3 Companies With Recent Dividend Increases: Review Using Dividend Safety Model - January 2017 Part-2

As usual, we will use our Dividend Safety model to present safety rating for each company for an unbiased comparison.

For each company, we will provide the growth trends on the dividend, cash flow, and earnings.

This article is part of our series covering up to 3 companies that have had recent dividend increases.

Every week there are dozens of companies that increase their dividend payout. For this series, we select companies that are relatively large and stable (market cap greater than $10 Billion) and have at least 7-10 years (preferably more) of dividend history. We exclude the companies that are structured as either REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust), mREITs (Mortgage REIT), or BDCs (Business Development Co).

The companies that are selected may be from different sectors/industries, so we are not aiming for an apple-to-apple comparison. However, this week, coincidentally all three companies are from the same healthcare sector. Nonetheless, we attempt to compare the reliability and safety of their dividends and provide their general growth trends on EPS, Revenue, and Free Cash Flow.

For a dividend investor, it is important to look at the company's ability to pay and increase their dividends year after year on a continual basis. That is why we use our "Dividend Safety model" to derive a dividend safety score providing us a relative comparison. For this week, we will compare the following three companies that raised their dividends recently.

Symbol New Annual Dividend Previous Annual Dividend Increase % ABT $1.06 $1.04 1.92% ABBV $2.56 $2.28 12.28% BMY $1.56 $1.52 2.63%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)

Abbott Laboratories was incorporated in 1900 is headquartered in Illinois, USA. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and sells health care products. Its services are sold directly to retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices and government agencies internationally. Its business segments are Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products and Vascular Products.

Abbott is a global healthcare company with 70 percent of the revenue generated in markets outside of the United States. It generates 50 percent of revenue in faster-growing regions and economies of the world where healthcare spending is outpacing the growth of GDP. ABT sells its products in more than 150 countries and employs 74,000 people.

Abbott is a well-diversified company with four major business segments, which contribute roughly equal to the company's revenue and profits. Abbott generates roughly 50 percent of its sales directly from consumers and patients.

On Jan. 1, 2013, Abbott spun off its research-based pharmaceuticals business into a new company, known as AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Abbott has paid dividends since 1924 and raised them every year for the last 41 years. Due to AbbVie spin-off, we cannot calculate the five-year dividend growth accurately, however, for the past three years, the dividends grew at 6.38%. Revenue grew by 1.65%, whereas EPS grew at a negative -7.80%. In 2015 and 2016, the company's results were negatively impacted due to currency headwinds as it generates almost 70% of its sales outside of the US. Due to these reasons, the most recent dividend increase is just 2 cents a share and will disappoint many investors. With regards to total returns, it has provided 2.37% CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rates) return to its investors, since 2014.

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company incorporated in Delaware on April 10, 2012. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a broad line of pharmaceutical products. It develops and markets therapies that address some of the world's complex and serious diseases. The Company's product offering includes HUMIRA, IMBRUVICA, VIEKIRA, Creon, Synagis, Lupron, Synthroid, Kaletra, AndroGel, Sevoflurane, Duodopa, Dyslipidemia products, and other products.

AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in January 2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories . AbbVie has 21 R&D and manufacturing facilities around the world and employs approximately 28,000 people in 70 countries. In May 2015, AbbVie completed its acquisition of Pharmacyclics, Inc. (Pharmacyclics), a biopharmaceutical company. AbbVie's products are used to treat more than 30 million patients every year.

One of the significant risk factors for the company comes from the fact that the company's leading product Humira generates more than 60% of its total revenue. Also, it carries a significantly large debt compared to its equity base.

The company's dividend growth since 2014 has been impressive at 15.27%. Since ABBV was spun off from Abbott, its dividend history before 2014 is treated similarly to Abbott's. In that respect, it has 41 years of dividend growth. Its revenue and EPS grew at a fast clip at 10.75% and 24% during the last three years. With regards to total returns, it has provided 9.57% CAGR returns to its investors, since 2014.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is a Delaware corporation and was incorporated in August 1933 under the name Bristol-Myers Company. In 1989, Bristol-Myers Company changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as a result of a merger. It is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a history of more than 125 years. It is headquartered in New York City and employs about 25,000 people. It generates roughly 50% of its sales/revenue from the US, 21% from Europe and the rest of the revenue from other regions of the world. Its annual sales/revenue in 2015 was $16.6 Billion. It has a diversified product line and generates a billion dollar revenue from at least nine leading products.

BMY has paid regular dividends since 1933 but has consistently raised them only since 2007. The average dividend growth was 2.74% during the last five years and currently yields 2.63%. Most of the other metrics like revenue growth, EPS growth, FCF (free cash flow) are all negative during the past five years; they are -2.6%, -3.6% and -23% respectively. However, revenue and EPS have improved in the last couple of years. When we look at the last three years of data, they are positive in low single digits at 5.44% and 4.1% respectively. With regards to total returns, it has provided 5.61% CAGR returns to its investors, since 2014.

Dividend Safety:

As DGI investors, our priorities are somewhat in the following order, though it may depend on your individual goals:

High enough (current) dividend yield.

Good prospects for dividend growth/increase.

Safety (or long-term viability) of the dividend.

Capital appreciation/growth prospects.

This series attempts to bring attention to the third priority: the safety or long-term viability of the dividend. It simply means that there is no foreseeable risk of a dividend cut or freeze in short to medium term. When a company cuts the dividend, most often its share price will nosedive as well resulting in a significant capital loss. Luckily for investors, most of the times there are indicators that start showing red-flags much before a company runs into a cash-flow crunch and is no longer able to support the dividends.

With these goals in mind, we want to look at the free-cash-flow [FCF] that the company generates every year. The FCF is the operating-cash-flow that the company makes from its operations minus the capital expenditure.

FCF = (Operating Cash Flow) - (Capital Expenditure)

We want to see the FCF grow most years for the company to be able to increase the dividends. We also want to see FCF exceeding the total dividend paid by a fair margin.

We will consider the following factors that play a major role towards dividend safety:

Total no of years of dividend history.

No of years of dividends raised on a continual basis.

Payout Ratio.

Dividend growth for last five years.

FCF growth for last five years.

Debt to Equity and Debt to Asset ratios.

The above are self-explanatory; however, if you need further explanation, please click here.

By taking into account the above factors, we can derive a Safety Rating that would indicate to us how safe (or unsafe) a company's dividend may be going forward. Note that this rating is derived using the past data, so it can only provide a general trend but no guarantees for the future. Nevertheless, it does provide an unbiased and comparative viewpoint from a high level.

Dividend Safety Formula:

We will calculate the Dividend Safety Rating as per the following formula.

Key Metrics and Dividend Safety Rating:

In the below table, we will present some key metrics and use our Dividend Safety model to derive a Dividend Safety Rating for each of the companies.

Dividend Safety Rating - Calculation Table:

