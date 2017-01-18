Busy Neurocrine Biosciences Faces A Phase II Setback

Although Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares have been getting buffeted around as investors worry about the potential impact of the incoming administration's policies on drug pricing and the potential for competition to the company's major programs, management has been doing a respectable job of handling what they can. In particular, the company continues to focus its efforts on building awareness and establishing the initial launch plans for its lead wholly-owned drug valbenazine in tardive dyskenesia.

Clinical trial results fall outside of the spectrum of what biotech management teams can control, though, and Neurocrine disappointed the Street Tuesday night with negative results from its Phase II T-FORWARD study of valbenazine in adults with Tourette's. Although this particular indication was not a meaningful contributor to the stock's fair value, and there may still be a path forward, it's more bad news at a time when the shares and market sentiment toward biotechs are already weak.

A Disappointing Outcome

Neurocrine put out a brief press release after the close on January 17 revealing that the company's Phase II T-FORWARD study of valbenazine in adults with Tourette's failed to achieve its primary endpoint. Management was very stingy with the details, announcing only that while there were improvements seen in the treatment arms, the p-value for the improvement in the Yale Global Tic Severity Score (or YGTSS) was 0.18. A secondary measure, improvement on the Clinical Global Impression of Change was statistically significant, with a p-value of 0.015.

This was disappointing given earlier research on dopamine-modifying drugs in Tourette's, but many of those earlier studies weren't placebo-controlled and that is a big "but". Management did indicate that there were dose-related responses and those responses improved over time, though, and it doesn't sound as there were any worrying safety signals nor any issues with how the investigators conducted the study (which was an issue in early studies of valbenazine in tardive dyskenesia). It also didn't sound as though the placebo response was surprising relative to expectations.

It's unclear where the company should go from here. Management claimed that a primary reason for being cagey with the details was so as not to bias the ongoing T-FORCE GREEN study of valbenazine in adolescents with Tourette's, and they said that they saw "the trends they wanted to see" in this study. They also indicated that they were never really contemplating a late-stage program for the adult indication and that this was more of an exploratory study. That may be the case, but that hadn't been communicated very clearly to the Street, and I believe most investors were factoring in development (and eventual approval) for the adult indication.

If there is a bright side to this disappointment, it's that the adult Tourette's market was never going to be a major driver for the company. Adults make up only about a mid-teens percentage of the overall population, and those individuals tend to have more serious/persistent symptoms. Given the smaller number of eligible patients and the lower likelihood of meaningful disease control from the drug, my reduction in approval odds for the adult indication in Tourette's (from 30% to 10%) only reduces my fair value estimate by about $1/share and stripping it out entirely (if the company chooses not to pursue the adult indication any further) would only be another incremental $0.50/share of lost value.

In Other News...

Tardive Dyskenesia

Valbenazine (which has been tentatively named INGREZZA (or Ingrezza)) in tardive dyskenesia remains the primary value-driver for Neurocrine. The company announced back in October that the FDA had accepted the company's approval filing, with a PDUFA date of April 11, 2017 and a priority review determination. While the FDA had initially announced an advisory panel meeting back in early December, the agency reversed course and Neurocrine announced in early January that the agency had canceled the panel meeting. Given the strong efficacy and solid safety data generated to date, I believe the FDA came to the decision that it didn't need to solicit expert opinions on the drug, and I believe that is a net positive.

On the subject of data, new efficacy and safety information from long-term extension studies was presented in early December. These extension studies indicate that symptom control continues out to a year and reverses relatively quickly when treatment is discontinued. Importantly, the drug seems to have no impact on psychiatric outcomes, nor any cardiac or liver toxicity issues. Given the addition data that Teva (NYSE:TEVA) presented on its drug (SD-809) back in September, I continued to believe Neurocrine is well-placed with this drug. Valbenazine continues to show better efficacy and faster onset, with no need for dose titration. Teva will still have a "name recognition" advantage (SD-809 is a modified form of tetrabenazine, a familiar drug for psychiatrists), but Neurocrine should do well over time.

Elagolix

Elagolix remains a harder drug to discuss, as AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is controlling the development of this drug and the dissemination of information. Data presentations back in September were largely encouraging, though, showing meaningful improvements in dysmenorrhea and pain for both doses. Bone density studies have shown that about 25% of patients getting the higher dose will see more than 3% bone mineral loss (and 16% see 5% to 8%), but there are ways around this - the higher dose could be used for controlled periods of time to handle severe symptoms and/or add-back therapy can make the higher dose more tolerable for longer periods of time.

Investors have been paying more attention to potential competition here, with Myovant pursuing development of relugolix. Although this drug could prove to be a competitive threat, the efficacy hasn't looked quite as strong so far and its longer half-life could make add-back therapy more complicated. I'd also note that I've never modeled Elagolix with the assumption of no competition.

The Opportunity

Investors were disappointed by the late December announcement that long-time CFO Tim Coughlin will be leaving the company, but it sounds like this really was a "personal reasons" decision that is unrelated to the company and its prospects. There's never a good time to see a well-regarded CFO leave, but it doesn't seem to point to wider problems at the company.

It has been a little while since I've updated my fair value on Neurocrine, and most of the changes are due to the passage of time (closer to peak revenue, which is good for revenue). I've made no changes to any item other than the approval odds for an adult Tourette's indication of valbenazine (from 30% to 10%), but the shorter timelines move my fair value to just under $65. The reduction in the odds of commercialization/success for the adult indication did take out about $1/share of fair value, but that was outweighed by the shorter timelines to peak revenue for the rest of the pipeline. Elagolix makes up one-third of my fair value estimate, with valbenazine in tardive dyskenesia making up a little more than half. The remainder comes from valbenazine in Tourette's, with no value assigned to the early-stage pipeline candidates for essential tremor and adrenal hyperplasia.

The Bottom Line

Neurocrine should be presenting its adolescent Tourette's data in March of this year, and that will be a significant incremental milestone for the company, as will the April PDUFA date for valbenazine in tardive dyskenesia. There will likely be less incremental information on Elagolix, but the company could announce that it is moving some of its early-stage programs further into development.

As far as the shares go, I believe they are undervalued, but this is a rough time for biotechs and these can be hard stocks to own when the market is sour on the whole sector. I continue to believe that Neurocrine has an undervalued pipeline, though, and I'm content to hold for now.

