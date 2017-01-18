Hotel REITs Soared In 2016, But Oversupply And Airbnb Loom In 2017

We use various metrics to compare the Hotel REIT sector against other REIT sectors and recap recent developments and performance over the past quarter.

Supply growth has been relentless since 2015 (especially in major cities) and threatens to spoil the party. The supply/demand imbalance has turned unfavorable after accounting for Airbnb.

The election has infused a jolt of confidence into the sector. Hotel REITs are still cheap, and one of the few sectors that are impervious to higher interest rates.

Revenue Per Available Room (RevPar) grew roughly 3% and average occupancy throughout 2016 was among the best ever. Demand came from rising business spending and growth in the "experience economy".

Entering 2016, the consensus opinion on Hotel REITs was overwhelmingly negative after several straight years of underperformance. Despite this, the Hotel REIT sector delivered a REIT-leading 25% total return.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce readers to one of the thirteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Hotel Sector Overview

Hotel REITs comprise roughly 5% of the REIT indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR). Within our market value-weighted hotel index, we track 7 of the 17 Hotel REITs within the sector, which account for roughly $30 billion of the total $40 billion in Hotel REIT market value: Ryman (NYSE:RHP), DiamondRock (NYSE:DRH), Host Hotels (NYSE:HST), Lasalle (NYSE:LHO), Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB), RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) and Sunstone (NYSE:SHO).

Outside of our coverage, but among the top twelve largest Hotel REITs, we also monitor Ashford (NYSE:AHT), Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE), Felcor (NYSE:FCH), Hersha (NYSE:HT) and Summit (NYSE:INN).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the seven Hotel REITs we track. Like other REIT sectors, Hotel REITs tend to have a specialized strategy focus. In general, public REITs tend to be naturally biased towards the higher-quality end of the quality spectrum and own primarily full service hotels in coastal urban markets or resorts. Only one REIT we track, RLJ Lodging, owns primarily limited service hotels.

The United States has the largest tourism industry in the world. On any given night, roughly 4.5 million Americans are staying in one of 55,000 hotel properties throughout the country. Of the five million available hotel rooms, roughly 60% of hotel stays are leisure-oriented, while 40% are business-oriented.

For real estate investors who are accustomed to simple business models, the hotel industry is a bit of an outlier and involves quite a bit of complexity. The companies that are ubiquitous with the hotel business - Marriott (NYSE:MAR), Hilton (NYSE:HLT), Starwood, and Hyatt (NYSE:H) - generally don't actually own the hotels. Typically, the REIT or private owner owns the building while these brands manage the property.

As we always emphasize in our REIT Rankings, investors should be constantly aware of the supply and demand condition of the sector.

During the last cycle, hotel construction peaked at exactly the wrong time. Real construction spending on hotels doubled between 2006 and 2008, right into the eye of the recession. Construction essentially shut-off in the immediate aftermath of the recession, bottoming in 2011. Supply growth as a percent of existing supply has risen from about 0% to 2% since 2012, which is roughly in line with long term averages.

Based only on the supply growth of traditional hotel rooms, the supply outlook looks fine. The problem is, we can no longer ignore the impact of Airbnb as a source of supply.

We wrote an article last January titled "Airbnb is No Uber" where we argued that the calls for the death of the traditional hotel business at the hands of Airbnb are greatly exaggerated. The crux of our outlook is that given comparable prices, the vast majority of travelers will prefer the certainty, simplicity, and safety of a traditional hotel over an Airbnb listing. It is simply a better and more evolved business model than the barter-style Airbnb. While this may be true, there is no doubt that Airbnb is adding considerable supply to the market at a time when construction of traditional hotels has accelerated, particularly in the New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco markets. We estimate that Airbnb adds about 1-2% of new supply to the market each year that directly competes with traditional hotel rooms.

Combined, we estimate that aggregate supply growth will average 3-4% in 2017, which is the highest rate since before the recession.

On the demand side, we note that hotel demand generally correlates closely with nominal GDP growth. We can further isolate the drivers of hotel demand by looking at air miles, vehicle miles, and corporate profits. If we assume that economic growth in 2017 will be similar to 2016, we estimate that demand growth will increase 2-4%. Better than expected GDP and corporate profits, though, may push that closer to 5%-6%.

