talked about before. We just took a charge-off in the fourth quarter for drilling support segment credit. Some of those companies are coming back online now, contracts and interest and going back out into the field. So we are starting to see some percolation there. So, we may very well start to see some positive signs of healing in that segment. The non-drilling support segment is one that for our portfolio is going to have a longer life because of the extent that it maybe tied to some offshore activity both shelf, deepwater, etcetera. So, if the price of the commodity continued to move up into the 60 band that will be a very positive sign for the offshore segments. The onshore segments have some early positive indicators at this point. As you can appreciate, it’s going to be interesting to find that balance in terms of production. So while OPEC has reached in an agreement of their production levels. If you see the U.S. domestic, production started to pick up and we start to see more overlay there, then we may see a little bit of softness in the price of WTI. So it’s going to be a balancing act as we go through 2017, but all-in-all, we feel – we are feeling better about the direction of the energy as a whole, but it’s going to sort of choppy in terms of some of the segments. So that’s one of the reasons we think a 7.5% reserve position is appropriate given where we are today. But we will continue to monitor and make adjustments as we have through 2016 as we progress through 2017. So John, any color you want to add there?

John Hairston

I will be glad to, thank you Sam. And David it’s a good question. I wish there was a 10 or 15 word answer to it. Unfortunately, it’s a little more complex than that. But if you look at our book and you separate between upstream and then all services that are land-based and then everything in the Gulf and sort of look at it in terms of those three segments and then apply price to it. The prices we are already at right now and certainly those prices that are, I guess you call the consensus are far to strip for the next 18 months, 24 months would indicate that everything that we have in the book related to land will continue to get better. So the E&P book is already getting better. If you look at the strength of the balance sheets, those have already improved. And frankly, I would be disappointed if we didn’t see upgrades begin to occur in the first half of this year in the E&P book and the upstream book that we have. In the land services book, contracts are being led. Our clients are beginning to talk about additional work and findings scale and retooling. And so there is economic activity beginning to service everyone’s upstream book as additional drilling happens. And if you have noticed the number of rigs that are working in the U.S. today, while it’s certainly not near where it was at the peak in ‘14, it’s a heck of a lot higher than it was in the bottom at the early part of ‘16. So the land is absolutely improving and we should see a reflection of that in our book as we go through 2017. The marine services sector and the drilling services in the Gulf of Mexico, we believe will be the last part of our book to show improvement in both criticized and classifieds. And history tells us and our clients tell us that a $60 handle in crude that is dependable for a lengthy time is probably the price point at which we see the Gulf begin to heel on a dramatic basis. And we have provided for that lingering affect inside our charge-off guidance as well as the reserve we have already build. So when Mike and Sam said the reserve is strong, our basis for that is the fact that we stayed very close to what really is a small number of credits in the Gulf. If you look at the breakdown of one of the energy slides that shows how much of that is marine services and what not. So you can sort of get a handle around the relatively modest volume we have remaining in that book. So I think ‘17 will be a good year for everything land and ‘18 will be a good year for everything Gulf, presuming that the forward-looking consensus on prices manifest themselves into reality. Does that help?

David Feaster

Yes, that’s terrific. Thanks for the color. I would like to stay on energy for a second and talk about what do you think your energy mix might look like going forward, obviously you dedicated this space given the fact you have actually made some new E&P credit, new E&P loans in the quarter, which is good to see, do you think going forward that you are going to be heavier weighted on E&P versus services, historically you had a heavier service waiting, but how do you think your mix is going to look going forward. And also on those new E&P credits, anecdotally before that pricing structures have gotten better, could you just give us some insight into what you are seeing for new energy loans?

