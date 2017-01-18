MusclePharm's Beefed Up Turnaround Story

About

MusclePharm (OTCQB:MSLP) was founded in 2008 and is based in Denver, CO. They sell nutritional supplements like protein, multi-vitamins, amino acids, and pre-workout supplements. They target both men and women with their MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

Bloomberg's Ira Boudway and Zeke Faux wrote an insightful article on the company, titled "How MusclePharm Went From Swole to Twig." It highlights the company's beginnings and the exuberant spending of past management. They were spending millions on private jets and partnerships with high-profile figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tiger Woods, and Johnny Manziel - it's worth the read.

Falling Sales, Smaller Losses

Sales peaked in 2014 at $177 million. In 2015 they fell 6% to $166 million, and sales for the last twelve months are about $148 million. The most recent quarter ended September 2016 had weak sales of just over $30 million. To note, the weaker sales were a result of the elimination of the Schwarzenegger and BioZone product lines they previously ran. However, according to their press release, product sales for their MusclePharm and FitMiss brands were up 22% for the most recent quarter.

Total revenues have fallen because of the discontinuation of unprofitable products

Core brands have seen growth

Net losses have been horrendous in recent years. Figure 1.1 below shows the net losses, which is staggering considering the company has a market cap of just $27.4 million. The profit margin in 2015 was -31% but improved to -15% on a TTM basis. SG&A has consistently been higher than the gross profit until the most recent quarter seen in figure 1.2. CEO Ryan Drexler has done a fine job handling the restructuring of the company. They have eliminated wasteful sponsorships and trimmed operational expenses. They have included:

Reducing the workforce

Abandoning unused facilities

Terminating endorsements to lower marketing expenses

Writing down inventory and certain assets

Closing administration office in Denver and distribution center in Pittsburgh

The closing of one of the Denver offices and the distribution facility happened in the third quarter. I expect this to be evident in the Q4 financials in the SG&A line. If sales of FitMiss and MusclePharm stay flat year-over-year, the company should post an operating profit as a result of the Denver and Pittsburgh closures within the next few quarters. An operating profit would be a huge milestone for MSLP investors.

Figure 1.1

Figure 1.2

Balance Sheet Health

The company needs to strengthen their financials. The current ratio is 0.61 and the quick ratio is 0.46, supporting a $21 million working capital deficit - they have managed to run at poor liquidity levels for years. The annual balance sheet ratios has shown poor liquidity historically, but the recent quarters show some improvement. Total assets have shrunk from $50.6 to $38.3 million and liabilities from $65.6 to $54.8 million from the June to September quarter. Accounts payable ($36 million) is the largest liability (95% of assets, 67% of total liabilities.)

Figure 1.3

MSLP's press release indicates that the Q4 balance sheet will look slightly better after a settlement with Capstone Nutrition is finalized. They agreed to pay $11 million in cash (which is coming from a loan from CEO Drexler) to settle $21.9 million in payables.

"The Company had previously recorded approximately $21.9 million in accounts payable and accrued liabilities associated with the Capstone liability as of September 30, 2016. Based upon the settlement, the Company anticipates recording a gain of approximately $8.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2016. " - Company press release

The company will need further financing if they continue to operate at a loss. I'm sure Mr. Drexler will try to refinance the loan he is providing. The company needs to find financing for the $11 million Drexler injection and at least another $10 million for paying off some payables and funding their operating loss.

Inventory has floated around $8 million for the last few quarters. With about $150 in sales, that kind of inventory turnover is spectacular. In 2014 at peak sales they had inventory levels of over $20 million. More lean operations shows the company can operate without all their inventory overhead and unnecessary distribution facilities.

Overall, the balance sheet is unsustainable unless they can achieve profitability within the next few quarters. Wynnefield Capital, who owns 8.6% of MSLP has approved of Drexler's leadership. They think they are approaching positive free cash flow and it will be a boon for investors as they have taken extreme measures to cut ridiculous expenses and shore up the balance sheet. In December, they hired a new CFO Peter Lynch - it will be interesting to hear his thoughts on the situation and his strategy for the company when they report next.

Selling at the Right Places

The sports nutrition industry is full of competition. Though MSLP manufactures their own products, no company in this space has a true competitive advantage. Brand awareness and distribution are the only keys to success because any fitness enthusiast can relatively easily start a nutrition company by finding a manufacturer like PureNSM or NutraScience and roll out their own supplements. With a plethora of different products on the market people are unlikely to stay loyal to one brand. If you shop around at different retailers you will realize there is little pricing power among brands.

MusclePharm is being sold at key retailers like Amazon.com, Bodybuilding.com, Costco, GNC, and Target. According to MusclePharm they are available in more than 11,000 retail outlets in the U.S.

Though I like this exposure I am not pleased with their product rankings at Bodybuilding.com which is a preferred outlet for many. Their flagship product MusclePharm Combat comes in at 45 on their "Top 50 Best Selling Supplements" list. They have a brand popularity list where MusclePharm comes in at a more promising #9 and FitMiss at #37 (out of 417 brands listed.) Their products comes up on the first page on Amazon for both men and women which indicates they are still very relevant.

Valuation

Putting a value on MSLP is interesting because they lose money, have a negative book value, and total sales are not growing. For a typical company I would run a discounted cash flow valuation or compare the company to historic valuations and peers, but I am interested in MusclePharm as a turnaround story. They have legitimate sales of over $150 million and trade at a $27 million market cap. On a price/sales basis for the trailing twelve months they trade at 0.19. This would be substantially higher if they were profitable; if the company shows a quarter or two of operating income I expect shares to take off.

Thesis

I would not take a position in this company until after they announce new financing or show a profitable quarter. If they can secure a loan or dilute shares I would be very interested, especially if operating expenses are cut further. A profitable quarter, regardless of a sales decline, may warrant an investment here. Keep in mind the FitMiss and MusclePharm brands reportedly grew over 20% year over year; the right mix of operating efficiency and growth in core products could spell big returns.

