Beijing Talks Tough Against Apple After Trump's Anti-China Stance

The news about iPhone battery fires has calmed down in China, but Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) worries in its second largest market has not ended. Judging from the timing of the reports and tough talks by Chinese media, Beijing might be gathering evidence for a possible boycott of Apple products if US President-elect Donald Trump wages a trade war with China after he takes office.

Apple's iPhone battery problems started in November last year when some of its iPhones shut down unexpectedly. Apple agreed to replace batteries of some iPhones. (See my previous article).

But by early December, iPhone's battery problems resurfaced. The influential China Central Television (CCTV) reported on December 4 two cases of iPhone 6 explosions.

One woman said her iPhone 6 Plus bought in March 2015 suddenly caught fire in August last year. Another woman found her iPhone 6 Plus exploded during normal charging. Both iPhones were badly damaged after explosion, with display screens shattered as well as batteries and backs blackened.

It was one of the iPhone 6 Plus caught fire reported early December, 2016. Source: Caijing.com.cn

CCTV is the television station controlled by the central-government and its channels broadcast nationally. In addition, with its newscasts relayed by provincial and satellite televisions nationwide, a CCTV report on iPhone's battery problems shows Beijing's concern and guarantees nation-wide consumer attention.

iPhone Fire Reports Follow Trump's Tough Talks on China

It is noteworthy that on December 2, two days before the CCTV report was broadcasted, US President-elect Donald Trump received a congratulatory call from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen. Trump's decision deviated from Washington's long-standing "One-China" policy.

On Monday, December 5, Trump further provoked China by issuing a couple of tweets, aiming at China's currency devaluation, taxes on imports and maneuvering in the South China Sea.

On Tuesday December 6, several Chinese newspapers and internet portals relayed CCTV's report. They also quoted a report by Shanghai's Consumer Council (SCC), a consumer group loosely affiliated with the municipal government, that the council had received eight complaints of iPhone 6 catching fire spontaneously in last three months.

All 8 users had got new replacements for their devises after SCC mediation. But the council accused Apple of not responding to council queries on the cause of fire nor admitting any product quality problem.

SCC stressed it would not rule out legal actions to support and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers "if Apple was slow to come up with effective solutions".

Apple Denies Speedily Responsibility on iPhone Fires

Apple got the message. Next day, December 7, it announced tests showed the eight fires were caused by 'external factors' on the devices; and the company had found "no cause for concern with these products".

Apple's swift denial of responsibility apparently failed to calm Chinese media's concern. For SCC, they got the same old message from Apple-the iPhone maker did not admit any product quality problem.

Chinese media's high-profile reports on iPhone fires and legal experts' tough talks show that Beijing demands high standard service from smartphone makers.

Chinese Lawyers: Apple Has Legal Responsibility For Client

Sina Technology stressed Apple's legal responsibility with clients. Once anyone buys an iPhone, he or she immediately establishes a contract relation with Apple, according to legal sources quoted by Sina. If any Apple devise has any problem, regardless of spontaneous fire or abnormal shutdown, the company is obliged to solve the problem for the user involved, legal sources added.

Hu Gang, legal advisor for China Consumers Association (CCA), even urged consumers not to trust smartphone manufacturers or their agents for solving devise problems because "they might perpetrate a fraud".

Customers should first keep the damaged phones in an "as is" condition; take photo or video of the phone and then write a brief description of the incident, said Hu. They should then complain simultaneously to public organizations such as local branches of State Administration for Industry and Commerce, consumer protection organizations, as well as the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Hu especially recommended consumers to complain by email to the Defect Product Recall Management Center of the State Administration of Quality Supervision. The center tracks and keeps records of smartphone problems.

"The most important thing is consumer safety. Product incidents may be harmful to consumers' lives and properties. Authorities should take large-scale recall measures when it deems necessary," concluded Hu.

Xiaomi Refunds And Pays Extra Compensation To Shut Up Burned Devise Users

Judging from mainstream Chinese and western coverage, one may have an impression that spontaneous fires happen only for foreign brand smartphones (Samsung and iPhone). It is of course not true.

Take Xiaomi as an example. Two cases of devise fire were reported within five days in September last year. Also, a woman reported late December that her Remi phone caught fire when charging. She got full refund on the damaged phone only after media intervention. Xiaomi offered an extra compensation of 600 yuan on condition of non-disclosure of the issue. The case was exposed only when she refused to shut up.

If settlements like this are common in China, it explains why Chinese brand smartphones report less battery-related problems than the foreign brands. Samsung and Apple so far only replaced damaged batteries or smartphones if they were found responsible. By offering an extra compensation in addition to a full refund on the damaged devise, Xiaomi and customers will be free from any trouble associated with replacements. Most customers will also prefer not to report the case to media.

Beijing Might Be Gathering Evidence for Possible Boycott Of iPhones

After Samsung Note 7 battery fires, it was natural for Chinese media and consumer councils to express concern on iPhone battery problems. Their judgment that Apple has the legal responsibility to solve every user's device problem is correct at least in principle.

But in a subtle world of Chinese politics, when you say one thing is often as important as what you say. It may be just coincidence that Chinese media talked tough on iPhone battery problems right after US President-elect Donald Trump saying things that angered Beijing. Apple's quick response means the company itself took the matter seriously.

The sudden outbreak of media coverage on iPhone battery problems indicates that Beijing might be gathering evidence for boycotting Apple products in case of a US-China trade war. Such boycott will be less appealing to Chinese consumers if Apple manages to keep its product innovation and service quality well ahead of its Chinese competitors.