John Hairston

Let’s take the last question first based on the deck and then we come back to the other and I was thinking [indiscernible] there was a refreshment in the last part of your question I was going back to the pricing deck. The pricing deck, we are seeing some strength there, some improvement from early 2016, but the forward strip is pretty flat. So until we start to see some pullback in worldwide supply or improvement in demand, I don’t expect we are going to see significant movement there. But we are starting to see enough stability that we think we are going to have more hedging activity, whether upstream RBL clients, etcetera. So don’t expect to see significant movement in the price decks, but we are pleased to see some stability. And in terms of the balance of the portfolio, just a couple of comments there, we have moved to add some strategic additions in the RBL portfolio this quarter. Those are high quality additions that we are very excited about. But if you recall historically, we have been heavier in the support segments and just as a reminder, the long tenure of some of those relationships is also comes with some meaningful deposit relationships that go along with those relationships. So I don’t think you are going to see us pullback hard in the support segments, because that’s sort of a core complement. Despite the challenges that we are seeing in the cycle, those are core components of our portfolio that also come with very healthy deposit relationships. I will also point to the fact on Slide 9 as we think about the overall profile and quality of the portfolio, the most significant portion of those non-accruals are showing on that sheet continued to pave and so we note overall profile of the portfolio, the past due call on that, the far right on the Slide 9 is an indicator that despite the risk ratings and accrual status on some of those relationships that continue to be current on their payments and a number of those are good, strong depositary relationships of the company that we backed for a number of years. And to specifically answer your question on concentrations, I think we started into the cycle about 60-40 on the services side. Every quarter we ease a little bit closer to 50-50 over time. And I think that trend is probably going to continue. We like the support book that we have and many of those clients we banked a very long time, but the overall percentage in the energy book is going to reduce simply as we grow everything else. So I think it’s going to – it’s a good book and it’s a great source of deposits and we believe in our clients. But simply because it’s concentrated at one geographic part of the company and we are continuing to grow the organization elsewhere, it will become a less concentration of the overall part of the business over time, but I do think the RBL segment will eventually overtake the services segment, simply because of activity is going to happen in 2018.

David Feaster

Terrific. The last portion…

John Hairston

Well, I am sorry. The total percentage go down and the RBL percentage will go up.

David Feaster

That makes sense. Last question for me, great loan growth in the quarter, I was a little surprised to see the East Region be one of the slowest growers of your three main regions, could you maybe just talk about what you are seeing here and maybe in Florida specifically?

John Hairston

Sure. It wasn’t a bad quarter. We do have some business divestitures that have been occurring in the East and I think that weighed into the number. It weren’t as many as we actually thought were going to happen, as our clients just took advantage of offers from folks that were interested in acquiring their businesses, but that has been going on. So it’s more of the contra than a lack of production.

David Feaster

Got it. Thank you very much.

John Hairston

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kevin Fitzsimmons from Hovde Group. Your line is open.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Hey, good morning guys.

John Hairston

Good morning Kevin.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Mike, I am going to ask you a question about accretable yield since you probably feel neglected that topic hasn’t come up much, but should we – when I look at the slide on Slide 15, the reported margin versus the core margin, should we expect to continue very gradual merging of those two lines or I am not sure if the FNBC transaction is going to add something to that in terms of any accretion? Thanks.

Mike Achary

Thanks very much for the purchase accounting question. Short answer is, yes. So over time as we have talked about for many years now, those lines will converge. It will converge or the process of converging will happen a little bit slower over the next 1 year or 2 years compared to the last 1 year or 2 years, simply because of some of the maturities that remain from the Whitney acquisition. But they will eventually much all things equal. As far as the First NBC transaction is concerned, we did call out that we intend to mark that book by about 4%. And the answer to your question really just depends on how that book performs from a credit perspective. So if it performs the way we are thinking it will perform and the way we have marked it, there should not be much of an accretable yield impact. But if the book performs much better that we are thinking, then yes, we will have some impact related to that. So much, much too early to tell right now, but certainly as we go over the next few quarters and get into the end of the year, I think we will have a little bit better idea.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Okay, great. Thanks Mike. And just one, you guys might have mentioned this. If so, I apologize, but the consolidation of the 10 branches, is that – is the mix of that like all the 9 FNBC branches and one of your own or have you determined the mix of what’s legacy Hancock, what’s FNBC branches?

Mike Achary

Yes, we have and certainly that’s been disclosed in the FDIC application. And so we are looking at a total of 10 branches that will be consolidated, 9 from Whitney and 1 from the First NBC side.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Okay, got it. And one last question, if I can ask, on the topic of buybacks. I know this topic came up earlier and I know it’s not going to be at the forefront of your guys thinking because of maybe where the multiple on the stock sits today and where capital is going to be post FNBC. But from my understanding or from my recollection, John, you talked about – you guys want to look at putting a new authorization out there until you saw stability or a dependable price of oil and maybe that implies like a light at the end of the tunnel. And I know you have talked about the lag in servicing improving. But can you define a little more tightly what you are going to be looking for before going there? And again I am not asking it, because I think you should be buying back here or that you would, but just I see it as more of a sign of your confidence in your own mind that, alright it’s time to put this authorization back in place, because we see the light at the end of the tunnel?

John Hairston

Well, I will start and Mike can add color. And it’s a good question, a fair question. The board’s perception of where we are right now is we have got a chunk of assets that we have agreed to purchase. We just had a really great earning asset growth quarter in the fourth quarter. So, the notion of putting the authorization out there, while it would only be an housekeeping item if we did it right now, because we want to close the transaction of the First NBC, let’s see what our organic growth prospects look like in the early part of 2017 and then reevaluate what authorization level, if any, is really needed. So, there is no objection of having it out there. It’s just really more of we don’t intend to do anything with it until we settle a little bit over the first two quarters and so that’s been delayed. So I wouldn’t anticipate the authorization being on the table in the first half of 2017. But as Mike said earlier, if something changed we would certainly evaluate that at that point in time.

Mike Achary

Yes, Kevin. And I think the thing I would add to that is, you mentioned something about having the authorization or the lack of authorization tied to the energy cycle. And certainly, that was the case a year ago as we moved into 2016. But so much has changed I think since then. You have the valuation readjustment in our stock price as well as other financials. We have the opportunities that are presented itself because of that valuation adjustment to raise capital and now deploy that capital in a manner that we have talked about with First NBC transaction. We certainly have and continue to have pretty significant organic growth opportunities in front of us. So, the lack of having a buyback kind of the top of mind is more related to those kinds of opportunities than it is to any kind of anticipated troubles related to continuation of the energy cycle, I think.

John Hairston

Yes, that’s a good way to say it, Mike. I think just going back in time, Kevin, the top priority or the top reason of not having a buyback in place maybe a year, year and a half ago was concern about going forward energy risk. The top priority or the top reason not to have it today is probably just reasons to deploy that capital for something that’s more positive for shareholders than building provision. We think we’ve been through that. It is still out there, but it’s not the top reason. You mentioned the branch consolidation earlier. I think I will take that opportunity just to add some clarity of timing, because it’s important. We expect to close the transaction for the remaining loans and the branches sometime in the late – in this quarter. There will be an overlap in that consolidation period as we operate the branches that we acquired until we can get the conversion of all the systems and whatnot done, which would be expected in the second quarter. So the second quarter will have – while we wouldn’t have the full cost of the combination of branches, it will begin to diminish pretty quickly, but we won’t get the new run-rate on expense of operating those branches until the consolidation is affected, which we expect to be sometime in mid to late second quarter. Hopefully, that’s helpful for you as you think expenses in the first half of the year.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

That’s great. Thank you, guys.

John Hairston

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt Olney from Stephens Incorporated. Your line is open.

Matt Sealy

Hey, good morning guys. This is actually Matt Sealy for Olney.

John Hairston

Hey, Matt.

Matt Sealy

Hey, I want to go back on energy credit trends. It looks like we saw release reserves during the quarter while NPL has increased, criticized or flat. So, was the $12 million energy charge-off specifically reserved for already or – was it just a work-through, any color you can provide will be great?