We estimate that 2017 will be the first year since 2008 that supply growth exceeds demand growth, but only by a slim margin (0-2%). RevPar growth can be roughly estimated as the difference between demand growth and the supply/demand imbalance. 4% Demand growth combined with a negative 1% supply/demand imbalance should result in RevPar of roughly 3%. In line with these estimates, STR, the leader in hotel analytics, projects 2.8% RevPar growth in 2017.

While sub-3% RevPar growth would be the lowest since 2009, based on current valuations, it appears that consensus expectations are for zero or even negative growth. In other words, a repeat of last year's 3% RevPar growth performance, however modest it may seem, could be equally rewarding to the share price of hotel REITs.

Recent Developments and Performance

Hotel REITs have gained 15% over the past 13-week quarter, vastly outperforming the broader REIT sector, which fell 0.5% during this period. Hotel REITs were the strongest performing REIT sector in 2016, delivering a 25% total return. Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors. We also highlight the strength in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) gains in the 10-Year Yield (NYSEARCA:IEF).

Sunstone, LaSalle, and Diamondrock have lead the charge over the past year, all recording over 40% gains.

Valuation of Hotel REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, hotel REITs are the cheapest based on current and forward free cash flow yields. At 16x, the sector trades at a significant discount to the REIT average of 23x current and 22x forward FCF.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

When we factor in two-year growth expectations, the sector appears far less attractive. We use a modified PEG ratio, using the forward FCF multiple divided by the expected 2-year growth rate which we call FCFG. Based on FCFG, hotel REITs are the most expensive REIT. Expected to grow FCF at just 1% over the next two years, hotel REITs are the slowest growing REIT sector, well below the REIT average of 7%.

Across the sector, all seven names appear very cheap based on current free cash flows. Within the sector, Pebblebrook and Sunstone are the two fastest growers at 4% and 5%, respectively.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Followers of our research know that we put a lot of emphasis on factor analysis, specifically looking at how REITs have historically responded to changes in the broader equities market, interest rates, and to movements in the REIT index itself. We believe it is critical that investors understand how their investments will respond in different economic environments.

Using our Beta calculations, we show that hotel REITs are the most equity-like REIT sector. The sector is the least sensitive to interest rates, and most sensitive to movements in the equity markets. The equity-like quality of hotel REITs can be very valuable to real estate investors who are typically heavily exposed to interest rate risk within their real estate portfolio.

Within the sector, we classify the seven names as either Yield, Growth, or Hybrid REITs based on our calculations. All seven REITs are Growth REITs, which means these REITs should be relatively immune from movements in interest rates, but are more exposed to broader economic growth conditions.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, Hotel REITs towards the top of the REIT universe, paying an average yield of 4.8%. Hotel REITs payout just 83% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for dividend growth than other sectors.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by seven firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios.

Bottom Line

We think that Airbnb will continue to be the wild card. We are more bearish on the future growth of Airbnb, as we think that much of the early success of the home sharing site has been the result of a regulatory environment that was slow to catch onto what was really going on. Many towns and cities have begun to crack down on the illegal hotels that make up as much as two-thirds of the listings, by some estimates.

Beyond that, we think that traditional hotels simply offer a superior product at a better value than the vast majority of legal listings on the site. While we understand the appeal to some subsets of "experience" travelers, we think most people, especially business travelers, value the assurance and predictability of the hotel experience.

For that reason, we are slightly more bullish on the hotel sector than consensus. We think that hotels current have an "Airbnb discount" that is too steep. Further, we think that the prior three years of underperformance seem to have been the long-term correction that was needed to correct for a broader trend whereby REIT investors had continually underestimated the drag that high levels of capital expenditures can have on REIT performance.

Even with the strong 2016, consensus opinion remains remarkably negative on the hotel sector, but perhaps for good reason. This will likely be the first year since the recession that the supply/demand balance becomes a headwind on performance rather than a tailwind, as it had for the past four years.

With all this being said, Hotel REITs do have investment characteristics that are rather unique and may be attractive to many investors. First, despite their high current yields, Hotel REITs are the single least interest rate-sensitive sector. Few other high-yield investments exhibit nearly zero correlation to interest rates. Second, while the REIT sector as a whole is rather defensive, Hotel REITs are highly pro-cyclical, which can add balance to a portfolio that would otherwise underperform during good economic times.

Let us know in the comments if you would like us to expand on any part of the analysis. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.