John Hairston

Certainly. If you look at – we have got a good bit of detail on Slide 10 in the deck. And if you look at the support drilling segment, you see a decline in the fourth quarter in the impaired curves. So as we took a look at the profile of the credit and the incorporation of the impaired reserves, that was a big component of that. So, it was probably around the reserves allocation specifically with that impairment analysis.

Matt Sealy

Okay, great. That’s helpful. And on the non-energy side, it looks like charge-offs were a little bit elevated. Was there some contagion here we saw or something else, just any thoughts would be helpful?

John Hairston

Yes, typically at year end, you see a little bit of bump in the consumer charge-offs and we continued to monitor the South Louisiana and Houston market specifically for consumer and small business. We did see a little bit of uptick in charge-offs in the quarter. Part of that was related to some consumer finance and a little bit of indirect. I don’t know that, that’s going to be a new run-rate on trends, but we will monitor that very closely. But we did see an uptick. And if you recall, we also had some of the flooding that happened in Louisiana. So a bit of that sort of carryover into the fourth quarter, but we will be watching that very closely as we move through the first half of this year.

Matt Sealy

Alright, okay. Well, that does it for me guys. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jefferson Harralson from KBW. Your line is open.

Jefferson Harralson

Hi, I hope this question hasn’t been asked, so moving on if it’s already asked. But in your FNBC guidance, you talked about $44 million margin coming in from that transaction. And if you kind of back into that 330 or so margin, but the assets are coming over are 510 yielding and the liabilities coming over are 90 basis points yielding. So it seems like the margin should be much higher than that. You are also factoring in some shrinkage in those assets, I think maybe and also you have mentioned an opportunity cost in there as well. But can you talk about that $44 million number and how you get there versus what appear to be a much higher margin?

Mike Achary

Yes, hi Jefferson, this is Mike. And so, you are right, we have the loans coming over at a yield just north of 5%. The deposits are coming over at about 88 basis points and then the federal home loan advance at about 81 basis points. So, I think the thing that maybe you are missing a little bit is the levels of deposit and loan runoffs that we have kind of built into the model, but we haven’t disclosed that kind of for obvious reasons and won’t at this time, but fair to say that we have included some levels of runoffs in both of those categories of assets and liabilities. And we will see as we go through the next year or so whether those assumptions have proven to be a bit conservative or well-founded. So I think those are the primary two missing pieces compared to what you are thinking.

Jefferson Harralson

And obviously that 80 some odd basis point cost of fund is higher than what you would have at your bank, are you going to be relatively aggressive in re-pricing these deposits, are you going to be relatively slow about it or what’s the pricing strategy, given these are less – more expensive than your core book?

Mike Achary

Yes. I appreciate the question, but that’s kind of the strategy question isn’t something when it brings us to talk about publicly right now. But it’s fair to say that we are acquiring those deposits for a reason. There are all transaction accounts. They all represent great customers that we hope to build the full relationships with and we are not anxious to run those customers off certainly. So again as we go through the process of closing the transaction and then going through the conversion that John mentioned, we will do the right thing by our company as well as by the new customers that we will be acquiring.

Jefferson Harralson

Okay, that makes sense. One more on the assumptions there, the $3 million provision, I mean that’s the sort of assuming that you are growing this loan book I think that you are adding new loans to here, because you are taking up pretty strong mark on upfront, so can you talk about that $3 million provision and in combination with the expectation for a shrinking book?

Mike Achary

Yes. So again the expect – not only it’s an expectation against an assumption about some runoff related to that loan book, which I think is potentially a natural outcome of really any M&A transaction. But just like I mentioned on the deposit side, we intend to grow relationships with our new credit customers that we are going to be acquiring. And as we go through time, we will certainly look to expand those credit relationships. And so the $3 million is really an estimate around what the potential provision might need to be related to how we grow that book going forward.

Jefferson Harralson

Okay, got it. Thank you, guys.

Mike Achary

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions from our phone lines, I would now like to turn the conference back over to John Hairston for any closing remarks.

John Hairston

Thanks Crystal and thanks for moderating the call today. Thanks to everyone for your interest in the company. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.